IPL 2017: Karn Puts Mumbai Entering Final Over Own Performance

New Delhi: Karn Sharma's selection ahead of Harbhajan Singh in the first qualifier against Rising Pune Supergiant had raised a few eyebrows but the Mumbai Indians management stuck to their guns and played the leg-spinner ahead of the experienced Harbhajan Singh against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier.

And the leggie repaid the faith by setting up Mumbai's 6-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Karn Sharma returned with figures of 4/16 from his quota of four overs to break the back of KKR's batting.

Mumbai Indians posted a video where the leg-spinner has made it clear that the team winning is more important than his own personal performance.

“Obviously you feel good when you are picking wickets in the middle, but Mumbai Indians winning is most important. It feels good that I helped the team get wickets when the team needed them and also helped the team win the game,” he said.

Mumbai will now face arch-rivals Pune in the final and Karn is very excited going into the title clash. Even though Pune hold a 3-0 advantage on Mumbai this season, Karn is confident of his team passing the last hurdle.

“I am very excited about the last hurdle that we need to overcome to win the IPL,” he said.

The man of the moment! MITV caught up with @sharmakarn03, who has his eyes firmly set on the #IPLFinal! #CricketMeriJaan #BELI3VE pic.twitter.com/7Iu6trUCCe — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 20, 2017

Karn started off on Friday by sending back the dangerous Sunil Narine in the fifth over. Narine came out to charge the leg-spinner but Karn smartly bowled it short and wide outside the off stump. Narine missed it completely to be stumped by Parthiv Patel.

He then gave a sucker punch to the Mumbai Indians by removing their skipper Gautam Gambhir for just 12. Gambhir's desire to get some quick runs meant he tried to whack a well flighted delivery from Sharma over the mid-wicket fence. But the southpaw instead was caught in the deep.

Karn Sharma then dismissed Colin de Grandhomme off the very next delivery, trapping him in front of the wicket for a duck with a faster one. This was his third wicket.

KKR tried to stem the rot and the young pair of Ishank Jaggi and Suryakumar Yadav put up a 56-run stand for the sixth wicket to try and salvage something for the 'Men in Purple'. But Karn ensured that the partnership did not blossom to the extent that it gets KKR back in the match as he removed Jaggi for 28. By breaking that partnership, Sharma opened the gates to the lower order and the strong Mumbai bowling line-up managed to bowl out KKR for 107.

First Published: May 20, 2017, 2:30 PM IST