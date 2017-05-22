IPL 2017: Jos Buttler Does a Ranbir Kapoor to Celebrate Mumbai Indians Win

(Instagram/Jos Buttler)

Jos Buttler was one of the key players who was part of Mumbai Indians team this year. The English wicket keeper featured prominently for the franchise, but could not be a part of the final as he had to join the England team to prepare for Champions Trophy.

Buttler, however, did not miss any moment of the final, and celebrated Mumbai's incredible one run win by removing his towel, reminding us of Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya. The Bollywood quotient in the celebration will surely delight Mumbai fans.

Buttler posted a video on Instagram, and also congratulated the whole team for their incredible performance.

The winning moment!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🏆🏆🏆🏆🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾💥💥💥💥💥 A post shared by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) on May 21, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Buttler scored 272 runs in 10 outings for Mumbai at a strike rate of 153.67 and was a key contributor to the Mumbai's cause throughout the tournament.

Mumbai Indians clinched a thrilling one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant to win the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The victory meant Mumbai Indians became the first team to win the IPL for thrice.

In a tense finish to a low scoring final, Rising Pune Supergiant needed four runs to win off the last ball. Australian all-rounder Dan Christian managed to get the ball away towards the mid-wicket boundary, but the throw from the deep was accurate enough for Parthiv Patel to break the stumps before Washington Sundar could come back for a third run, which would have led to a super over.

Mitchell Johnson bowled a fabulous last over under pressure, taking the wickets of Manoj Tiwary and Pune captain Steven Smith off consecutive deliveries to tilt the balance in favour of the 'Blue Brigade'.

First Published: May 22, 2017, 11:13 AM IST