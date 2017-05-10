IPL 2017: KXIP vs KKR - Turning Point - Gautam Gambhir's Dismissal

Gautam Gambhir. (BCCI Photo)

Kings XI Punjab kept their play-offs hopes alive as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in a tense IPL match on Tuesday.

For KKR, Chris Lynn scored a brilliant 84, chasing KXIP's 167/6, but KXIP's clinical bowling and fielding put the brakes on the visitors in Mohali.

With Lynn firing from one end, captain Gautam Gambhir was seen struggling against spin at the other end.

Gambhir scored just 8 runs off 18 balls before being dismissed by Rahul Tewatia.

Robin Uthappa (0), who joined Lynn in the middle after Gambhir's dismissal, departed without troubling the scorers. He lost his wicket to Tewatia.

Needing a win on Tuesday to keep their play-offs hopes alive, KXIP could put up just 167 for 6 after being put into bat but they defended the total courtesy a remarkable show by their bowlers at the PCA Stadium.

The home side restricted KKR to 153 for 6 to win the match.

They still remain at fifth with 12 points from 12 matches and they can make it to the knock-out stage if they win their remaining two matches.

KKR, who have already booked a play-offs berth, also remained at second spot with 16 points from 13 matches.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 12:08 AM IST