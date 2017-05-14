IPL 2017: KKR vs MI - Turning Point - Manish Pandey Dismissal

BCCI Photo

Kolkata were always in the chase till the time they had one batsman at the crease and on Saturday it was Manish Pandey who was happily playing the sheet-anchor’s role to perfection at the Eden Gardens against Mumbai Indians.

But it was his dismissal in the 18th over that changed the complexion of the game and handed Mumbai Indians their 10th win of the season.

With KKR needing just 25 runs of 18 balls at 8.33 runs per over, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to Hardik. And once again, Hardik rose to the occasion and picked the all-important wicket of Manish Pandey even as the latter looked set to guide Kolkata home.

Hardik bowled it short and Manish looked to go for the pull, but found substitute J Suchith who had dropped him off Tim Southee in the previous over at the same position. But this time the substitute made no mistake.

Hardik sent Manish packing for 33 off the first ball of the over and gave away just 4 runs in the over to ensure that Kolkata needed 21 off 12 balls with tailenders Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav at the crease. And the rest as they say is history.

Coming back to bowl the last over with KKR needing 14 runs from 6 balls, Pandya gave away just 4 runs as Mumbai Indians sealed their place in the top of the table.

First Published: May 14, 2017, 1:02 AM IST