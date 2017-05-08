IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab's Sandeep Sharma Fined for Showing Dissent

BCCI Photo.

Mohali: Kings XI Punjab pace Sandeep Sharma has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during his team's IPL match against Gujarat Lions at IS Bhindra Stadium here.

According to a statement from the organisers, Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.1.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction, as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.

The incident took place in the fifth over of the Gujarat Lions innings last night with Sandeep bowling his third over.

The bowler decided to switch to round the wicket and umpire A Nand Kishore called a no-ball as he believed that the bowler did not inform him of the change.

This led to a heated confrontation between Sandeep and the umpire, with skipper Glenn Maxwell also expressing his displeasure over the decision.

First Published: May 8, 2017, 2:04 PM IST