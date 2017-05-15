Kevin Pietersen Blasts Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler for Leaving IPL Ahead of Play-offs

Ben Stokes (L) BCCI Phtoto and Kevin Pietersen. Getty Images

New Delhi: Former England star Kevin Pietersen has blasted England and Wale Cricket Board (IPL) for not allowing Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-off for their respective teams.

Stokes was an integral part of the Rising Pune Supergiant team that qualified for the play-offs after their scintillating win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. While Jos Buttler played a good hand in Mumbai Indians' campaign as they topped the league stage with ten wins.

But the duo have been recalled by the ECB and won't take any further part in the cash-rich league. Stoke and Buttler will join their national team for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa which is seen as a preparation for England's Champions Trophy 2017 campaign.

The England national team will also travel to Spain for training ahead of the South Africa series. However, this hasn't gone down well with Pietersen who lashed out at Stokes and Buttler for not playing in the play-offs instead.

Pietersen took to twitter to express his disappointment and his post read: "Absolutely PATHETIC that @benstokes38 & @josbuttler have to go drink a few beers in Spain instead of playing IPL finals!"

Absolutely PATHETIC that @benstokes38 & @josbuttler have to go drink a few beers in Spain instead of playing IPL finals! — KP (@KP24) May 14, 2017

Stokes' absence is a major blow for RPS as the English all-rounder is the only player to have scored 300+ runs and taken 10+ wickets in the tenth edition of the league.

While as for Mumbai, their envious bench strength has helped them replace Buttler with Lendl Simmons and the West Indian has hit the ground running. Therefore, the table-toppers won't even feel the absence of a player who slammed 272 runs in 10 matches.

First Published: May 15, 2017, 10:39 AM IST