IPL 2017: Jayawardene Wants Mumbai to Treat Final 'Like Any Other Match'

(Twitter/Mumbai Indians)

Mahela Jayawardene, the coach of Mumbai Indians, said that the team will treat the final like any other game.

He said that Mumbai Indians will not see this as any special game, and will prepare the way they have prepared for all the other IPL games.

“We’ll prepare ourselves the way we’ve prepared throughout the season and make sure that we give ourselves the best chance to win. But at the end of the day, it’s another game of cricket and that’s how we will treat it.” said Jayawardene.

He also shared his thoughts on the second qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, saying “It was a very good game, we had to win as we were pushed against the wall and I think the boys responded really well. Especially with the ball we were very aggressive upfront and we created a lot of chances and took those opportunities. Making sure that they back their skills out there was important and that’s what they did. To play calm and collective in a game like that was very crucial for us and it will help us going forward.”

Mumbai Indians will be hoping to win their third IPL title by beating the Rising Pune Supergiant. However, they haven't beaten Pune in this year's IPL. The two sides have met three times in the 10th edition of the IPL, twice in the league and once in the first playoff and Pune have come out on top all three times.

First Published: May 21, 2017, 3:18 PM IST