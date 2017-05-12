IPL 2017 Live Score: Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
Preview:
Rising Pune Supergiant, who have gone from strength to strength, will look to seal their place in the Play-offs with a win over inconsistent Delhi Daredevils.
With seven wins out of their last eight games, Supergiant have emerged as the other dominating side alongside table leaders Mumbai Indians.
Supergiant would have also have an added motivation when they step on to the field at Feroz Shah Kotla, having lost their home game against Daredevils by a huge 97-run margin.