IPL 2017, Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions: As It Happened
Highlights
23:33(IST)
GUJARAT LIONS WIN
23:24(IST)
SIX! Karthik hits Aaron for a SIX and then a boundary. GL are inch closer to victory now. They need 13 off 9 balls
23:19(IST)
WICKET!
23:15(IST)
WICKET!
23:06(IST)
SIX! What a timing from Raina. He steps pack and slaps this gently towards long off. Excellent timing from the skipper. Gujarat Lions 158/2, need 32 off 24 balls
22:59(IST)
FOUR! Skipper Raina cuts this towards deep point. Excellent stuff from the skipper. GL are marching on. They need 44 off 32 balls.
22:44(IST)
WICKET!
22:41(IST)
FOUR! Raina goes past 4500 IPL runs with a superb boundary off Varun Aaron.
22:36(IST)
SIX! Smith one again. He waits for the ball, connects it well and sends it over long on region.
22:33(IST)
WICKET!
22:29(IST)
SIX! Smith goes straight down the ground for a huge one. This was so big. GL 88/0, need 102 off 70 balls
22:28(IST)
FOURSSS!
22:17(IST)
FOUR! Dwayne Smith hammers this towards deep mid wicket. What a shot from him. It looked like a SIX but one bounce and a FOUR.
22:15(IST)
50 comes up
22:11(IST)
FOUR! It was too full from Sandeep Sharma. Smith picks the length well and lofts this over bowler's head.
22:01(IST)
FOUR! Smith goes on the backfoot and smashes hard towards deep extra cover. Excellent shot from him. GL 22/0 in 2.4 overs.
21:59(IST)
Flurry of boundaries! Dwayne Smith smashes Mohit Sharma for back-to-back boundaries. GL 17/0 in 2 overs.
21:58(IST)
Hashim Amla (104 off 60), Shaun Marsh (58 off 43) power Kings XI Punjab to 189/3 against Gujarat Lions
21:27(IST)
SIX! Maxwell once again. TWO in a ROW. This time he goes between the mid wicket and long on. KXIP 175/2 in 19 overs.
21:26(IST)
SIX! Maxwell joins the party. Such a strong and clean hit. He waits for the ball and slaps it towards deep mid wicket.
21:22(IST)
FOUR! Pure timing from Amla. This time he goes straight down the ground. Magnificent batting from him. KXIP 156/2 in 17.4 overs.
21:19(IST)
FOUR! Amla you beauty! This is second back-to-back boundary towards third man region. He is on fire. KXIP 150/2 in 17 overs
21:15(IST)
SIX! Just after he took Marsh's wicket, Amla hammers Kulkarni over long-on.
21:12(IST)
WICKET!
20:57(IST)
SIX! Amla ends Ankit Soni's over in style. He picks it up nicely and lofts this over the bowler's head. Excellent stuff from the South African batsman. KXIP 109/1 in 13 overs.
20:55(IST)
FIFTY! Hashim Amla brings up his fifty off 35 balls. KXIP 102/1 in 12.2 overs
20:49(IST)
FOUR: Faulkner bowls a full delivery outside the leg-stump and Marsh bludgeons it for a four towards the shot fine leg boundary. 9 runs coming off this over as GL have now scored 81 runs in 10 overs.
20:38(IST)
FOUR! Shaun Marsh plays this towards backward square leg. What a shot from him. KXIP 67/1, in 8.2 overs
20:29(IST)
FOUR! A beautiful wristy shot from Amla. He guides Faulkner towards mid wicket. KXIP 44/1 in 6 overs.
20:27(IST)
SIX! What a welcome for the bowler. Hashim Amla hammers this one towards long off region. Excellent placement from Amla. KXIP 38/1 in 5.3 overs.
20:12(IST)
FOUR! Amla flicks this towards deep mid wicket. What a classic shot from the South African cricketer.
20:04(IST)
WICKET!
19:40(IST)
Gujarat Lions XI : Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni
19:39(IST)
Kings XI Punjab XI : Hashim Amla, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Wriddhiman Saha (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
19:38(IST)
TOSS: Gujarat have won the toss and Suresh Raina has opted to bowl first against Glenn Maxwell's Punjab.
23:33(IST)
GUJARAT LIONS WIN
Dwayne Smith (74 off 39), Dinesh Karthik (35* off 23) power Gujarat Lions to 6-wicket over Kings XI Punjab
23:29(IST)
3 runs of his first delivery. Excellent running between the wickets from Karthik and Jadeja.
23:29(IST)
8 needed of the last over. Natarajan to bowl the deciding over.
23:24(IST)
SIX! Karthik hits Aaron for a SIX and then a boundary. GL are inch closer to victory now. They need 13 off 9 balls
23:19(IST)
WICKET!
Sandeep Sharma strikes again, Aaron Finch departs for 2.
GL 165/4, need 25 off 14 balls
23:15(IST)
WICKET!
Sandeep Sharma dismisses Suresh Raina for 39.
GL 162/3, need 28 off 17 balls
23:12(IST)
DROPPED! Raina lofts this towards long off. Gukeerat drops an easy catch. How costly this is going to be? 2 nd off this ball.
23:06(IST)
SIX! What a timing from Raina. He steps pack and slaps this gently towards long off. Excellent timing from the skipper. Gujarat Lions 158/2, need 32 off 24 balls
22:59(IST)
FOUR! Skipper Raina cuts this towards deep point. Excellent stuff from the skipper. GL are marching on. They need 44 off 32 balls.
22:45(IST)
Dinesh Karthik is the new man att he crease.
22:44(IST)
WICKET!
Glenn Maxwell ends Dwayne Smith's stay at 74.
GL 120/2, need 70 off 52
22:41(IST)
FOUR! Raina goes past 4500 IPL runs with a superb boundary off Varun Aaron.
Gujarat Lions need 80 off 55 balls.
22:36(IST)
SIX! Smith one again. He waits for the ball, connects it well and sends it over long on region.
22:33(IST)
WICKET!
T Natarajan strikes, Ishan Kishan departs for 29.
GL 91/1, need 99 off 64 balls
22:29(IST)
SIX! Smith goes straight down the ground for a huge one. This was so big. GL 88/0, need 102 off 70 balls
22:28(IST)
Gujarat Lions 81/0, need 109 off 72 balls.
22:28(IST)
FOURSSS! Ishan welcomes Maxwell for back-to-back boundaries. What a knock from the youngster so far.
22:27(IST)
Captain Glenn Maxwell comes into the attack.
22:17(IST)
FOUR! Dwayne Smith hammers this towards deep mid wicket. What a shot from him. It looked like a SIX but one bounce and a FOUR.
22:15(IST)
50 comes up for Gujarat Lions.
Dwayne Smith 38*, Ishan Kishan 10*
22:11(IST)
FOUR! It was too full from Sandeep Sharma. Smith picks the length well and lofts this over bowler's head.
22:06(IST)
Varun Aaron comes into the attack.
22:01(IST)
FOUR! Smith goes on the backfoot and smashes hard towards deep extra cover. Excellent shot from him. GL 22/0 in 2.4 overs.
21:59(IST)
Flurry of boundaries! Dwayne Smith smashes Mohit Sharma for back-to-back boundaries. GL 17/0 in 2 overs.
21:58(IST)
Hashim Amla (104 off 60), Shaun Marsh (58 off 43) power Kings XI Punjab to 189/3 against Gujarat Lions
21:27(IST)
SIX! Maxwell once again. TWO in a ROW. This time he goes between the mid wicket and long on. KXIP 175/2 in 19 overs.
21:26(IST)
SIX! Maxwell joins the party. Such a strong and clean hit. He waits for the ball and slaps it towards deep mid wicket.
21:22(IST)
FOUR! Pure timing from Amla. This time he goes straight down the ground. Magnificent batting from him. KXIP 156/2 in 17.4 overs.
21:19(IST)
FOUR! Amla you beauty! This is second back-to-back boundary towards third man region. He is on fire. KXIP 150/2 in 17 overs
21:15(IST)
SIX! Just after he took Marsh's wicket, Amla hammers Kulkarni over long-on.
21:12(IST)
WICKET!
Dhawan Kulkarni ends Shaun Marsh's stay at 58.
KXIP 127/2 in 15.4 overs
20:57(IST)
SIX! Amla ends Ankit Soni's over in style. He picks it up nicely and lofts this over the bowler's head. Excellent stuff from the South African batsman. KXIP 109/1 in 13 overs.
20:55(IST)
FIFTY! Hashim Amla brings up his fifty off 35 balls. KXIP 102/1 in 12.2 overs
20:54(IST)
Both Amla and Marsh are on 47 each. Who will score the half-century in the first go?
20:49(IST)
FOUR: Faulkner bowls a full delivery outside the leg-stump and Marsh bludgeons it for a four towards the shot fine leg boundary. 9 runs coming off this over as GL have now scored 81 runs in 10 overs.
20:38(IST)
FOUR! Shaun Marsh plays this towards backward square leg. What a shot from him. KXIP 67/1, in 8.2 overs
20:31(IST)
Bowling change for Gujarat Lions.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack.
20:29(IST)
FOUR! A beautiful wristy shot from Amla. He guides Faulkner towards mid wicket. KXIP 44/1 in 6 overs.
20:27(IST)
SIX! What a welcome for the bowler. Hashim Amla hammers this one towards long off region. Excellent placement from Amla. KXIP 38/1 in 5.3 overs.
20:26(IST)
James Faulkner comes into the attack.
20:22(IST)
Basil Thampi comes into the attack now. He is being considered as future prospect of India pace attack. Can he manage to make it to the Indian team?
20:14(IST)
10 runs off Sangwan's over. Two boundaries off his over and that too by in-form batsman Hashim Amla. Incredible batting from him. KXIP 13/1 in 3 overs.
20:12(IST)
FOUR! Amla flicks this towards deep mid wicket. What a classic shot from the South African cricketer.
20:08(IST)
Marsh plays this beautifully towards third man. He will get a single.
20:07(IST)
Shaun Marsh is the new man at the crease.
Dhawan Kulkarni comes into the attack.
20:04(IST)
WICKET!
Pradeep Sangwan strikes, Martin Guptill departs for 2.
KXIP 2/1 in 0.5 over
20:00(IST)
Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla will ope for KXIP tonight.
Pradeep Sangwan is ready with ball. Here we go......!!!!!!!!
19:40(IST)
Gujarat Lions XI : Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni
19:39(IST)
Kings XI Punjab XI : Hashim Amla, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Wriddhiman Saha (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
19:38(IST)
TOSS: Gujarat have won the toss and Suresh Raina has opted to bowl first against Glenn Maxwell's Punjab.
18:00(IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions.
BCCI Photo
Catch all the live action of the blockbuster clash between Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions through our live blog.
Preview:
Desperate for a berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will aim to go for the kill when they face a down and out Gujarat Lions.
Kings XI find themselves at the fifth spot in the IPL standings after registering two consecutive wins — against Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets last Sunday and then a 19-run win against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Friday.