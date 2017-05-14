IPL 2017 Live Score, DD vs RCB: Bangalore Win the Toss, Will Bat

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ferozeshah Kotla in the Capital.
Preview: Only pride will be at stake when Delhi Daredevils host embattled Royal Challengers Bangalore in an inconsequential IPL game on Sunday, with both teams seeking an end to their misfiring campaign on a positive note.
Both franchises are already out of reckoning for play-offs berths following a forgettable season.
While inconsistency has been the Delhi Daredevils' bane, Royal Challengers Bangalore endured a horror run in the landmark 10th edition of the cash-rich T20 extravaganza.