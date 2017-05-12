IPL 2017 Live Score: Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant.

TOSS: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and Zaheer Khan has opted to bat first against Steven Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant.

The players are out on the pitch and Sanju Samson will open the innings along with Karun Nair for Delhi. Jaydev Unadkat to open bowling for Rising Pune Supergiant.

Great start for Unadkat as he angles the ball away from Samson and the right-hander tries to poke it but misses it completely.

OUT: Pathetic running from the Delhi batsmen as Ben Stokes runs-out Sanju Samson on the last ball off the first over. Indecisive running from the duo and Stokes hits the wicket from backward point region.

OUT: Shreyas Iyer now returns to the pavillion as he pokes a ball outside the off-stump and MS Dhoni takes an easy catch. First wicket off the innings for Unadkat.

After 3 overs, Delhi are struggling at 11/3. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer have been dismissed.

Four: Washington Sundar introduced into the attack and Karun welcomes him by sweeping him for a boundary on the on-side.

Four: Sundar tosses the ball up and Karun this time goes down the wicket and hits the ball for his second boundary off the over.

SIX: Big over this for DD as Karun hits the last ball of the over for a huge six over the covers. 15 runs coming off that Sundar over and it will definitely release some pressure.

Four: Stokes bowls outside off-stump and Karun cuts the ball for a boundary towards the third man region.

Back to Back Fours: Short ball from Stokes and Karun pulls it over the in-field and hits for a boundary on the leg side. The second one he lobs the ball over the mid-wicket region to bring up his third boundary of the over.

Four: Rishabh Pant now joins the party and hits the ball straight down the ground to slam his first four of the innings.

Four: Shardul Thakur bowling from around the wicket and angles the ball into Pant and the southpaw hits the ball for his second boundary of the over behind the keeper.

Four: Shardul drifts on the pads and Pant slogs the ball towards the fine-leg region for his third boundary of the over.

Adam Zampa introduced into the attack now by skipper Steven Smith to stem the flow of runs.

Four and 50 Partnership: Another boundary for Karun as the right-hander guides the ball through the covers and that brings up the 50-run partnership between these two players.

Four: Dan Christian bowls a wide delivery and Karun open his arms and cuts the ball to the backward point boundary. Karun and Pant are dealing in boundaries at the moment.

OUT: Zampa strikes as he gets rid of Rishabh Pant. Right after hitting a huge six, Pant again goes for a slog hit but this time he gives away an easy catch to Dan Christian.

SIX and SIX: Marlon Samuels ups the ante as he slams to back to back sixes off the bowling off Shardul Thakur. Samuel hits the first six over mid wicket, while the second six flies straight over the bowler's head.

Karun Nair is playing at 45 now and this is his highest score in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

Four: Christian bowls a delivery outside the off-stump and Samuel cuts the ball past the point region for yet another boundary.

OUT: Dhoni once again shows why he is regarded as one of the best in the world. MSD takes a flying one hand catch behind the stumps to removes Marlon Samuels who was looking dangerous.

OUT: Another moment of magic from MS Dhoni as this time he gets rid of Corey Anderson. Corey missed a Sundar delivery and Dhoni was faster than lighting in removing the bails. Replays showed that Corey was a mm out of the crease when Dhoni dislodged the bails.

50: Karun Nair meanwhile continues to hold the fort from the other end as he brings up his first half-century off the IPL 10.

SIX: Pat Cummins gets into the act now and he hits the ball towards mid-wicket for his first six of the innings.

OUT: Ben Stokes takes his revenge by castling Cummins on the next ball. Stokes beat Cummins for pace and before the Aussie could bring his bat down, the ball rattled his stumps.

Four: Unadkat bowls a wide delivery and Karun waits for the ball and cuts the ball late as ball goes past the point region in a hurry.

SIX: Amit Mishra comes dancing down the track and flat bats the ball over long-off for a huge six. Noone in the stadium is able to believe that hit!

OUT: Karun Nair tries for another slog but this time the ball takes a top edge and goes behind Dhoni where Unadkat takes a brilliant diving catch.

OUT: THIS IS WHY BEN STOKES IS WORTH RS 14.5 CR. Shami hits the ball flat over mid-wicket but Stokes takes it. The momentum was taking him over the boundary but he chucked the ball in the air, went over the line, came back inside the ropes and then caught it again. TAKE A BOW BEN STOKES!!!

Innings Over: That's it then, Karun Nair's 64 helps Delhi to a fighting total of 168 for 8 in their designated 20 overs.

The players are out on the field and Zaheer Khan will bowl the first over of the innings.

OUT: Ajinkya Rahane is clean bowled by Zaheer Khan on the first ball of the innings. Insane start this for the Delhi Daredevils.

Four: Steven Smith announces his intentions by hitting Zaheer for a boundary on the off-side on just his second delivery.

Four: Shami tosses the ball up and Smith hits the ball through the covers for his second boundary of the innings.

Tow overs gone and RPS are 18/1. The match is evenly poised and whosoever thought it is going to be a cakewalk for Pune have gotten a rude surprise.

Preview:

Rising Pune Supergiant, who have gone from strength to strength, will look to seal their place in the Play-offs with a win over inconsistent Delhi Daredevils.

With seven wins out of their last eight games, Supergiant have emerged as the other dominating side alongside table leaders Mumbai Indians.

Supergiant would have also have an added motivation when they step on to the field at Feroz Shah Kotla, having lost their home game against Daredevils by a huge 97-run margin.