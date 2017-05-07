IPL 2017: Kieron Pollard Thanks Cute Kids for Support

Photo Credit: Kieron Pollard/ Instagram

New Delhi: Having helped Mumbai Indians thump Delhi Daredevils in their own den at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Saturday night, Kieron Pollard took to Instagram to show how his children had provided him the support to shine.

Taking to Instagram, Pollard posted: “Support from afar..!! #bluebluegodlovesu ..👏🏾👏🏾these cuties ❤️❤️.”

It was Pollard's spectacular show which laid the foundation for the Mumbai Indians as they went on to register a massive 146-run victory.

Pollard scored an belligerent 63 off 35 to help MI post 212 for 3 in 20 overs against Zaheer Khan & Co. His innings was studded with 4 sixes and five boundaries.

Asked to bat, Simmons and Parthiv Patel (25) gave the visitors a flying start, putting up 79 runs for the first wicket in 8.4 overs.

At the end of the Powerplay overs (6), Mumbai were handsomely placed at 60/1.

Parthiv (25 off 22) played the perfect foil to Simmons till leg-spinner Amit Mishra ended his innings when the left-hander stepped out and missed a googly, only to be stumped by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Simmons then completed his fifty off 38 deliveries, as he and Pollard took Mumbai innings forward. Pollard made his intention clear from the outset, hitting Mishra for two sixes in the 11th over. Simmons gave further proof of his power-hitting by hitting Cummins and Corey Anderson for two sixes, before being caught by Marlon Samuels off, with Mumbai at 116/2 in 12.3 overs.

Pollard, however, continued to assault the bowlers, despatching two more deliveries from Mishra over long on in the next over.

Pollard completed his fifty in 29 balls with a powerful straight drive off Cummins.

