IPL 2017 Live Score, DD vs RCB: Watson Sends Back Karun

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium.

TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli wins the toss and Bangalore will have a bat first. Zaheer says he would have also batted first. Chris Gayle to play for RCB.

Zaheer Khan starts proceedings with Chris Gayle on strike. Vishnu Vinod at the non-striker's end.

First boundary for Gayle as he flicks Zaheer to the fine-leg boundary. The knuckle ball was on the legs and Gayle needs no second invitation. RCB's score reads 4/0

Another boundary for Gayle as he picks the second of the over. On the legs and Gayle flicks that with ease. RCB's score reads 9/0

Shami opens the bowling with Zaheer. Gayle on strike again and Delhi need to send him back early.

MAXIMUM! Shami goes wide and Gayle flashes hard as the ball flies over the head of third-man for the first six of the innings. RCB's score reads 16/0

7 runs from Shami's first over as RCB's score reads 17/0 after 2 overs.

Gayle drives hard, but straight to Pat Cummins at long-off. Just a single for the West Indian as RCB's score reads 18/0

SIXXXXXX! That is a huge one from Gayle's bat. That was short from Shami and Gayle was waiting for that one and sent that miles back into the mid-wicket stands. RCB's score reads 26/0

Pat Cummins into the attack after the first 4 overs and Gayle looks to immediately take the attack to the Australian pacer. RCB's score reads 28/0

Vishnu Vinod happy to pick the singles and rotate the strike as much as possible. RCB's score reads 29/0

WICKET! Cummins gets the first one as he cleans up Vishnu Vinod for 3. There was a bottom-edge, but Vinod was beaten for pace. RCB's score reads 30/1

That is a beautiful drive from Gayle as Shami bowls that one full and up. Zaheer cannot get there from mid-on and the ball rolls into the boundary. RCB's score reads 34/1

Gayle takes a single to end the over as RCB's score reads 37/1 after 6 overs as the players head for a strategic break.

The ball not coming onto the bat as the RCB duo of Kohli and Gayle are looking to pick the singles and keep the scoreboard moving. RCB's score reads 41/1 after 7 overs

Boundary for Kohli as he jabs that from Mishra between the long-on and deep mid-wicket fielders. That was a quality shot as RCB's score reads 47/1

Corey Anderson into the attack and Kohli just places the bat and the ball goes into the long-off advertising boards. That was clean timing as RCB's score reads 54/1

11 runs from Corey Anderson's over as RCB's score reads 59/1 after 8 overs with Kohli and Gayle at the crease

Nadeem strays on the leg stump and Kohli just happily flicks that to the fine-leg boundary as RCB's score reads 65/1

RCB's score reads 66/1 after 10 overs. This is a somewhat slow start for RCB, but looks like they are saving up for the blast in the death overs

Delhi bowlers using the slower balls to cut down the big shots from the RCB batsmen. The score reads 70/1 after 10.5 overs

MAXIMUM! That was short from Mishra and Gayle happily rocked back on the backfoot and hit that way into the mid-wicket stands. RCB's score reads 78/1

MAXIMUM! This time Kohli joins Gayle in the fun. It was a half tracker from Mishra and Kohli swings that away into the mid-wicket stands. RCB's score reads 85/1

Now a boundary as Kohli follows that up with a flick on the ground. Mishra bowls that on the legs and Kohli happily whips that away into the boundary. RCB's score reads 89/1

Six singles for RCB as Anderson bowls a good over. RCB's score reads 96/1 after 13 overs as Gayle and Kohli are warming up for a swashbuckling finish here. The players head for a strategic break.

WICKET! Nadeem bowls a chinaman and Gayle sweeps that straight to Zaheer at mid-wicket. Gayle goes for 48 as RCB's score reads 96/2

100 up for RCB as Head picks a single. 100/2 in the 14th over. Need Kohli to take the attack to the Daredevils bowlers here on.

RUN OUT! Kohli hits it down to wide of long-on and calls for a double. Head answers his skipper's call, but falls short as Zaheer runs him out for 2. RCB's score reads 102/3

50 up for Kohli as he hits Zaheer to the extra cover boundary for a single. RCB's score reads 107/3 in the 15th over

5 runs from the 16th over for RCB. Cummins bowled it really well as Kohli and Kedar had to be content with just the singles. RCB's score reads 112/3

DROPPED! Zaheer drops Kohli on 52. Kohli goes back at the bowler and Zaheer cannot hold onto that as RCB's score reads 112/3. Could prove to be costly

MAXIMUM! Kohli entertains the crowd with a big one. Dropped off the previous ball, he hits the full toss into the mid-wicket stands. RCB's score reads 118/3

WICKET! Zaheer has the last laugh as Kohli tries to clear the long-off fielder, but is caught by Nadeem for 58. RCB's score reads 118/4

MAXIMUM! This one sails into the crowd as Kedar hits that straight over the head of Zaheer into the sight-screen. That was straight as an arrow as RCB's score reads 125/4

Good over here from Shami as RCB have managed to score just 5 runs from the first 3 deliveries. RCB's score reads 131/4

RUN OUT! Kedar caught napping as he was easing into the crease at the non-striker's end. Shami let the throw from Cummins go on and hit the stumps. Kedar goes for 12 as RCB's score reads 131/5

Baby finishes the over from Shami with a boundary. That was a low full-toss and Baby hit it wide of the long-off fielder to get four runs. RCB's score reads 135/5

Good shot from Baby as he goes over Cummins' head. Although it wasn't from the middle, Baby gets four runs for it. RCB's score reads 142/5

A couple of wides from Cummins adds to Royal Challengers Bangalore's tally. The score reads 144/5

WICKET! Baby goes for 12 as he tried to hit Cummins out of the ground. Anderson takes a good catch at long-on as RCB's score reads 144/6

Flashy for Negi and the outside edge flies to the third-man boundary as RCB's score crosses the 150-run mark

It is a repeat almost from Negi as he flashes hard and the ball sails into the third-man boundary after a couple of bounces. RCB's score reads 156/6

This time Negi cracks this from the middle of the bat as the ball races into the extra cover boundary with the score reading 160/6

A single to end the over as RCB ends on 161/6 in their 20 overs. 95 runs coming in the last 10 overs

Avesh Khan starts proceedings for RCB. Samson surprised by the bounce as it jams the gloves. That looked fast

WICKET! Avesh Khan sends back Samson for a duck. That one bounced again and Samson goes for a pull and that one goes straight into Kohli's hands.

Just 2 runs from the first over from Avesh Khan. Good start for RCB as DD's score reads 2/1 after the first over

Karun sweeps that to the long-leg boundary off Chahal as DD's score reads 6/1. Good shot from Karun here

11 runs from the Chahal over as Delhi Daredevils' score reads 13/1 after two overs. Iyer and Karun in the middle

Avesh Khan bowling really well here. Beating the batsmen with his pace here as DD's score reads 13/1

Good cover drive from Karun off the last ball of the over. That was pitched up and Karun went through covers. DD's score reads 17/1 after 3 overs

MAXIMUM! Iyer goes down the track and hits Chahal straight into the long-on advertising boards. That was well calculated as DD's score reads 25/1

Karun welcomes Harshal Patel to the bowling crease with a drive past point. That was in the slot and Karun placed it beautifully. DD's score reads 29/1

Karun moves across the crease and hits Harshal into the fine-leg boundary. That was pre-meditated and gets him four runs. DD's score reads 33/1

BACK to BACK boundaries for Karun. That was short outside off and Karun cuts that beautifully past point. DD's score reads 37/1

DROPPED! Vishnu Vinod drops Iyer on 8. That was a genuine outside edge as Iyer looked to slash hard, but Vinod cannot hold onto that one. DD's score reads 40/1 as Iyer picks a single.

WICKET! Karun pulls Watson straight to Kedar Jadhav at short mid-wicket as he goes for 26 off 22 balls. DD's score reads 41/2

Time for the strategic break as Delhi's score reads 42/2 after 6 overs with Pant and Iyer at the crease. Delhi need 120 from 14 overs

Pant uses the slog sweep off Head to pick up two runs. That was a dangerous shot as DD's score reads 44/2

