IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs DD: Delhi Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Satdium in Kanpur.
Preview:
With their campaign in the league already done and dusted, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions will look to salvaging some pride when they clash in the league tie at the Green Park Stadium.
Languishing at the penultimate spot in the standings, Delhi's slimmest hopes of making the IPL play-offs were on Monday dashed when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat table toppers Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.
On the other hand, Gujarat are a notch above Delhi at the sixth spot with four wins and eight losses. Gujarat's lack of depth in bowling have been the main reason for their doom this season.