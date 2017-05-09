IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Live Preview

Baidurjo: Well, let's see how far th men in red go, may the best team win.
Likely XI - KKR: Lynn, Narine, Gambhir, Pandey, Uthappa/Sheldon Jackson, Yusuf Pathan, Woakes, Suryakumar, Umesh, Kuldeep, Coulter-Nile
18:46(IST)
Arnab: Stranger things have happened on a cricket pitch Baidurjo, and sometimes only one man is enough to make a difference, Maxwell will be gunning for the Knights tonight.
Here is my likely XI for KXIP
Likely XI - KXIP: Vohra, Guptill, Marsh, Maxwell, Saha, Axar, Gurkeerat, Aaron, Sandeep, Mohit, Henry
18:44(IST)
Baidurjo: Honestly speaking, Punjab doesn't have any x-factor in their team except Maxwell, while KKR is full of quality T20 specialists. I don't see them getting the better of the purple army today
18:43(IST)
Arnab: Axar Patel is a name you shouldn't forget, the left arm spinner has dismissed both Uthappa and Pandey twice each. Also, he has been in good form this season, having picked up 13 wickets.
18:30(IST)
Baidurjo: Look at the depth in KKR's batting, Gautam Gambhir continues to be their talisman with 425 runs this season. Manish Pandey too has been consistent and has also played some important knocks. His maturity has been eye catching.
Robin Uthappa, if he is back, could be a big thorn in Punjab's flesh. Has five half-centuries to his name in the league so far.
18:27(IST)
Arnab: When it comes to pace you are forgetting Varun Aaron, also with Amla gone Matt Henry could be brought into the side as the fourth overseas player and he too has brute pace.
18:25(IST)
Baidurjo: It doesn't matter if the ball swings or whether they move their feet. These are batsmen with great hand and eye co-ordination and the only way to stop them is sheer pace. That is something the likes of Sandeep and Mohit don't have.
18:22(IST)
Arnab: Don't compare RCB's bowling attack with that of Punjab's. Sandeep Sharma's ability to swing the ball up front could be too much for the likes of Lynn and Narine, who might be great hitters of the ball but technically deficient.
Lack of feet movement againt the swinging ball could be their undoing tonight.
Sandeep Sharma already have 16 wickets to his name.
18:19(IST)
Baidurjo: I like it how you present selective stats. Let me tell you that Maxwell is a bunny of Umesh Yadav. The paceman has dismissed him on three occasions in the IPL. So if Narine doesn't Umesh will get him.
And let's talk about Kolkata's batting now. I hope you were watching Lynn and Narine take RCB apart. A similar show and Punjab's knock-out dreams will be up in smoke.
18:17(IST)
Arnab: Glen Maxwell is a man for the big occasion and he could be a handful for Kolkata's attack, who have a tendency to panick when put under pressure. Also, Maxwell has a good record against the likes of Narine and Kuldeep Yadav.
18:13(IST)
Baidurjo: Amla was Punjab's most prolific batsman and the team lost both the matches in which he scored a century. Goes on to show how the others have performed.
Also Sunil Narine has got Marsh's number, having dismissed the Aussie twice before. Umesh Yadav also has a good record against Marsh in Test cricket.
Umesh Yadav and Chris Woakes have together picked up 28 wickets for the Knight Riders. Expect them to create problems for Punjab's top order on a spicey Mohali wicket.
18:09(IST)
Arnab: There's always a chance for a new beginning and Punjab have the firepower to do the same. Hashim Amla has gone back for national duty, so the onus will be on Martin Guptill and Shaun Marsh to give the team a good start.
Marsh has been prolific in the limited opportunities he has got. Has scored 218 runs in just 5 innings with two half-centuries to his name.
18:03(IST)
Baidurjo: I pity the Kings, they need to win all their matches and they are starting that bid against a team, who have beaten them in the last eight matches they have played. KKR in fact have dominated KXIP over the years, holding a clear 14-6 head to head advantage over their rivals.
And with the kind of form they displayed in Bangalore, Punjab will find it tough to stand up totheir quality.
18:00(IST)
Arnab: Yes and that is the reason why I will try and present a case for the Punjab outfit today. Consistency has been an issue with them and they need to put that record straight in their remaining matches.
And with Glenn Maxwell in charge, expects the Kings to put up a show for the faithfuls in Mohali tonight.
17:57(IST)
Baidurjo: Yes Arnab, key clash indeed because defeat would mean the end of the campaign for Kings XI Punjab. They have to win all of their remaining three matches, starting today, and also expect Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their last match.
17:52(IST)
Hello and welcome to our live preview of the key IPL clash between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. My name is Arnab Sen, editor of Cricketnext and I have with me Baidurjo Bhose, our chief correspondent.
On a high after sealing a playoffs berth, Kolkata Knight Riders would aim for a top-two finish when they take on Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.
We at CricketNext will dissect the upcoming contest through our statistics based analysis where we discuss which team has greater chances of coming out on top.