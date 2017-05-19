IPL 2017: Karn, Krunal Guide Mumbai Indians To Fourth Final

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Qualifier 2,

So the action has begun, it has been a sedate start for KKR. But Lynn and Narine can hit the big blows at will

WICKET: Big blow, Jasprit Bumrah sends back Chris Lynn. The Aussie tries to hit that straight, but is caght by Pollard at long on, KKR 5/1

Bumrah welcomes Gautam Gambhir to the crease with a beauty and fillows that up with another great delivery. Batting is looking touch on this wicket

CHANCE: Narine looks to pull Johnson, gets a top edge but that falls way short of the fielder at widish fine leg

BOUNDARY: Bowled up outside the off stump and Gambhir belts that through the covers for his first boundary of the match. Remember Gambhir has hit the second most number of boundaries in IPL this season

Johnson digs that short and it flies over Gambhir's head, has been called a wide by the umpire

All said and done, Narine isn't a pedigree batsman after all

Malinga introduced into the attack and hits Narine on the legs. This is the problem with a batsman like Narine, if the pitch is a bit difficult he won't be able to get going and that means the opposition will be able to bowl dot balls.

SIX: And that is a slog six over the square leg boundary. Narine picked that early and closed the face of the bat to get it over the ropes, a wry smile on Malinga's face says it all.

Not the easiest pitch to bat on and Gambhir would know that, and he needs to play the anchor's role tonight

BEATEN: Malinga rolls his fingers over that one and Gambhir is beaten outside the off stump

WICKET: Karn Sharma removes Sunil Narine, tries to step out and hit that for a six, misses it and Parthiv Patel removes the bails in a flash, KKR 24/2 after 4.4 overs

Robin Uthappa is the new man and the 'Gauthappa' combo needs to do what they do best. Take Kolkata Knight Riders out of this rot.

WICKET: Mayhem in Bengaluru, Bumrah steams in and traps Uthappa in front, the right hander goes for 1, KKR 25/3

Ishank Jaggi is the new man in and Bumrah tests him with some really accurate deliveries, he is steaming in, Bumrah

Powerplay is over and KKR have scored only 25 runs, this is a replay of how the Sunrisers innings went the other night in the eliminator

BOUNDARY: Gautam Gambhir plans that inside out over the cover fielder for a excellent boundary, class written all over that shot

WICKET: That is hara-kiri by the KKR skipper, tries to lift that flighted delivery from Karn Sharma and ends up holing out in the deep on the leg side to Hardik Pandya, he goes for 12, KKR 31/4

WICKET: Karn Sharma is on a hat-trick, bowls a faster one and traps de Grandhomme in front of the wicket, KKR in dep trouble at 31/5

Ishank Jaggi and Suryakumar Yadav will have to keep a steady head here and not try to do anything silly. These two need to bat till the end to ensure KKR put up a fighting total. It is a difficult wicket and anything in excess of 130 will be a fighting total.

Malinga back into the attack. Ishank Jaggi it seems has only one shot, trying to open the face of the bat late to almost every delivery. Needs to play with the straight bat

SIX: Finally a boundary for KKR, Krunal Pandya bowls that outside the leg stump and Suryakumar Yadav sweeps that over the fine leg fence

KKR move past the 50-run mark in the 11th over, Suryakumar and Jaggi need to bat with a calm head on their shoulders.

BOUNDARY: Mitchell Johnson is back inthe attack and Ishank Jaggi welcomes him with a cracking cover drive.

Mitchell Johnson has come back well after being taken for a few runs in the initial deliveries of the over, bowls a good bouncer

BOUNDARY: Krunal Pandya in the attack again and Suryakumar Yadav plays the sweep to perfection again to get a boundary

BOUNDARY: And Suryakumar has got back to back boundaries, he hits that inside out over the cover fielder. Almost clears the rope.

BOUNDARY: Slower delivery by Malinga and Jaggi picks that up beautifully and hits it for a boundary on the leg side. The runs are flowing in now and this is a good partnership for KKR

BOUNDARY: Malinga tries for the yorker and it has been dug out by Ishank Jaggi and hit through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. The 50 partnerhsip comes up between Jaggi and Suryakumar and KKR are not going to go away without a fight. This steely batting by the youngsters and it will give belief to the team

Karn Sharma is back in the attack, his figures before this over read 3/11 from 3 overs. Will the KKR duo play him out or attack him?

WICKET: And just as I said, when a man is on fire try to play him out. It is Karn Sharma's night and it gets better, Ishank Jaggi tries to clear the boundary, is caught in the deep for 28 by Johnson. KKR - 87/6

Piyush Chawla is the next man in and he is no mug with the bat, needs to give support to Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya is bowling it short and Chawla has tried to play the ramp shot or the upper cut twice and failed. Neds to give the strike back to Suryakumar. 16 overs have been bowled, KKR 92/6

Shah Rukh Khan is in the house and looks a bit disappointed with his team's showing so far

WICKET: Piyush Chawla fails to connect and gives away an easy catch off the bowling of Mitchell Johnson, KKR 94/7

SIX: Coulter-Nile swings hard and hits Mitchell Johnson out of the park and the KKR team century comes up in the 17th over

WICKET: Coulter-Nile swings hard again and is caught in the deep by Hardik Pandya, KKR 100/8 now. That was a slower delivery by Johnson

WICKET: It is one wicket KKR didn't want to lose, Bumrah bowls it short and Suryakumar Yadav gets a top edge which is caught brilliantly by Malinga in the deep, he goes for 31, KKR 101/9

BOUNDARY: That's a lucky boundary, Bumrah bowls it full on the off stump and it goes to the fence after getting an inside edge, KKR 106/9 after 18 overs

WICKET: Malinga signals the end for KKR, clean bowls Ankit Rajpoot. KKR all out for 107 in 18.5 overs

Mumbai Indians need 108 runs to make it through to the finals

Mumbai Indians openers are out in the middle and KKR bowlers will have to try and get out early to have any chance of defending this total

Second ball of the over and Ishank Jaggi mis-fields to allow two easy runs for Mumbai Indians

BOUNDARY: Parthi Patel crashes that through the covers. That came at a quick pace from Umesh and Parthic was on to it in a flash. Mumbai Indians 11 for no loss after the first over.

WICKET: Piyush Chawla traps Lendl Simmons in front for 3, Mumbai Indians 11/1 in the second over

BOUNDARY: Parthiv Patel hits another great shot through extra cover for his second boundary of the innings

BOUNDARY: Terrible blowling by Umesh, five fielders on the off and he bowls at the body, Parthiv gets that away fine on the leg side for cnsecutive boundaries

WICKET: Umesh Yadav gets his man, Parthiv looking to drive that on the up and gets a faint edge to the keeper, Mumbai Indians 24/2

Rohit Sharma is the new man and he will have to shepherd the Mumbai innings tonight. Easy target can sometime turn out to be tricky. Can't lose too many wickets

Sunil Narine into the attack now and he is keeping it tight. Important for Narine to do it with the ball tonight

WICKET: Piyush Chawla bowls a peach of a delivery, to castle Ambati Rayudu for 6, Mumbai Indians 34/3 now. The ball pitches and holds its line, Rayudu misses it completely and loses his off stump

BOUNDARY: Krunal Pandya gets that away to punish Sunil Narine, Mumbai Indians move up to 44/3 after 7 overs. Mumbai Indians ,maintaining a good run rate despite the fall of wickets

BOUNDARY: Chawla into his third over and Rohit Sharma welcomes himby hitting a stylish cover drive to the boundary, Mumbai Indians up to 54/3 now

BOUNDARY: Chawla errs in line slightly and Krunal sweeps that, only to get an under edge, which takes it past the fine leg fielder, who is inside the circle. Mumbai Indians now need 50 runs more to go through to the final

Narine into the attack again and Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma doing it calmly here. Perhaps something that was needed from Gambhir and Uthappa when KKR were batting

BOUNDARY: Krunal Pandya hits back to back boundaries off Piyush Chawla and Mumbai Indians are cruising towards the target now

Krunal Pandya has really applied himself tonight on a difficult track, taken calculated risks to ensure no more wickets were lost

SIX: Rohit Sharma hits a huge six to send Piyush Chawla packing. 16 from the over and Mumbai Indians now need less than 30 runs to win the match

BOUNDARY: Krunal Pandya opens the face of the bat to guide that to the third man fence, the fifty partnership is also up and Mumbai inching closer to the final now

BOUNDARY: And now he hits another one, with the spin this time and over the extra cover fielder. Pandya has looked really classy with the bat this season. Definitely a candidate for the Indian team like his brother

WICKET: Rohit Sharma departs for 26, holes out in the deep to Rajpoot off the bowling of Coulter-Nile. Mumbai Indians 88/4

BOUNDARY: Rajpoot bowls that short and Pollard pulls it, Colin de Grandhomme misses an easy stop and that sums up KKR's day in the field. They have been terrible in every field

BOUNDARY: Krunal Pandya drills that past the bowler to the boundary and Mumbai now need just three runs to win

BOUNDARY: That's it, Pandya gets that away to the boundary, remains unbeaten on 45. Mumbai Indians win by 6 wickets and are through to their fourth IPL final

"We have been thinking about bowling Bumrah with the new ball for a while and against KKR, who have a top heavy batting line-up we wanted to take a chance"

Rohit Sharma says Karn Sharma set the match up for Mumbai Indians.

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders through our live blog.

Preview:

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would be eager to avenge their twin defeats in the league stage when they face old foes Mumbai Indians in the IPL Qualifer 2.

KKR have an abysmal 5-15 head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians, who notched up twin victories over their rivals in the league stage of the tournament this year.

Teams (From):

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Lendl Simmons, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Karn Sharma and Vinay Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (C), Darren Bravo, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Ishank Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Uthappa and Umesh Yadav.