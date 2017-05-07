IPL 2017, Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions: As It Happened

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions.

TOSS: Gujarat have won the toss and Suresh Raina has opted to bowl first against Glenn Maxwell's Punjab.

Toss: #SureshRaina has won the toss and the Lions will be bowling first tonight. #GameMaariChhe #KXIPvGL

Pradeep Sangwan is ready with ball. Here we go......!!!!!!!!

Shaun Marsh is the new man at the crease.

Marsh plays this beautifully towards third man. He will get a single.

FOUR! Amla flicks this towards deep mid wicket. What a classic shot from the South African cricketer.

10 runs off Sangwan's over. Two boundaries off his over and that too by in-form batsman Hashim Amla. Incredible batting from him. KXIP 13/1 in 3 overs.

Basil Thampi comes into the attack now. He is being considered as future prospect of India pace attack. Can he manage to make it to the Indian team?

SIX! What a welcome for the bowler. Hashim Amla hammers this one towards long off region. Excellent placement from Amla. KXIP 38/1 in 5.3 overs.

FOUR! A beautiful wristy shot from Amla. He guides Faulkner towards mid wicket. KXIP 44/1 in 6 overs.

FOUR! Shaun Marsh plays this towards backward square leg. What a shot from him. KXIP 67/1, in 8.2 overs

FOUR: Faulkner bowls a full delivery outside the leg-stump and Marsh bludgeons it for a four towards the shot fine leg boundary. 9 runs coming off this over as GL have now scored 81 runs in 10 overs.

Both Amla and Marsh are on 47 each. Who will score the half-century in the first go?

FIFTY! Hashim Amla brings up his fifty off 35 balls. KXIP 102/1 in 12.2 overs

SIX! Amla ends Ankit Soni's over in style. He picks it up nicely and lofts this over the bowler's head. Excellent stuff from the South African batsman. KXIP 109/1 in 13 overs.

Our highest ever run scorer adds another 50 to his tally! Well played @shaunmarsh9 ! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #KXIPvGL pic.twitter.com/jZKJvQtLQT

SIX! Just after he took Marsh's wicket, Amla hammers Kulkarni over long-on.

FOUR! Amla you beauty! This is second back-to-back boundary towards third man region. He is on fire. KXIP 150/2 in 17 overs

FOUR! Pure timing from Amla. This time he goes straight down the ground. Magnificent batting from him. KXIP 156/2 in 17.4 overs.

SIX! Maxwell joins the party. Such a strong and clean hit. He waits for the ball and slaps it towards deep mid wicket.

SIX! Maxwell once again. TWO in a ROW. This time he goes between the mid wicket and long on. KXIP 175/2 in 19 overs.

Hashim Amla (104 off 60), Shaun Marsh (58 off 43) power Kings XI Punjab to 189/3 against Gujarat Lions

FOUR! Smith goes on the backfoot and smashes hard towards deep extra cover. Excellent shot from him. GL 22/0 in 2.4 overs.

FOUR! It was too full from Sandeep Sharma. Smith picks the length well and lofts this over bowler's head.

FOUR! Dwayne Smith hammers this towards deep mid wicket. What a shot from him. It looked like a SIX but one bounce and a FOUR.

FOURSSS! Ishan welcomes Maxwell for back-to-back boundaries. What a knock from the youngster so far.

SIX! Smith goes straight down the ground for a huge one. This was so big. GL 88/0, need 102 off 70 balls

SIX! Smith one again. He waits for the ball, connects it well and sends it over long on region.

FOUR! Raina goes past 4500 IPL runs with a superb boundary off Varun Aaron.

Dinesh Karthik is the new man att he crease.

Oh captain, my captain! 🙏 1st batsman to get to 4500 runs in the #IPL Mr. #IPL for a reason! #GameMaariChhe #KXIPvGL pic.twitter.com/oumuETRwAP

Our fans never dissappoint! Another packed match at the IS Bindra Stadium! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #KXIPvGL pic.twitter.com/ClgaaNhh1P

FOUR! Skipper Raina cuts this towards deep point. Excellent stuff from the skipper. GL are marching on. They need 44 off 32 balls.

SIX! What a timing from Raina. He steps pack and slaps this gently towards long off. Excellent timing from the skipper. Gujarat Lions 158/2, need 32 off 24 balls

DROPPED! Raina lofts this towards long off. Gukeerat drops an easy catch. How costly this is going to be? 2 nd off this ball.

SIX! Karthik hits Aaron for a SIX and then a boundary. GL are inch closer to victory now. They need 13 off 9 balls

8 needed of the last over. Natarajan to bowl the deciding over.

3 runs of his first delivery. Excellent running between the wickets from Karthik and Jadeja.

Dwayne Smith (74 off 39), Dinesh Karthik (35* off 23) power Gujarat Lions to 6-wicket over Kings XI Punjab

BCCI Photo

Catch all the live action of the blockbuster clash between Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions through our live blog.

Preview:

Desperate for a berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will aim to go for the kill when they face a down and out Gujarat Lions.

Kings XI find themselves at the fifth spot in the IPL standings after registering two consecutive wins — against Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets last Sunday and then a 19-run win against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Friday.