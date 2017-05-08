IPL 2017: KXIP vs GL - Turning Point - Miller Drops Smith

BCCI Photo.

Opener Dwayne Smith played a starring role as Gujarat Lions beat Kings XI Punjab by 6 wickets at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday night. Smith hit a majestic 39-ball 74 as Gujarat edged Punjab in a last-over thriller.

However, things could have been way different had David Miller plucked an easy catch while Smith was batting at 42 in the sixth over off the chase.

Chasing a stiff target, Gujarat got off to a good start with the West Indian playing the role of the aggressor. Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Aaron — none of the KXIP medium pacers were spared as Gujarat crossed the 50-run mark in the sixth over of the innings.

In the same over, Smith was handed a lifeline on the fourth ball when substitute fielder David Miller dropped a sitter at extra-cover. Smith made the most of the second life and went onto notch up his half-century off just 28 deliveries.

Smith was finally dismissed for 74 but he had done his job by then as Gujarat had reached closer to their designated target. In the end, Dinesh Karthik powered GL over the line with two balls to spare and it was Smith's drop that really proved to be the turning point of the match.

First Published: May 8, 2017, 12:49 AM IST