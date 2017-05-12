Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017 Live Score: Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 12, 2017, 8:29 PM IST

Indian Premier League, 2017 Match 52, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 12 May, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Daredevils (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF
Last Updated 0 mins ago

Highlights

20:28(IST)

Four: Shardul Thakur bowling from around the wicket and angles the ball into Pant and the southpaw hits the ball for his second boundary of the over behind the keeper.

20:27(IST)

Four: Rishabh Pant now joins the party and hits the ball straight down the ground to slam his first four of the innings.

20:26(IST)
20:26(IST)

Back to Back Fours: Short ball from Stokes and Karun pulls it over the in-field and hits for a boundary on the leg side. The second one he lobs the ball over the mid-wicket region to bring up his third boundary of the over. 

20:25(IST)

Four: Stokes bowls outside off-stump and Karun cuts the ball for a boundary towards the third man region.

20:21(IST)

SIX: Big over this for DD as Karun hits the last ball of the over for a huge six over the covers. 15 runs coming off that Sundar over and it will definitely release some pressure.

20:20(IST)

Four: Sundar tosses the ball up and Karun this time goes down the wicket and hits the ball for his second boundary off the over.

20:18(IST)

Four: Washington Sundar introduced into the attack and Karun welcomes him by sweeping him for a boundary on the on-side.

20:16(IST)
20:16(IST)

After 3 overs, Delhi are struggling at 11/3. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer have been dismissed.

20:15(IST)
20:15(IST)
20:12(IST)

OUT: Shreyas Iyer now returns to the pavillion  as he pokes a ball outside the off-stump and MS Dhoni takes an easy catch. First wicket off the innings for Unadkat.

20:09(IST)
20:09(IST)
20:06(IST)

OUT: Pathetic running from the Delhi batsmen as Ben Stokes runs-out Sanju Samson on the last ball off the first over. Indecisive running from the duo and Stokes hits the wicket from backward point region.

20:02(IST)

Great start for Unadkat as he angles the ball away from Samson and the right-hander tries to poke it but misses it completely.

20:00(IST)
20:00(IST)

The players are out on the pitch and Sanju Samson will open the innings along with Karun Nair for Delhi. Jaydev Unadkat to open bowling for Rising Pune Supergiant.

19:39(IST)
19:37(IST)

Rising Pune Supergiant XI : Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni(w), Daniel Christian, Manoj Tiwary, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa

19:37(IST)

Delhi Daredevils XI : Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Marlon Samuels, Corey Anderson, Shahbaz Nadeem, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan(c)

19:36(IST)
19:36(IST)
19:32(IST)

TOSS: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and Zaheer Khan has opted to bat first against Steven Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant.

19:30(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant.

BCCI Photo

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

Preview:

Rising Pune Supergiant, who have gone from strength to strength, will look to seal their place in the Play-offs with a win over inconsistent Delhi Daredevils.

With seven wins out of their last eight games, Supergiant have emerged as the other dominating side alongside table leaders Mumbai Indians.

Supergiant would have also have an added motivation when they step on to the field at Feroz Shah Kotla, having lost their home game against Daredevils by a huge 97-run margin.

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune SupergiantDelhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant LiveDelhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant Live ScoreIPL 2017IPL 2017 LiveIPL 2017 Live ScoreMS Dhonishreyas iyerSteven smithzaheer khan

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4983 122
2 South Africa 4020 109
3 Australia 5302 108
4 England 5071 101
5 Pakistan 3494 97
FULL Ranking