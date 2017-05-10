IPL 2017: KXIP vs KKR - Star of the Match- Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia. (BCCI Photo)

Chris Lynn's brilliant 84 went in vain as Kings XI Punjab produced a clinical bowling show under pressure to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in a tense IPL match and keep themselves afloat in the tournament.

Needing a win to keep their play-off hopes alive, KXIP could put up just 167 for 6 after being put into bat but they defended the total courtesy a remarkable show by their bowlers at the PCA Stadium.

The pick of the KXIP bowlers was Rahul Tewatia who took 2 wickets for 18 runs from his two overs.

Gautam Gambhir (8 off 18balls) struggled to get going as Tewatia sent the in-form skipper back early and Robin Uthappa got out for a golden duck two balls later.

Tewatia also scored an unbeaten 14 runs.

KKR, who have already booked a play-offs berth, also remained at second spot with 16 points from 13 matches.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 12:57 AM IST