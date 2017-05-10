IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs DD: Sangwan Removes Samson Early

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The @TheGujaratLions are warming-up ahead of their game against @DelhiDaredevils #GLvDD pic.twitter.com/Bn1wVDjvjL

TOSS: Delhi have won the toss and Zaheer Khan has opted to field first against Suresh Raina's men.

Toss time at the Lions den and captain #ZaheerKhan wins it and decides to bowl first. #GLvDD #DDTweets #DilDilliHai

TOSS: @DelhiDaredevils won the toss and they have decided to bowl first. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD pic.twitter.com/ZSD68LtDsW

The Lions are going in with an unchanged squad tonight. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

The players are out on the field and the Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith will start the proceedings for the Lions. DD skipper Zaheer Khan to bowl the first over of the innings.

Good first ball by Zaheer as he bowls a straight delivery and Smith defends.

Four: Zaheer bowls onto the pads of Smith and the West Indian flicks it for a boundary past the square leg umpire.

FOUR. That was just a touch from Smith and it raises away to the boundary. Quick outfield this. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

Seven runs off the first over from Zaheer Khan. Decent start by both the sides.

That's the end of the first over and #GL 7/0. #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

Mohammed Shami to bowl the second over of the innings. It has been a dreadful injury-laden season for Shami and he will look to make amends in this match.

Four: Shami angles the ball towards the slips and Ishan Kishan plays on the up and hits the ball between two fielders on the off-side for his first boundary off the innings.

Four: Zaheer strays on the pads and Ishan hits the ball past mid-wicket for his second boundary of the innings.

OUT: Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan try for a cheeky single but the West Indian pays the price off it with his wicket. Replay showed that Smith was miles out when Shami affected the run-out.

SIX and Four: Bad bowling from Shami as he bowls on Ishan's pads and the youngster slogs the ball on the leg-side for the first six of the innings. Kishan follows it by hitting a boundary in the same area. Shami is struggling with his line at the moment.

Four: Unlucky for Zaheer as he produces an edge off the bat of Ishan Kishan but the ball misses the stumps and goes for a boundary behind the keeper.

That's the end of the 5th over and #GL 39/1 #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

Pat Cummins introduced into the attack by Zaheer Khan now to stem the flow of runs.

Four: Cummins bowls a short delivery and Raina gives himself room and cuts it for his first boundary of the innings.

OUT: Cummins exacts his revenge as Raina tries for the same shot but he misses it completely and the ball rattles the stumps.

OUT: Amit Mishra removes Ishan Kishan for 34. Kishan goes for the sweep again and top edges to Zaheer at short fine leg.

Glanced away for FOUR. @DineshKarthik keeps the scoreboard ticking. #GL 62/3 in 7 overs. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

Four: Finch welcomes Brathwaite into the attack with a boundary thorough backward square leg. This partnership will be crucial for Gujarat now.

SIX: Iyer bowls a short delivery and Finch rocks onto the back foot and slogs the ball over the deep mid-wicket fence.

SIX: This time Finch goes straight down the ground but the result is the same as the Aussie hits back to back sixes.

SIX. That was a short ball, asking to be hit and @AaronFinch5 does what's required. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD pic.twitter.com/NY9Z4qh5qF

It's been an expensive over for us with 15 runs coming from it. #GL 85/3 after 9 overs. #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

Corey Anderson introduced into the attack by Zaheer no in the 11th over of the innings.

Four: Short of length from Corey Anderson and Dinesh Karthik punches the ball towards the extra-cover boundary for his third four of the innings.

Four: Finch heaves but the ball takes an inside edge goes behind square on the leg-side for a boundary.

Four: Dinesh Karthik gets into the act now and he flicks the ball on the leg-side for a boundary. There two are dealing in fours at the moment.

SIX: Super hit by Dinesh Karthik straight down the ground as he hits his first six off the innings. Shami has gone for few boundaries today.

Four: Brathwaite strays on the leg-side and and Finch helps it along the way and the ball goes for a boundary towards fine leg.

SIX: Zaheer bowls a short delivery and Finch pulls it for a huge six towards the third man region. Even the knuckle ball is not working for Zaheer.

OUT: Dinesh Karthik finally departs for 40 as he gives away an easy catch to Corey Anderson at long-on off the bowling of Brathwaite.

SIX and 50: Finch continues the onslaught and hits a huge six over long-on and brings up his well deserved half-century.

Back to Back Boundaries: Finch is now picking apart DD's best bowler Pat Cummings. Two back to back boundaries on either side of the pitch as Gujarat inching towards a big total.

Back to back boundaries for @AaronFinch5 . Just the start we needed in the 18th over. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

Four: Shami bowls a full-toss and Jadeja slogs it for a boundary on the on-side. Not a great start to the over for the Indian pacer.

OUT: Aaron Finch finally departs for a quick fire 69 after Shami makes a mess of his stumps. The Aussie has done his job as Gujarat are in cruise control.

Rishab Pant is down on the ground, hurting in pain, as a Shreyas Iyer throw hit him on the fingers.

Innings Over: Four runs to finish the innings as Gujarat post a mammoth 195/5 in their designated 20 overs.

Four byes to end the over. The Lions end with 195/5 in their 20 overs. #DD need 196 to win. #GameMaariChhe #GLvDD

The players are out on the field and Delhi chase is about to begin. Sanju Samson and Karun Nair to open the innings.

Four: Samson starts the proceedings with a boundary through the covers on the first ball of the innings. Bad start by Dhawal Kulkarni.

First ball and first four from #DilliBoy #SanjuSamson . #DilDilliHai #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

Four: Pradeep Sangwan bowls a fullish wide delivery and Samson again hits the ball through the covers for his second boundary of the innings.

OUT: Sangwan exacts his revenge as Samson plays the ball onto the stumps and Gujarat gets their first breakthrough.

An early blow for us! #SanjuSamson gets unlucky with that inside edge. #DDTweets #GLvDD #DilDilliHai

BCCI photo.

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Satdium in Kanpur.

Preview:

With their campaign in the league already done and dusted, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions will look to salvaging some pride when they clash in the league tie at the Green Park Stadium.

Languishing at the penultimate spot in the standings, Delhi's slimmest hopes of making the IPL play-offs were on Monday dashed when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat table toppers Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Gujarat are a notch above Delhi at the sixth spot with four wins and eight losses. Gujarat's lack of depth in bowling have been the main reason for their doom this season.