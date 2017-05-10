Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs DD: Delhi Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 10, 2017, 7:34 PM IST

Indian Premier League, 2017 Match 50, Green Park, Kanpur 10 May, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Daredevils (decided to bowl)

Gujarat Lions XI: Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni

TOSS: Delhi have won the toss and Zaheer Khan has opted to field first against Suresh Raina's men.

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Zaheer Khan. (BCCI Photo)

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils at the Green Park Satdium in Kanpur.

Preview:

With their campaign in the league already done and dusted, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions will look to salvaging some pride when they clash in the league tie at the Green Park Stadium.

Languishing at the penultimate spot in the standings, Delhi's slimmest hopes of making the IPL play-offs were on Monday dashed when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat table toppers Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Gujarat are a notch above Delhi at the sixth spot with four wins and eight losses. Gujarat's lack of depth in bowling have been the main reason for their doom this season.

