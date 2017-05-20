IPL 2017: Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah And Krunal Pandya Take Mumbai Indians To Final

(BCCI Photo)

Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians are through to their fourth Indian Premier League final courtesy a clinical victory over Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The victory means Mumbai will now take on their nemesis Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.

A four-wicket burst from Karn Sharma and a splendid bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah (3/7) meant Mumbai had the easy task of chasing down Kolkata's below par total of 107 runs.

But the job was made difficult by the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers. Piyush Chawla trapped Lendl Simmons in front for just three runs to bring KKR back in the match. Parthiv Patel though looked in pristine touch as he punished Umesh Yadav for some wayward bowling.

But the paceman had his man as he sent back Parthiv Patel for 14 after the latter tried to drive on the up off a good length delivery and edged one to the keeper.

Chawla then castled Ambati Rayudu in the sixth over to leave Mumbai Indians tottering at 34/3.

That brought Krunal Pandya to the middle and the southpaw along with captain Rohit Sharma started a repair job. While Rohit took his time to get in and dropped anchor, Pandya produced some street smart strokes to keep getting the boundaries away.

As result, Mumbai's asking rate never went up and once the duo settled in, they took the attack to the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla.

The duo put on 54 runs for the fourth wicket until Rohit Sharma holed out in the deep after scoring 26 runs. Pandya though kept his cool and hit the winning boundary to stay unbeaten on 45 off 30 deliveries, in the company of Kieron Pollard.

Mumbai Indians chased down the target with 33 balls to spare.

Earlier, Karn Sharma and Bumrah saw Mumbai Indians bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders for a below par total of 107 runs.

Mumbai Indians exploited the conditions and rattled Kolkata batsmen from the very first over, having them on the mat at 31 for five in seven overs, after Rohit Sharma opted to field.

After Bumrah dismissed Chris Lynn for four in the second over, the 29-year-old Sharma emerged as the wrecker-in-chief, sending back KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir (12) and Colin de Grandhomme (0) off consecutive balls, besides castling Narine= in the fifth over.

Ishank Jaggi (28) and Surayakumar Yadav (31) put on 56 runs for the sixth wicket in 47 balls, during which they belted five fours and one six, and saved KKR from further embarrassment.

KKR began the innings rather poorly, losing Lynn early, when he tried to loft Bumrah in the second over of the match. Mumbai struck for the second time in the fifth over, removing Narine for 10, thanks to a superb googly by Sharma and wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel did the rest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the very next over, Bumrah got his second wicket of the match, when he trapped Robin Uthappa plumb in front of the wicket.

Mumbai dealt KKR another body blow by sending back their captain Gautam Gambhir after the batsman had scored 12 off 15 balls.

The situation got worse for the Knight Riders as Sharma snapped up Colin de Grandhomme.

A face-saving partnership ensued before Mitchell Johnson claimed the wickets of Piyush Chawla and Nathan Coulter-Nile, leaving Kolkata at 101 for eight.

Bumrah and Lasith Malinga got the last two batsmen cheaply.

