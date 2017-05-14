Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017 Live Score, DD vs RCB: Bangalore Win the Toss, Will Bat

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 14, 2017, 7:58 PM IST

Indian Premier League, 2017 Match 56, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 14 May, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (decided to bat)

TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins the toss and Bangalore will have a bat first. Zaheer says he would have also batted first. Chris Gayle to play for RCB.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium.

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ferozeshah Kotla in the Capital.

Preview: Only pride will be at stake when Delhi Daredevils host embattled Royal Challengers Bangalore in an inconsequential IPL game on Sunday, with both teams seeking an end to their misfiring campaign on a positive note.

Both franchises are already out of reckoning for play-offs berths following a forgettable season.

While inconsistency has been the Delhi Daredevils' bane, Royal Challengers Bangalore endured a horror run in the landmark 10th edition of the cash-rich T20 extravaganza.

