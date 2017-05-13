IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs SRH: Hyderabad Win Toss, Will Bowl

Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL match between Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kanpur.

TOSS NEWS: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and David Warner has decided to bowl first

Our troops were training hard on a hot day in Kanpur ☀️. It's our last league game, and we'd love to finish it off in style. #RiseOfOrange pic.twitter.com/Bgpp17fG92

Here's our pumped Playing XI for today's game. Yuvraj makes way for Deepak Hooda. #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #GLvSRH pic.twitter.com/5ov2o9rS4Y

It's our last match today and skipper @ImRaina has a special message for all our fans. Thank you all for the love & support! #GameMaariChhe pic.twitter.com/eEKIOfw8rm

Here's our Playing XI for our last match today! #GameMaariChhe #GLvSRH pic.twitter.com/YZNaXD8XhM

Dwayne Smith, @ishankishan23 to open for the Lions. Last match of the #IPL . Let's win this! #GameMaariChhe #GLvSRH

Smith gets the first boundary of the innings. Bhuvi bowls that slightly short and Smith is onto it in a flash. GL's score reads 6/0 after 3 deliveries

Kishan ends the over with a boundary. That was just outside off and is steered to the third-man boundary. Just opened the bat up and gets a boundary. GL's score reads 11/0

Preview: Faced with a do-or-die situation, defending champions Sunrisers would go all out against a struggling Gujarat Lions and clinch the last-available spot in the IPL playoffs when the two teams clash on Saturday.

After back-to-back losses against Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant, Sunrisers eked out a seven-wicket win over table-toppers Mumbai Indians at Hyderabad and David Warner's men need another inspiring show.