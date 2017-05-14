IPL 2017 Live Score, DD vs RCB: Bangalore Win the Toss, Will Bat

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium.

Watch out for some explosive batting from the power hitters. #DDvRCB #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/gdqQNc4bMR

. @imVkohli and @henrygayle combined for their highest stand against DD at Delhi in 2012! Will we see a repeat tonight? #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/xSyG6r3C5l

Sleep is the golden chain that ties our body & health together! Watch @basu2013 explain it why: https://t.co/sVllesCqYd @duroflexworld

TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins the toss and Bangalore will have a bat first. Zaheer says he would have also batted first. Chris Gayle to play for RCB.

#IPL Match 56: Here are the Playing XIs for @DelhiDaredevils vs. @RCBTweets #DDvRCB pic.twitter.com/ee8DXUpMVI

BCCI Photo

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ferozeshah Kotla in the Capital.

Preview: Only pride will be at stake when Delhi Daredevils host embattled Royal Challengers Bangalore in an inconsequential IPL game on Sunday, with both teams seeking an end to their misfiring campaign on a positive note.

Both franchises are already out of reckoning for play-offs berths following a forgettable season.

While inconsistency has been the Delhi Daredevils' bane, Royal Challengers Bangalore endured a horror run in the landmark 10th edition of the cash-rich T20 extravaganza.