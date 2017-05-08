IPL 2017: KXIP vs GL - Star of the Match - Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik. (BCCI Photo)

Already out of the reckoning, Gujarat Lions played severely dented Kings XI Punjab's play-off chances with a comfortable six-wicket win on Sunday.

Dwayne Smith turned out to be the architect of the victory for GL with a whirlwind 74 off just 39, while Dinesh Karthik used his experience to great effect to guide his team home, chasing a challenging 190 for win.

Chasing the target, GL rode on Smith's brisk batting to race to 91 for no loss inside 10 overs.

Looking in a hurry to finish off the chase, Smith's luck finally ran out when he was holed out by Martin Guptill at deep midwicket off Maxwell in the 12th over.

Skipper Suresh Raina (39 off 25) and Dinesh Karthik (35 not out off 23) then added crucial 42 runs for the third wicket to keep Gujarat afloat.

With the equation down to 24 off the last two overs, the star of the match Karthik played a match-winning innings to guide GL home, reaching 192 for four in 19.4 overs.

In his 23-ball knock, Karthik hit one six and two boundaries.

