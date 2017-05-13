Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017: Javagal Srinath to Be Match Referee in Final

PTI | Updated: May 13, 2017, 6:46 PM IST

New Delhi: Javagal Srinath will be the match referee for the first qualifier and the final of the 10th Indian Premier League (IPL), which will conclude on May 21.

S Ravi and C Shamshuddin have been named umpires for the first qualifier on May 16 in Mumbai, while S Ravi and Nigel Llong will be the on-field officials for the final on May 21 in Hyderabad.

"The match referees' responsibilities throughout the playoffs will be shared between Javagal Srinath, Manu Nayar and Colonel Chinmaya Sharma," the BCCI said in a statement.

The on-field responsibilities will be shared by S Ravi, C Shamshuddin, O Nandan, Yeswant Barde, Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon, A Nanda Kishore, KN Ananthapadmanabhan and Nigel Llong.

First Published: May 13, 2017, 6:46 PM IST

