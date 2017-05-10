IPL 2017, Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils : As It Happened
Highlights
23:39(IST)
Another four and Amit Mishra wins it for Delhi in the last over. Crazy scenes out there as it was one of the most topsy turvy matches in the history of the IPL.
23:38(IST)
FOUR: Unbelievable stuff this as Amit Mishra of all people hits a boundary on the first ball that he faces.
23:36(IST)
OUT: A peach of a yorker from Basil Thampi as he gets rid of Shreyas Iyer. Delhi need 7 off four balls now.
23:33(IST)
First ball : Two runs for Shreyas Iyer as he moves to 96. Great start to the over. 7 off 5 required by Delhi now.
23:32(IST)
Delhi now need 9 runs off the final 6 deliveries so hang on now folks.
23:32(IST)
Four: Amateur fielding from Ankit Soni as he gives away a boundary which had to be saved. Shami gets a priceless boundary for his team.
23:28(IST)
OUT: Pat Cummins departs as there is still some twist left in the tale. Cumming goes back for a quick fire 24 off 13 as Faulkner gets his second of the day.
23:20(IST)
Four: Long on was up and Iyer hit the ball just past him to make it 21 runs off this James Faulkner over.
23:19(IST)
HUGE SIX: Shreyas Iyer hits the ball straight down the ground, over the bowlers head, for a huge six. What timing from Iyer!
23:17(IST)
SIX: Pat Cummins is also on fire as he hits the first ball of the James Faulkner over for a huge six over long-on.
23:14(IST)
Fours Galore: This is getting unreal now as Iyer has now slammed three successive boundaries off the first three ball of the Kulkarni over.
23:12(IST)
Back to Back Boundaries: Now Pat cummins hits back to back boundaries off the bowling of Sangwan. Expensive over this from Sangwan.
23:11(IST)
Back to Back Fours: Shreyas Iyer is keeping Delhi alive in the chase and hits two back to back boundaries off the bowling of Sangwan.
23:05(IST)
OUT: Kulkarni bowls a quick delivery and Brathwaite top edges it and the bowler himself takes the catch. DD six down now.
22:59(IST)
Four: Brathwaite slams two boundaries off the over of Ravindra Jadeja to ease some pressure off Delhi.
22:55(IST)
OUT: Another one bites the dust because of Jadeja's brilliance on the field. Jadeja makes Corey Anderson his second run-out victim.
22:50(IST)
50: Shreyas Iyer brings up his well deserved half-century and his innings has kept DD in the chase.
22:46(IST)
OUT: Awesome fielding from Jadeja as an excellent pick and throw gets rid of Marlon Samuels.
22:45(IST)
Four: This time Iyer smashes a ball towards the third man boundary for his second four of this Faulkner over.
22:43(IST)
Four: Iyer continues his onslaught as he cuts the ball for a boundary behind the keeper.
22:41(IST)
OUT: Faulkner strikes as Karun Nair is dismissed for 30. Dwayne Smith takes an easy catch at extra-cover.
22:32(IST)
50 partnership up between Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair off just 27 deliveries. The duo have done well after two early blows.
22:25(IST)
SIX: Karun Nair hits the ball straight over the bowler's head for hit his first six of the innings.
22:23(IST)
Four: Basil Thampi bowls on Iyer's pads and the youngster flicks it for a boundary on the leg side.
22:21(IST)
Four: Short delivery from Sangwan and Karun hits it over the covers for his second boundary of the over.
22:19(IST)
Four: Karun Nair opens the face of his bat and hits his first boundary of the innings off the bowling of Sangwan.
22:14(IST)
OUT: Lazy from Rishabh Pant as Raina catches him unaware and the DD batsman is run-out. Twin blows in the over for DD and their best two batsmen have been dismissed.
22:09(IST)
Four: Short of a length from Sangwan and Rishabh Pant flat bats it for a boundary on the leg-side.
22:08(IST)
OUT: Sangwan exacts his revenge as Samson plays the ball onto the stumps and Gujarat gets their first breakthrough.
22:06(IST)
Four: Pradeep Sangwan bowls a fullish wide delivery and Samson again hits the ball through the covers for his second boundary of the innings.
22:05(IST)
Four: Samson starts the proceedings with a boundary through the covers on the first ball of the innings. Bad start by Dhawal Kulkarni.
21:46(IST)
Innings Over: Four runs to finish the innings as Gujarat post a mammoth 195/5 in their designated 20 overs.
21:38(IST)
OUT: Aaron Finch finally departs for a quick fire 69 after Shami makes a mess of his stumps. The Aussie has done his job as Gujarat are in cruise control.
21:34(IST)
Four: Shami bowls a full-toss and Jadeja slogs it for a boundary on the on-side. Not a great start to the over for the Indian pacer.
21:32(IST)
Back to Back Boundaries: Finch is now picking apart DD's best bowler Pat Cummings. Two back to back boundaries on either side of the pitch as Gujarat inching towards a big total.
21:27(IST)
SIX and 50: Finch continues the onslaught and hits a huge six over long-on and brings up his well deserved half-century.
21:27(IST)
OUT: Dinesh Karthik finally departs for 40 as he gives away an easy catch to Corey Anderson at long-on off the bowling of Brathwaite.
21:19(IST)
SIX: Zaheer bowls a short delivery and Finch pulls it for a huge six towards the third man region. Even the knuckle ball is not working for Zaheer.
21:14(IST)
Four: Brathwaite strays on the leg-side and and Finch helps it along the way and the ball goes for a boundary towards fine leg.
21:13(IST)
SIX: Super hit by Dinesh Karthik straight down the ground as he hits his first six off the innings. Shami has gone for few boundaries today.
21:06(IST)
Four: Dinesh Karthik gets into the act now and he flicks the ball on the leg-side for a boundary. There two are dealing in fours at the moment.
21:05(IST)
Four: Finch heaves but the ball takes an inside edge goes behind square on the leg-side for a boundary.
20:58(IST)
Four: Short of length from Corey Anderson and Dinesh Karthik punches the ball towards the extra-cover boundary for his third four of the innings.
20:47(IST)
SIX: This time Finch goes straight down the ground but the result is the same as the Aussie hits back to back sixes.
20:46(IST)
SIX: Iyer bowls a short delivery and Finch rocks onto the back foot and slogs the ball over the deep mid-wicket fence.
20:44(IST)
Four: Finch welcomes Brathwaite into the attack with a boundary thorough backward square leg. This partnership will be crucial for Gujarat now.
20:41(IST)
OUT: Amit Mishra removes Ishan Kishan for 34. Kishan goes for the sweep again and top edges to Zaheer at short fine leg.
20:33(IST)
OUT: Cummins exacts his revenge as Raina tries for the same shot but he misses it completely and the ball rattles the stumps.
20:33(IST)
Four: Cummins bowls a short delivery and Raina gives himself room and cuts it for his first boundary of the innings.
20:26(IST)
Four: Unlucky for Zaheer as he produces an edge off the bat of Ishan Kishan but the ball misses the stumps and goes for a boundary behind the keeper.
20:23(IST)
SIX and Four: Bad bowling from Shami as he bowls on Ishan's pads and the youngster slogs the ball on the leg-side for the first six of the innings. Kishan follows it by hitting a boundary in the same area. Shami is struggling with his line at the moment.
20:19(IST)
OUT: Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan try for a cheeky single but the West Indian pays the price off it with his wicket. Replay showed that Smith was miles out when Shami affected the run-out.
20:13(IST)
Four: Zaheer strays on the pads and Ishan hits the ball past mid-wicket for his second boundary of the innings.
20:09(IST)
Four: Shami angles the ball towards the slips and Ishan Kishan plays on the up and hits the ball between two fielders on the off-side for his first boundary off the innings.
20:02(IST)
Four: Zaheer bowls onto the pads of Smith and the West Indian flicks it for a boundary past the square leg umpire.
19:37(IST)
Delhi Daredevils XI : Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Corey Anderson, Marlon Samuels, Carlos Brathwaite, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Zaheer Khan (c)
19:37(IST)
Gujarat Lions XI: Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni
19:32(IST)
TOSS: Delhi have won the toss and Zaheer Khan has opted to field first against Suresh Raina's men.
19:28(IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.
BCCI Photo
Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Satdium in Kanpur.
Preview:
With their campaign in the league already done and dusted, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions will look to salvaging some pride when they clash in the league tie at the Green Park Stadium.
Languishing at the penultimate spot in the standings, Delhi's slimmest hopes of making the IPL play-offs were on Monday dashed when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat table toppers Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.
On the other hand, Gujarat are a notch above Delhi at the sixth spot with four wins and eight losses. Gujarat's lack of depth in bowling have been the main reason for their doom this season.