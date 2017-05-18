IPL 2017: Jonty Rhodes' Daughter Leaves Virat Kohli Stumped

India Rhodes. (Image Credits: Jonty Rhodes Twitter)

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli didn't have the best of campaigns in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but his fans following hasn't dipped one bit. The latest to join the Kohli bandwagon is none other than South African legend Jonty Rhodes' daughter India Rhodes.

Rhodes is part of the Mumbai Indians' coaching staff and he posted a picture on social media where his daughter is seen hugging a poster of Kohli. Her father may be employed by Mumbai Indians but it seems that India has got a soft spot for the RCB superstar.

Rhodes' Twitter post read: "It would seem that @imVkohli has another fan- not that we blame India Rhodes @pumacricket @mipaltan"

It would seem that @imVkohli has another fan- not that we blame India Rhodes @pumacricket @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/V7j3em2zSP — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 17, 2017

Kohli took note of the South African's tweet and wrote back: "@JontyRhodes8 #IndiaRhodes Cuteness overload! Wonder what she's carrying in that little bag? @pumacricket"

Kohli is currently on a forced break as RCB got eliminated after losing 10 matches in the league stage.

While as for Rhodes — who is the fielding coach of Mumbai Indians — his team is still alive in the competition. After topping the group phase, Mumbai lost to Rising Pune Supergiant in qualifier one courtesy of MS Dhoni's heroics.

However, the two-time champions will get a second crack to enter the final when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in qualifier two on Friday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

First Published: May 18, 2017, 9:44 AM IST