IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs SRH: Hyderabad Win Toss, Will Bowl

TOSS NEWS: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and David Warner has decided to bowl first
15:34(IST)
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL match between Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kanpur.
Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Kanpur.
Preview: Faced with a do-or-die situation, defending champions Sunrisers would go all out against a struggling Gujarat Lions and clinch the last-available spot in the IPL playoffs when the two teams clash on Saturday.
After back-to-back losses against Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant, Sunrisers eked out a seven-wicket win over table-toppers Mumbai Indians at Hyderabad and David Warner's men need another inspiring show.