IPL 2017 Live Score: Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant.

TOSS: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and Zaheer Khan has opted to bat first against Steven Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant.

Our #DilliBoys are set for tonight. Are you ready? #DDTweets #DDvRPS #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/Ps4v1aQxJC

Our Playing XI 💪 One leggie replaces the other! Welcome back @zamps63 ! 😎 #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS pic.twitter.com/obvd8fINIX

. @zamps63 was our highest wicket taker during the last season of the #IPL Cheer him on today #Supergiants 👏 #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

The players are out on the pitch and Sanju Samson will open the innings along with Karun Nair for Delhi. Jaydev Unadkat to open bowling for Rising Pune Supergiant.

It's Game Time! The boys are walking out! Ganpatti Bappa Moryaaaaa! 🙏 #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

Great start for Unadkat as he angles the ball away from Samson and the right-hander tries to poke it but misses it completely.

OUT: Pathetic running from the Delhi batsmen as Ben Stokes runs-out Sanju Samson on the last ball off the first over. Indecisive running from the duo and Stokes hits the wicket from backward point region.

OUT!!!!😍 A crucial start for us & nothing better than a big wicket! Samson departs. Stokes with the epic run out! #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS pic.twitter.com/aZFgS1h0kC

Last ball of the first over and #SanjuSamson gets run out! #DD 3/1. #DDTweets #DDvRPS #DilDilliHai

OUT: Shreyas Iyer now returns to the pavillion as he pokes a ball outside the off-stump and MS Dhoni takes an easy catch. First wicket off the innings for Unadkat.

We know what that sound means! OUTTT!!! Once again it's @JUnadkat ! Iyer caught behind by #msdhoni 9/2 😎😎 #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

#ShreyasIyer gets unlucky! Clips the bat and caught behind the wicket by Dhoni. #DDTweets #DDvRPS #DilDilliHai

After 3 overs, Delhi are struggling at 11/3. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer have been dismissed.

The legend #MSDhoni with his 100th dismissal 👏Just a powerhouse behind the stumps! 🙌 @msdhoni #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

Four: Washington Sundar introduced into the attack and Karun welcomes him by sweeping him for a boundary on the on-side.

Four: Sundar tosses the ball up and Karun this time goes down the wicket and hits the ball for his second boundary off the over.

SIX: Big over this for DD as Karun hits the last ball of the over for a huge six over the covers. 15 runs coming off that Sundar over and it will definitely release some pressure.

Four: Stokes bowls outside off-stump and Karun cuts the ball for a boundary towards the third man region.

Back to Back Fours: Short ball from Stokes and Karun pulls it over the in-field and hits for a boundary on the leg side. The second one he lobs the ball over the mid-wicket region to bring up his third boundary of the over.

Another boundary from #KarunNair to end the over. #DD 40/2 after 5 overs. #DDTweets #DDvRPS #DilDilliHai

Four: Rishabh Pant now joins the party and hits the ball straight down the ground to slam his first four of the innings.

Four: Shardul Thakur bowling from around the wicket and angles the ball into Pant and the southpaw hits the ball for his second boundary of the over behind the keeper.

Four: Shardul drifts on the pads and Pant slogs the ball towards the fine-leg region for his third boundary of the over.

Adam Zampa introduced into the attack now by skipper Steven Smith to stem the flow of runs.

Four and 50 Partnership: Another boundary for Karun as the right-hander guides the ball through the covers and that brings up the 50-run partnership between these two players.

After 7 overs, DD 63/2. The next over or two are key to break the partnership. #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

Four: Dan Christian bowls a wide delivery and Karun open his arms and cuts the ball to the backward point boundary. Karun and Pant are dealing in boundaries at the moment.

Well played and well placed by #DilliBoy @karun126 for a 4. #DDTweets #DDvRPS #DilDilliHai

OUT: Zampa strikes as he gets rid of Rishabh Pant. Right after hitting a huge six, Pant again goes for a slog hit but this time he gives away an easy catch to Dan Christian.

10 runs and 1 wicket from the over! After 9 overs, DD 83/3! #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

Let's keep it tight for the second half! #Stokes with the ball for the 11th over. #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

SIX and SIX: Marlon Samuels ups the ante as he slams to back to back sixes off the bowling off Shardul Thakur. Samuel hits the first six over mid wicket, while the second six flies straight over the bowler's head.

Karun Nair is playing at 45 now and this is his highest score in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

Four: Christian bowls a delivery outside the off-stump and Samuel cuts the ball past the point region for yet another boundary.

OUT: Dhoni once again shows why he is regarded as one of the best in the world. MSD takes a flying one hand catch behind the stumps to removes Marlon Samuels who was looking dangerous.

OUT: Another moment of magic from MS Dhoni as this time he gets rid of Corey Anderson. Corey missed a Sundar delivery and Dhoni was faster than lighting in removing the bails. Replays showed that Corey was a mm out of the crease when Dhoni dislodged the bails.

We don't have any words left to express #MSDhoni 's legendary work behind the stumps.😍 Help us #Supergiants ! 🙇 #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

50: Karun Nair meanwhile continues to hold the fort from the other end as he brings up his first half-century off the IPL 10.

SIX: Pat Cummins gets into the act now and he hits the ball towards mid-wicket for his first six of the innings.

OUT: Ben Stokes takes his revenge by castling Cummins on the next ball. Stokes beat Cummins for pace and before the Aussie could bring his bat down, the ball rattled his stumps.

OUTTT!!!!! 👏👏Revenge Of The #Stokes Yorker and pace and there goes Cummins! #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

Four: Unadkat bowls a wide delivery and Karun waits for the ball and cuts the ball late as ball goes past the point region in a hurry.

SIX: Amit Mishra comes dancing down the track and flat bats the ball over long-off for a huge six. Noone in the stadium is able to believe that hit!

Another 4! A wonderful strike from @KarunNair to end the over. #DD 160/6 after 18 overs. #DDTweets #DDvRPS #DilDilliHai

OUT: Karun Nair tries for another slog but this time the ball takes a top edge and goes behind Dhoni where Unadkat takes a brilliant diving catch.

AND TAKEN!!!!👏👏 @JUnadkat with the Catch Of The Match undoubtedly! @benstokes38 The Big Ben Strikes 2! #Stokes #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

OUT: THIS IS WHY BEN STOKES IS WORTH RS 14.5 CR. Shami hits the ball flat over mid-wicket but Stokes takes it. The momentum was taking him over the boundary but he chucked the ball in the air, went over the line, came back inside the ropes and then caught it again. TAKE A BOW BEN STOKES!!!

Innings Over: That's it then, Karun Nair's 64 helps Delhi to a fighting total of 168 for 8 in their designated 20 overs.

WHAT IS HAPPENING!? @benstokes38 is a beast in the field! He made that look effortless! BOW DOWN! 🙇 DD 166/8 #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

We've put 168 on the board and it's down to our bowlers now. #DDTweets #DDvRPS #DilDilliHai

The players are out on the field and Zaheer Khan will bowl the first over of the innings.

OUT: Ajinkya Rahane is clean bowled by Zaheer Khan on the first ball of the innings. Insane start this for the Delhi Daredevils.

Bowled! Captain #ZaheerKhan gets Rahane on the very first ball. #DDTweets #DDvRPS #DilDilliHai

Four: Steven Smith announces his intentions by hitting Zaheer for a boundary on the off-side on just his second delivery.

Four: Shami tosses the ball up and Smith hits the ball through the covers for his second boundary of the innings.

Tow overs gone and RPS are 18/1. The match is evenly poised and whosoever thought it is going to be a cakewalk for Pune have gotten a rude surprise.

Great effort in the deep by Shreyas Iyer to save a six as he jumps in the air, gets hold of the ball with just one hand and while the momentum was taking him over the ropes, he threw the ball inside.

Four: Beautiful timing from Steven Smith as he bludgeons the ball on the offs-de for a boundary. The skipper comes dancing down the track and hits the ball through the covers.

SIX: This time Steven Smith hits the ball straight over the bowlers head for a huge six over the long-off boundary.

Four: Third boundary on the trot as after a four and a six, Smith hits another boundary on the off-side.

OUT: Zaheer Khan returns to the attack and straightaway he makes something happen. Tripathi pokes a ball ball outside the off-stump and gives away an easy catch to keeper Rishabh Pant.

Cut & taken behind the wickets! Tripathi departs! RPS now 36/2. #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

Four and Four: Manoj Tiwary is a man of a mission as he slams two back to back boundaries. The first four goes towards the cover boundary while the second one was towards deep extra cover.

Mis-field and Four: Manoj TIwary sweeps and what looked like a routine fielding, Shami let the ball go between his legs for boundary. Amit Mishra is not looking happy.

SIX: Tiwary breaks the shackles and hits his first six of the innings. The ball was just outside of off-stump and Tiwary slogged it over long-on for a huge six.

OUT: Nadeem strikes and Smith has to depart. The leggie bowled a straighter one and it crashed into the pads and it seemed plumb. Smith is not happy with his shot selection.

Just unfortunate! Captain #Smithy has been dismissed, LBW! RPS now 74/3. #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

Four: Nadeem bowls a yorker and the ball take an outside off off the lower end of the bat and goes for boundary behind the keeper.

#Stokes gets off the mark with a cheeky 4⃣ to third man! #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

Pat Cummins introduced into the attack by skipper Zaheer Khan now.

Four: Tiwary launches into the shot and hits the ball over the in-field to a boundary through the mid-wicket. Smith may have gone but Tiwary is going strong.

Four: Stokes swings the bat with all his might but the ball takes a thick outside edge and goes over the slip cordon for a boundary behind the keeper.

Four: Cummins bangs the ball short and fast and Stokes pulls the ball towards the mid-wicket region for a boundary.

RPS 99/3 in 13 overs. Strategic Timeout! 42 balls. 70 runs. Need to play big ones & build pressure on the bowlers! #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

Catch Drop: Samuels bowls a short ball and Tiwary pulls it hard. Sanju Smason comes running inside from the ropes and tries to take a diving catch but fails to cling onto it.

SIX: Mishra tosses the ball up and Stokes bludgeons the ball over the long-off boundary. At this point, RPS are in the pole position for victory.

Four: Samuels drifts onto Tiwary's pads and the right hander helps it towards the fine-leg boundary for a classy boundary.

Drop Catch: Karun Nair drops a sitter and that highlights Delhi's problems this year. The ball took a top-edge and went high up in the air but Nair couldn't judge the path of the ball and spilled it.

SIX: Shami bowls a knuckle ball onto Stokes' pads and the southpaw moves away and hits the ball for a huge six over mid-wicket.

OUT: Shami gets the big wicket of Stokes and there is still a ray of hope for Delhi. In trying to clear the long-on boundary, Stokes gives away a catch to Corey Anderson.

Taken! #MohammedShami gets the big wicket of Stokes. #DDTweets #DDvRPS #DilDilliHai

You know what this means? DHONI DHONI DHONI!!!! 🚁📣 #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

With 3 overs to go, we need to score 38 runs. A spot in the play-offs are a great bribe in this moment! #RangWahiJungNayi #DDvRPS

OUT: Clever bit of fielding by Shami and not so much by Dhoni as the former RPS is run-out by the pacer. Dhoni thought Shami is targeting Tiwary's end but he surprised MSD but hitting stumps on his end and get him out.

OUT: Dan Christian is also dismissed and Delhi are serious contenders to win the match now. Great fight back by DD bowlers to return into the match. Shami gets his second.

Rising Pune Supergiant need 25 off the final 6 deliveries to win. Difficult but not impossible! Manoj Tiwary (48*) can become a Pune legend if he pulls this off.

SIX and SIX: Manoj Tiwary hits two sixes off the first two deliveries. AWESOME!

Pressure showing on Pat Cummins and he bowls a wide. Delhi need 12 off 4 now.

Dot ball and its priceless for Delhi. Pune now need 12 off three balls

Dot Ball: Paddle sweep but it goes straight to the fielder. 12 from 2 required now.

Four: Fast yorker by Pat Cummings but it goes for a four behind the keeper after taking a touch off Tiwary's pads.

OUT and OVER: Cummins rattles Tiwary's stumps as Delhi win the match by 7 runs.

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Preview:

Rising Pune Supergiant, who have gone from strength to strength, will look to seal their place in the Play-offs with a win over inconsistent Delhi Daredevils.

With seven wins out of their last eight games, Supergiant have emerged as the other dominating side alongside table leaders Mumbai Indians.

Supergiant would have also have an added motivation when they step on to the field at Feroz Shah Kotla, having lost their home game against Daredevils by a huge 97-run margin.