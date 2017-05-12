Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017 Live Score: Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

May 12, 2017

Indian Premier League, 2017 Match 52, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 12 May, 2017

Toss won by Delhi Daredevils (decided to bat)

Delhi Daredevils beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 7 runs

Highlights

OUT and OVER: Cummins rattles Tiwary's stumps as Delhi win the match by 7 runs.

Four: Fast yorker by Pat Cummings but it goes for a four behind the keeper after taking a touch off Tiwary's pads.

Dot Ball: Paddle sweep but it goes straight to the fielder. 12 from 2 required now.

Dot ball and its priceless for Delhi. Pune now need 12 off three balls

Pressure showing on Pat Cummins and he bowls a wide. Delhi need 12 off 4 now.

SIX and SIX: Manoj Tiwary hits two sixes off the first two deliveries. AWESOME!

Rising Pune Supergiant need 25 off the final 6 deliveries to win. Difficult but not impossible! Manoj Tiwary (48*) can become a Pune legend if he pulls this off.

OUT: Dan Christian is also dismissed and Delhi are serious contenders to win the match now. Great fight back by DD bowlers to return into the match. Shami gets his second.

OUT: Clever bit of fielding by Shami and not so much by Dhoni as the former RPS is run-out by the pacer. Dhoni thought Shami is targeting Tiwary's end but he surprised MSD but hitting stumps on his end and get him out. 

OUT: Shami gets the big wicket of Stokes and there is still a ray of hope for Delhi. In trying to clear the long-on boundary, Stokes gives away a catch to Corey Anderson.

SIX: Shami bowls a knuckle ball onto Stokes'  pads and the southpaw moves away and hits the ball for a huge six over mid-wicket.

Drop Catch: Karun Nair drops a sitter and that highlights Delhi's problems this year. The ball took a top-edge and went high up in the air but Nair couldn't judge the path of the ball and spilled it.

Four: Samuels drifts onto Tiwary's pads and the right hander helps it towards the fine-leg boundary for a classy boundary.

SIX: Mishra tosses the ball up and Stokes bludgeons the ball over the long-off boundary. At this point, RPS are in the pole position for victory.

Catch Drop: Samuels bowls a short ball and Tiwary pulls it hard. Sanju Smason comes running inside from the ropes and tries to take a diving catch but fails to cling onto it.

Four: Cummins bangs the ball short and fast and Stokes pulls the ball towards the mid-wicket region for a boundary.

Four: Stokes swings the bat with all his might but the ball takes a thick outside edge and goes over the slip cordon for a boundary behind the keeper.

Four: Tiwary launches into the shot and hits the ball over the in-field to a boundary through the mid-wicket. Smith may have gone but Tiwary is going strong.

Pat Cummins introduced into the attack by skipper Zaheer Khan now.

Four: Nadeem bowls a yorker and the ball take an outside off off the lower end of the bat and goes for boundary behind the keeper.

OUT: Nadeem strikes and Smith has to depart. The leggie bowled a straighter one and it crashed into the pads and it seemed plumb. Smith is not happy with his shot selection.

SIX: Tiwary breaks the shackles and hits his first six of the innings. The ball was just outside of off-stump and Tiwary slogged it over long-on for a huge six.

Mis-field and Four: Manoj TIwary sweeps and what looked like a routine fielding, Shami let the ball go between his legs for boundary. Amit Mishra is not looking happy.

Four and Four: Manoj Tiwary is a man of a mission as he slams two back to back boundaries. The first four goes towards the cover boundary while the second one was towards deep extra cover.

OUT: Zaheer Khan returns to the attack and straightaway he makes something happen. Tripathi pokes a ball ball outside the off-stump and gives away an easy catch to keeper Rishabh Pant.

Four: Third boundary on the trot as after a four and a six, Smith hits another boundary on the off-side.

SIX: This time Steven Smith hits the ball straight over the bowlers head for a huge six over the long-off boundary.

Four: Beautiful timing from Steven Smith as he bludgeons the ball on the offs-de for a boundary. The skipper comes dancing down the track and hits the ball through the covers.

Great effort in the deep by Shreyas Iyer to save a six as he jumps in the air, gets hold of the ball with just one hand and while the momentum was taking him over the ropes, he threw the ball inside.

Tow overs gone and RPS are 18/1. The match is evenly poised and whosoever thought it is going to be a cakewalk for Pune have gotten a rude surprise.

Four: Shami tosses the ball up and Smith hits the ball through the covers for his second boundary of the innings.

Four: Steven Smith announces his intentions by hitting Zaheer for a boundary on the off-side on just his second delivery.

OUT: Ajinkya Rahane is clean bowled by Zaheer Khan on the first ball of the innings. Insane start this for the Delhi Daredevils.

The players are out on the field and Zaheer Khan will bowl the first over of the innings.

Innings Over: That's it then, Karun Nair's 64 helps Delhi to a fighting total of 168 for 8 in their designated 20 overs.

OUT: THIS IS WHY BEN STOKES IS WORTH RS 14.5 CR. Shami hits the ball flat over mid-wicket but Stokes takes it. The momentum was taking him over the boundary but he chucked the ball in the air, went over the line, came back inside the ropes and then caught it again. TAKE A BOW BEN STOKES!!!

OUT: Karun Nair tries for another slog but this time the ball takes a top edge and goes behind Dhoni where Unadkat takes a brilliant diving catch.

SIX: Amit Mishra comes dancing down the track and flat bats the ball over long-off for a huge six. Noone in the stadium is able to believe that hit!

Four: Unadkat bowls a wide delivery and Karun waits for the ball and cuts the ball late as ball goes past the point region in a hurry.

OUT: Ben Stokes takes his revenge by castling Cummins on the next ball. Stokes beat Cummins for pace and before the Aussie could bring his bat down, the ball rattled his stumps.

SIX: Pat Cummins gets into the act now and he hits the ball towards mid-wicket for his first six of the innings.

50: Karun Nair meanwhile continues to hold the fort from the other end as he brings up his first half-century off the IPL 10.

OUT: Another moment of magic from MS Dhoni as this time he gets rid of Corey Anderson. Corey missed a Sundar delivery and Dhoni was faster than lighting in removing the bails. Replays showed that Corey was a mm out of the crease when Dhoni dislodged the bails. 

OUT: Dhoni once again shows why he is regarded as one of the best in the world. MSD takes a flying one hand catch behind the stumps to removes Marlon Samuels who was looking dangerous.

Four: Christian bowls a delivery outside the off-stump and Samuel cuts the ball past the point region for yet another boundary.

Karun Nair is playing at 45 now and this is his highest score in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

SIX and SIX: Marlon Samuels ups the ante as he slams to back to back sixes off the bowling off Shardul Thakur. Samuel hits the first six over mid wicket, while the second six flies straight over the bowler's head.

OUT: Zampa strikes as he gets rid of Rishabh Pant. Right after hitting a huge six, Pant again goes for a slog hit but this time he gives away an easy catch to Dan Christian.

Four: Dan Christian bowls a wide delivery and Karun open his arms and cuts the ball to the backward point boundary. Karun and Pant are dealing in boundaries at the moment.

Four and 50 Partnership: Another boundary for Karun as the right-hander guides the ball through the covers and that brings up the 50-run partnership between these two players.

Adam Zampa introduced into the attack now by skipper Steven Smith to stem the flow of runs.

Four: Shardul drifts on the pads and Pant slogs the ball towards the fine-leg region for his third boundary of the over.

Four: Shardul Thakur bowling from around the wicket and angles the ball into Pant and the southpaw hits the ball for his second boundary of the over behind the keeper.

Four: Rishabh Pant now joins the party and hits the ball straight down the ground to slam his first four of the innings.

Back to Back Fours: Short ball from Stokes and Karun pulls it over the in-field and hits for a boundary on the leg side. The second one he lobs the ball over the mid-wicket region to bring up his third boundary of the over. 

Four: Stokes bowls outside off-stump and Karun cuts the ball for a boundary towards the third man region.

SIX: Big over this for DD as Karun hits the last ball of the over for a huge six over the covers. 15 runs coming off that Sundar over and it will definitely release some pressure.

Four: Sundar tosses the ball up and Karun this time goes down the wicket and hits the ball for his second boundary off the over.

Four: Washington Sundar introduced into the attack and Karun welcomes him by sweeping him for a boundary on the on-side.

After 3 overs, Delhi are struggling at 11/3. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer have been dismissed.

OUT: Shreyas Iyer now returns to the pavillion  as he pokes a ball outside the off-stump and MS Dhoni takes an easy catch. First wicket off the innings for Unadkat.

OUT: Pathetic running from the Delhi batsmen as Ben Stokes runs-out Sanju Samson on the last ball off the first over. Indecisive running from the duo and Stokes hits the wicket from backward point region.

Great start for Unadkat as he angles the ball away from Samson and the right-hander tries to poke it but misses it completely.

The players are out on the pitch and Sanju Samson will open the innings along with Karun Nair for Delhi. Jaydev Unadkat to open bowling for Rising Pune Supergiant.

Rising Pune Supergiant XI : Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni(w), Daniel Christian, Manoj Tiwary, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa

Delhi Daredevils XI : Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Marlon Samuels, Corey Anderson, Shahbaz Nadeem, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan(c)

TOSS: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and Zaheer Khan has opted to bat first against Steven Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Preview:

Rising Pune Supergiant, who have gone from strength to strength, will look to seal their place in the Play-offs with a win over inconsistent Delhi Daredevils.

With seven wins out of their last eight games, Supergiant have emerged as the other dominating side alongside table leaders Mumbai Indians.

Supergiant would have also have an added motivation when they step on to the field at Feroz Shah Kotla, having lost their home game against Daredevils by a huge 97-run margin.

