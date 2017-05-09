IPL 2017, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: As It Happened

Hello and welcome the live blog of match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders.

TOSS: Kolkata have won the toss and Gautam Gambhir has opted to bowl first against Glenn Maxwell's Punjab.

Kolkata have been very successful against Punjab over the years in the league. In the last 8 encounters, KKR have beaten KXIP everytime. Glenn Maxwell's men have the odds stacked against them.

The players are out on the pitch and get ready for the blockbuster clash. Martin Guptill to open the innings along with Manan Vohra.

Guptill hits the first ball of the innings towards backward point and the batsmen run two to start the proceedings.

Four: Umesh aims the ball into Guptill's body and the Kiwi flicks it behind the keeper for the first boundary of the innings.

Colin de Grandhomme bowls a brilliant over as he gives away just 3 runs from it. Punjab 11/0 after 3 overs.

Edge: Umesh bowls a wide delivery and Vohra guides it behind the wicket-keeper for two runs. Vohra was lucky as the ball wasn't far from the first slip fielder.

It has been a cautious start by the KXIP openers as after 3 overs, they have put on just 19 runs. Also, there has been just one boundary so far in the innings.

Back to Back Four: Manan Vohra hits two fours off the bowling of Sunil Narine to get the KXIP innings going. Vohra hit a beautiful cover drive to hit the first four, while the second one was more cheeky as he cut the the ball through the third man region.

Four: An attempted slower delivery from Umesh Yadav on the pads of Vohra and the right hander slogs it on the leg side for his third four of the innings.

OUT: Umesh Yadav exacts his revenge after being hit for a few boundaries by Manan Vohra. The pacer bowls a short delivery and it take a faint edge and Uthappa takes an easy catch.

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Sunil Narine strikes. The West Indian dismisses Guptill for 12 who is adjudged LBW. However, the Kiwi is not looking happy as the ball may have pitched outside the off-stump.

Chris Woakes introduced into the attack by skipper Gautam Gambhir now.

The KKR bowlers have done a good job of keeping the KXIP big-hitters quiet so far. Apart from Vohra's brief blitz, none of the batsmen have been able to stamp their authority on the game so far.

Four: Unlucky for de Grandhomme as the ball takes an inside edge off the bat of Shaun Marsh and goes for boundary behind the keeper.

Four: What a shot! A classic straight drive from Marsh to bring up his second four of the over.

OUT: Kings XI Punjab are in trouble now as Chris Woakes rattles Shaun Marsh's stumps and KXIP lose their third wicket of the innings.

Woakes have bowled a good line and length so far as he has been duly rewarded with the wicket of Shuan Marsh.

Glenn Maxwell and Wriddhiman Saha are at the crease for KXIP and Punjab need a blinder of an innings from their skipper if they want to score big runs.

Chris Woakes has picked up eight wickets in the middle overs (7-15) which is the most by any bowler in this edition of the league.

SIX: It was inevitable! de Grandhomme bowls a half-volley and Maxwell hits the ball over the long-on boundary for his first six off the innings.

SIX: Another huge six from Glenn Maxwell, de Grandhomme bowls onto Maxwell's pads and the Big Show slogs the ball on the leg-side.

Four: Ankit Rajpoot bowls a short delivery and Saha tries to pull it. But the ball takes a top-edge and goes over wicket-keeper Robin Uthappa's head for a boundary.

Four: Rajpoot bowls a short delivery against and this time Maxwell pulls it for a boundary on the leg-side. KXIP are moving along nicely at the moment.

Punjab cross the 100-run mark in 13.2 overs. Maxwell and Saha's running between the wicket has been sublime.

SIX: Maxwell has got rid of his helmet to announce his intentions and he starts off with a six. Kuldeep bowls a half-volley and Maxwell slogs it on the on-side for a maximum.

SIX: Same delivery and same result for Maxwell. The ball lands way back in the crowd as Maxwell gets his second six off the over.

OUT: In trying to up the ante, Maxwell gives away his wicket after two back to back sixes. He couldn't get hold of the ball properly and Woakes took a brilliant running catch at long-off.

OUT: In trying to hit boundaries, Saha is dismissed off the bowling Kuldeep. Great stumping by wicket-keeper Uthappa.

OUT: Chris Woakes gets his second wicket of the day as he castles Swapnil Singh for 2.

Back to Back Boundaries: Priceless 8 runs off 2 balls from Rahul Tewatia as far as Punjab is concerned. The youngster hits two boundaries off Chris Woakes as Punjab cross the 150 run mark.

Four: Another four for Tewatia as he sweeps the ball for a boundary on the second last ball of the innings.

Innings over: Just one run off the final delivery of the innings as Punjab post 167/6 in their designated 20 overs. Maxwell (44), Saha (38) star for Punjab.

Two wickets each for Woakes and Kuldeep while Umesh and Narine pick one wicket each.

The players are out on the pitch and expect a blockbuster chase from Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine.

Four: Chris Lynn gets into the act straightaway as he hits a boundary on the second ball of the innings.

Back to Back Four: Narine joins the party as he bludgeons two back to back fours off the bowling of Sandeep Sharma.

Four: Matt Herny comes to bowl for the first time in IPL and he his welcomed by Lynn with a boundary.

Four: The openers are dealing in boundaries at the moment as this time Lynn hits Henry for a boundary towards the fine-leg boundary.

Great start to the chase by Lynn and Narine as after 2 overs, the duo have scored 25 runs.

Four: Lynn clears his feet quickly and hits the ball over long-off for a boundary off the bowling of Sandeep Sharma. Things are not looking good for KXIP.

Four: Slower delivery from Mohit Sharma and hits it over extra-cover a boundary.

OUT: Mohit Sharma finally breaks the partnership as he removes Sunil Narine. The West Indian missed the ball and it rattled the stumps. Crucial breakthrough for KXIP as Narine departs for 18.

Four: Axar bowls a wide delivery and Lynn hammers it on the off-side and the ball runs towards the boundary.

Four: Not a bad delivery by Axar but Lynn makes room for himself and cuts the ball from the stumps and gets yet another boundary.

Kolkata cross the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs and their chase is well on track.

Four and SIX: Henry bowls a short delivery and Lynn flat-bats it for boundary towards long-on. Lynn the follows it up with a huge six over the square leg boundary.

That's the end of powerplay and KKR's score read 61/1. At this rate, Kolkata will go over the line with comfortable ease.

Punjab bowlers have pulled the match back a bit as in the last 2 overs, only 7 runs could be scored by KKR.

Lynn and Gambhir are content with taking singles at the moment as they are well within the required rate.

50: Lynn takes a single and with that he registers his half-century off just 29 balls. This is his third fifty of the season.

OUT: Gambhir tries to break the shackles but he gives away an Shaun Marsh as Rahul Tewatia gets his first wicket of the innings.

OUT: Uthappa falls for 0 as Punjab are right back into the match. Uthappa sweeps the ball and Axar Patel takes a brilliant diving catch to dismiss the right-hander. Tewatia gets his second wicket of the innings. KKR in a spot of bother.

Just three runs off that Axar Patel over as the pressure is back on Kolkata, KKR need 86 runs in 54 balls

Another great over from Tewatia as he gives away just four runs from it.

Punjab's fielding has been top notch and they are giving it their everything to save boundaries.

SIX: Lynn finally breaks the shackels and hits a huge six straight down the ground off the bowling off Axar. KKR need him out there to bat like this.

Kolkata cross the 100-run mark and the match is evenly poised at the moment.

The wickets of Gambhir and Uthappa in quick succession has clipped the wings of Lynn as well.

Four: That's more like it from Manish Pandey as he slogs the ball towards the long on boundary for his first four of the innings.

SIX: Axar bowls a short delivery and Lynn flat bats it over the long off boundary for a huge six. The Aussie is keeping KKR's chase alive.

Just six runs off that Sandeep Sharma over as Punjab are not letting Chris Lynn run-away with the match.

Four: Chris Lynn won't go down without a fight as he hits the ball straight over Mohit Sharma's head for a boundary. This als brings up the 50-run partnership between Lynn and Pandey.

OUT: Manish Pandey throws away his wicket at the crucial time and Gambhir wont be happy. Axar Patel takes an easy catch at deep mid wicket.

OUT: This might be the final nail in the coffin for KKR as Chris Lynn is run-out. His 52-ball 82 innings comes to an end as brilliant pick and throw by Axar Patel does the trick.

Four: Colin de Grandhomme hits a boundary to say that the match is not over yet till the time he is out there.

OUT: In tying to hit Mohit Sharma for a six over long-on, Yusuf Pathan gives away an easy catch to Maxwell.

SIX: It ain't over yet folks as Chris Woakes hits a huge six over deep mid-wicket off the bowling of Mohit Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders need 20 runs in the last 6 balls.

Three yorkers off the first three balls from Sandeep Sharma. Excellent bowling from the medium pacer.

Match Over: That's it then folks! A brilliant comeback from Kings XI Punjab bowlers as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs to keep their play-off hopes alive.

On a high after sealing a playoffs berth, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would aim for a top-two finish when they take on Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday.

KKR bounced back in resounding fashion from their back-to-back defeats when they scripted a facile six-wicket win over hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.