IPL 2017: KKR vs MI - Star of the Match - Hardik Pandya

BCCI Photo

He is known to mostly provide the finishing touches to a chase for Mumbai Indians. But on Saturday night, Hardik Pandya showed that he can be just as valuable a bowler not just in the middle innings, but also in the death overs as he finished with figures of 2/22 off his four overs to help Mumbai beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 runs.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga or Mitchell McClenaghan generally bowling at the end, Hardik is mostly found bowling in the middle overs. But with all the three rested, Hardik was handed the ball with Kolkata needing 46 off just 36 balls at 7.66 runs per over.

And Hardik immediately answered his captain’s call by dismissing the dangerous looking Colin de Grandhomme. The Kiwi was batting on 29 off 15 balls and looked good to take the game away from Mumbai. But the dismissal pegged Kolkata back. Finally, he gave away just 3 runs off that over.

Again, Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Hardik in the 18th over with KKR needing just 25 runs of 18 balls at 8.33 runs per over. But once again, Hardik rose to the occasion and picked the all-important wicket of Manish Pandey even as the latter looked set to guide Kolkata home.

Hardik sent Manish packing for 33 off the first ball of the over and gave away just 4 runs in the over to ensure that Kolkata needed 21 off 12 balls with tailenders Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav at the crease.

Coming back to bowl the last over with KKR needing 14 runs from 6 balls, Pandya gave away just 4 runs as Mumbai Indians sealed their place in the top of the table.

First Published: May 14, 2017, 12:54 AM IST