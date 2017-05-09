IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Live Preview

18:46(IST)

Arnab: Stranger things have happened on a cricket pitch Baidurjo, and sometimes only one man is enough to make a difference, Maxwell will be gunning for the Knights tonight.

Here is my likely XI for KXIP

Likely XI - KXIP: Vohra, Guptill, Marsh, Maxwell, Saha, Axar, Gurkeerat, Aaron, Sandeep, Mohit, Henry