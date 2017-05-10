IPL 2017, Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils : As It Happened

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The @TheGujaratLions are warming-up ahead of their game against @DelhiDaredevils #GLvDD pic.twitter.com/Bn1wVDjvjL

TOSS: Delhi have won the toss and Zaheer Khan has opted to field first against Suresh Raina's men.

Toss time at the Lions den and captain #ZaheerKhan wins it and decides to bowl first. #GLvDD #DDTweets #DilDilliHai

TOSS: @DelhiDaredevils won the toss and they have decided to bowl first. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD pic.twitter.com/ZSD68LtDsW

The Lions are going in with an unchanged squad tonight. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

The players are out on the field and the Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith will start the proceedings for the Lions. DD skipper Zaheer Khan to bowl the first over of the innings.

Good first ball by Zaheer as he bowls a straight delivery and Smith defends.

Four: Zaheer bowls onto the pads of Smith and the West Indian flicks it for a boundary past the square leg umpire.

FOUR. That was just a touch from Smith and it raises away to the boundary. Quick outfield this. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

Seven runs off the first over from Zaheer Khan. Decent start by both the sides.

That's the end of the first over and #GL 7/0. #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

Mohammed Shami to bowl the second over of the innings. It has been a dreadful injury-laden season for Shami and he will look to make amends in this match.

Four: Shami angles the ball towards the slips and Ishan Kishan plays on the up and hits the ball between two fielders on the off-side for his first boundary off the innings.

Four: Zaheer strays on the pads and Ishan hits the ball past mid-wicket for his second boundary of the innings.

OUT: Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan try for a cheeky single but the West Indian pays the price off it with his wicket. Replay showed that Smith was miles out when Shami affected the run-out.

SIX and Four: Bad bowling from Shami as he bowls on Ishan's pads and the youngster slogs the ball on the leg-side for the first six of the innings. Kishan follows it by hitting a boundary in the same area. Shami is struggling with his line at the moment.

Four: Unlucky for Zaheer as he produces an edge off the bat of Ishan Kishan but the ball misses the stumps and goes for a boundary behind the keeper.

That's the end of the 5th over and #GL 39/1 #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

Pat Cummins introduced into the attack by Zaheer Khan now to stem the flow of runs.

Four: Cummins bowls a short delivery and Raina gives himself room and cuts it for his first boundary of the innings.

OUT: Cummins exacts his revenge as Raina tries for the same shot but he misses it completely and the ball rattles the stumps.

OUT: Amit Mishra removes Ishan Kishan for 34. Kishan goes for the sweep again and top edges to Zaheer at short fine leg.

Glanced away for FOUR. @DineshKarthik keeps the scoreboard ticking. #GL 62/3 in 7 overs. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

Four: Finch welcomes Brathwaite into the attack with a boundary thorough backward square leg. This partnership will be crucial for Gujarat now.

SIX: Iyer bowls a short delivery and Finch rocks onto the back foot and slogs the ball over the deep mid-wicket fence.

SIX: This time Finch goes straight down the ground but the result is the same as the Aussie hits back to back sixes.

SIX. That was a short ball, asking to be hit and @AaronFinch5 does what's required. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD pic.twitter.com/NY9Z4qh5qF

It's been an expensive over for us with 15 runs coming from it. #GL 85/3 after 9 overs. #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

Corey Anderson introduced into the attack by Zaheer no in the 11th over of the innings.

Four: Short of length from Corey Anderson and Dinesh Karthik punches the ball towards the extra-cover boundary for his third four of the innings.

Four: Finch heaves but the ball takes an inside edge goes behind square on the leg-side for a boundary.

Four: Dinesh Karthik gets into the act now and he flicks the ball on the leg-side for a boundary. There two are dealing in fours at the moment.

SIX: Super hit by Dinesh Karthik straight down the ground as he hits his first six off the innings. Shami has gone for few boundaries today.

Four: Brathwaite strays on the leg-side and and Finch helps it along the way and the ball goes for a boundary towards fine leg.

SIX: Zaheer bowls a short delivery and Finch pulls it for a huge six towards the third man region. Even the knuckle ball is not working for Zaheer.

OUT: Dinesh Karthik finally departs for 40 as he gives away an easy catch to Corey Anderson at long-on off the bowling of Brathwaite.

SIX and 50: Finch continues the onslaught and hits a huge six over long-on and brings up his well deserved half-century.

Back to Back Boundaries: Finch is now picking apart DD's best bowler Pat Cummings. Two back to back boundaries on either side of the pitch as Gujarat inching towards a big total.

Back to back boundaries for @AaronFinch5 . Just the start we needed in the 18th over. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

Four: Shami bowls a full-toss and Jadeja slogs it for a boundary on the on-side. Not a great start to the over for the Indian pacer.

OUT: Aaron Finch finally departs for a quick fire 69 after Shami makes a mess of his stumps. The Aussie has done his job as Gujarat are in cruise control.

Rishab Pant is down on the ground, hurting in pain, as a Shreyas Iyer throw hit him on the fingers.

Innings Over: Four runs to finish the innings as Gujarat post a mammoth 195/5 in their designated 20 overs.

Four byes to end the over. The Lions end with 195/5 in their 20 overs. #DD need 196 to win. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

The players are out on the field and Delhi chase is about to begin. Sanju Samson and Karun Nair to open the innings.

Four: Samson starts the proceedings with a boundary through the covers on the first ball of the innings. Bad start by Dhawal Kulkarni.

First ball and first four from #DilliBoy #SanjuSamson . #DilDilliHai #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

Four: Pradeep Sangwan bowls a fullish wide delivery and Samson again hits the ball through the covers for his second boundary of the innings.

OUT: Sangwan exacts his revenge as Samson plays the ball onto the stumps and Gujarat gets their first breakthrough.

An early blow for us! #SanjuSamson gets unlucky with that inside edge. #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

Four: Short of a length from Sangwan and Rishabh Pant flat bats it for a boundary on the leg-side.

OUT: Lazy from Rishabh Pant as Raina catches him unaware and the DD batsman is run-out. Twin blows in the over for DD and their best two batsmen have been dismissed.

What happened there? #SureshRaina with a brilliant piece of fielding hits the stumps direct. Pant goes 2nd ball. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD pic.twitter.com/bXl85vNqBx

Four: Karun Nair opens the face of his bat and hits his first boundary of the innings off the bowling of Sangwan.

When #Jaddu tries to hit the stumps direct, you better watch out! 😀 #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

Four: Short delivery from Sangwan and Karun hits it over the covers for his second boundary of the over.

Up in the air and through the gap for a 4 by #KarunNair . #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

Four: Basil Thampi bowls on Iyer's pads and the youngster flicks it for a boundary on the leg side.

SIX: Karun Nair hits the ball straight over the bowler's head for hit his first six of the innings.

50 partnership up between Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair off just 27 deliveries. The duo have done well after two early blows.

OUT: Faulkner strikes as Karun Nair is dismissed for 30. Dwayne Smith takes an easy catch at extra-cover.

#KarunNair does not get a hold on that one and he has to walk back after getting caught. #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

WICKET. Much needed one for the Lions. Karun Nair has to walk back to the dugout. @JamesFaulkner44 gets his man. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

Four: Iyer continues his onslaught as he cuts the ball for a boundary behind the keeper.

Four: This time Iyer smashes a ball towards the third man boundary for his second four of this Faulkner over.

OUT: Awesome fielding from Jadeja as an excellent pick and throw gets rid of Marlon Samuels.

50: Shreyas Iyer brings up his well deserved half-century and his innings has kept DD in the chase.

OUT: Another one bites the dust because of Jadeja's brilliance on the field. Jadeja makes Corey Anderson his second run-out victim.

A good throw from Jadeja and #CoreyAnderson has to go. #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

Four: Brathwaite slams two boundaries off the over of Ravindra Jadeja to ease some pressure off Delhi.

There was some bat on it and it goes down for a 4. #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

OUT: Kulkarni bowls a quick delivery and Brathwaite top edges it and the bowler himself takes the catch. DD six down now.

OUT. @dhawal_kulkarni gets his 1st wicket and #DD now find themselves in trouble. They are 121/6 in 13.5 overs. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

Back to Back Fours: Shreyas Iyer is keeping Delhi alive in the chase and hits two back to back boundaries off the bowling of Sangwan.

Back to Back Boundaries: Now Pat cummins hits back to back boundaries off the bowling of Sangwan. Expensive over this from Sangwan.

Fours Galore: This is getting unreal now as Iyer has now slammed three successive boundaries off the first three ball of the Kulkarni over.

SIX: Pat Cummins is also on fire as he hits the first ball of the James Faulkner over for a huge six over long-on.

HUGE SIX: Shreyas Iyer hits the ball straight down the ground, over the bowlers head, for a huge six. What timing from Iyer!

Four: Long on was up and Iyer hit the ball just past him to make it 21 runs off this James Faulkner over.

This is carnage in Kanpur. Some late hitting from Iyer and Cummins have got the equation down to 23 in 18 balls. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

Good over from Thampi as he gives away just 8 runs off it. Delhi Daredevils need 15 runs in 12 balls to win.

OUT: Pat Cummins departs as there is still some twist left in the tale. Cumming goes back for a quick fire 24 off 13 as Faulkner gets his second of the day.

WICKET. Cummins holes out to long on. Is there a twist in this game? #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

Four: Amateur fielding from Ankit Soni as he gives away a boundary which had to be saved. Shami gets a priceless boundary for his team.

Delhi now need 9 runs off the final 6 deliveries so hang on now folks.

First ball : Two runs for Shreyas Iyer as he moves to 96. Great start to the over. 7 off 5 required by Delhi now.

OUT: A peach of a yorker from Basil Thampi as he gets rid of Shreyas Iyer. Delhi need 7 off four balls now.

FOUR: Unbelievable stuff this as Amit Mishra of all people hits a boundary on the first ball that he faces.

Another four and Amit Mishra wins it for Delhi in the last over. Crazy scenes out there as it was one of the most topsy turvy matches in the history of the IPL.

Slower delivery, Mishra gets some bat on it and #DD win. Disappointing loss for the Lions. Great match! #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

A very good game from both the sides. Well played @TheGujaratLions . #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

BCCI Photo

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Satdium in Kanpur.

Preview:

With their campaign in the league already done and dusted, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions will look to salvaging some pride when they clash in the league tie at the Green Park Stadium.

Languishing at the penultimate spot in the standings, Delhi's slimmest hopes of making the IPL play-offs were on Monday dashed when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat table toppers Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Gujarat are a notch above Delhi at the sixth spot with four wins and eight losses. Gujarat's lack of depth in bowling have been the main reason for their doom this season.