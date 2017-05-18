IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders Celebrate Sunrisers Hyderabad Win in Special Style

Image Credits: KKR (Facebook)

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated their victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Wednesday night by cutting a cake at the team hotel in Bengaluru.

Gautam Gambhir played a captain's innings as KKR edged the defending champions by 7 wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in a rain-marred clash.

The players celebrated their progression into the qualifier two by cutting a cake after reaching the hotel. In a video posted by KKR Facebook team, skipper Gambhir was seen orchestrating the party for his happy group of players.

In the past, players have been seen celebrating a win by putting cake on the face of the star performer of that match. However, it wasn't the case this time as no one dared to do so with ever-so-serious KKR skipper.

Kolkata's Facebook post read: "#Knights celebrate their win over SRH! #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #SRHvKKR #3For3"

Even though Kolkata may have progressed from the eliminator, Gambhir's troops know that the job is only half done yet.

KKR will now have to deal with table-toppers Mumbai Indians in qualifier two on Friday for a place in the final. And if they manage to stop the Mumbai juggernaut, they will come up against Rising Pune Supergiant in the championship clash, who have been in scintillating form recently.

First Published: May 18, 2017, 11:44 AM IST