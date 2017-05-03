IPL 2017: KKR vs RPS - Turning Point - Colin de Grandhomme's dismissal

(BCCI Photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders had a terrible start to their innings against the Rising Pune Supergiant, as they lost three wickets, including that of captain Gautam Gambhir with just 40 runs on the board, and also inside the powerplay.

The home team needed a solid partnership to get them out of the rut and it came when Manish Pandey and New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme got together in the middle with KKR on 55/4.

Manish Pandey has been in good form this season and he continued in the same vein, taking calculated risks to get boundaries under his belt. But the real fillip came from the blade of de Grandhomme who took the Pune attack to the cleaners.

The duo put on 48 runs in just 30 balls to take KKR past the 100-run mark and set the platform for fireworks later on in the innings. But Manish Pandey's dismissal for 37 off 32 balls, with the score on 103 put a halt on Kolkata's march.

But de Grandhomme continued his assault with a few lusty blows. It was de Grandhomme's dismissal for 36 off just 19 balls which tilted the momentum in favour of Pune. The Kiwi was dismissed in the 17th over with Kolkata's score on 119.

While Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten cameo of 30 did help KKR get past the 150-run mark, de Grandhomme's presence would have meant that Kolkata had two batsmen who could go on the attack and hit the big shots.

Colin de Grandhomme's dismissal thus turned out to be the turning point of Kolkata's innings and eventually that of the match.

First Published: May 3, 2017, 11:56 PM IST