IPL 2017 Live Score: Karn Sharma Sends Gambhir, de Grandhomme Back

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 19, 2017, 8:37 PM IST

Indian Premier League, 2017 Qualifier 2, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 19 May, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Mumbai Indians (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

20:38(IST)

WICKET: Karn Sharma is on a hat-trick, bowls a faster one and traps de Grandhomme in front of the wicket, KKR in dep trouble at 31/5

20:36(IST)

WICKET: That is hara-kiri by the KKR skipper, tries to lift that flighted delivery from Karn Sharma and ends up holing out in the deep on the leg side to Hardik Pandya, he goes for 12, KKR 31/4

20:34(IST)

BOUNDARY: Gautam Gambhir plans that inside out over the cover fielder for a excellent boundary, class written all over that shot

20:33(IST)

Powerplay is over and KKR have scored only 25 runs, this is a replay of how the Sunrisers innings went the other night in the eliminator

20:30(IST)

Ishank Jaggi is the new man in and Bumrah tests him with some really accurate deliveries, he is steaming in, Bumrah

20:29(IST)

WICKET: Mayhem in Bengaluru, Bumrah steams in and traps Uthappa in front, the right hander goes for 1, KKR 25/3

20:28(IST)

Robin Uthappa is the new man and the 'Gauthappa' combo needs to do what they do best. Take Kolkata Knight Riders out of this rot.

20:24(IST)

WICKET: Karn Sharma removes Sunil Narine, tries to step out and hit that for a six, misses it and Parthiv Patel removes the bails in a flash, KKR 24/2 after 4.4 overs

20:20(IST)

BEATEN: Malinga rolls his fingers over that one and Gambhir is beaten outside the off stump

20:20(IST)

Not the easiest pitch to bat on and Gambhir would know that, and he needs to play the anchor's role tonight

20:19(IST)

SIX: And that is a slog six over the square leg boundary. Narine picked that early and closed the face of the bat to get it over the ropes, a wry smile on Malinga's face says it all.

20:18(IST)

Malinga introduced into the attack and hits Narine on the legs. This is the problem with a batsman like Narine, if the pitch is a bit difficult he won't be able to get going and that means the opposition will be able to bowl dot balls.

All said and done, Narine isn't a pedigree batsman after all

20:15(IST)

Johnson digs that short and it flies over Gambhir's head, has been called a wide by the umpire

20:14(IST)

BOUNDARY: Bowled up outside the off stump and Gambhir belts that through the covers for his first boundary of the match. Remember Gambhir has hit the second most number of boundaries in IPL this season

20:13(IST)

CHANCE: Narine looks to pull Johnson, gets a top edge but that falls way short of the fielder at widish fine leg

20:12(IST)

Bumrah welcomes Gautam Gambhir to the crease with a beauty and fillows that up with another great delivery. Batting is looking touch on this wicket

20:08(IST)

WICKET:  Big blow, Jasprit Bumrah sends back Chris Lynn. The Aussie tries to hit that straight, but is caght by Pollard at long on, KKR 5/1

20:06(IST)

So the action has begun, it has been a sedate start for KKR. But Lynn and Narine can hit the big blows at will

19:40(IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Uthappa, Lynn, Gambhir, Jaggi, Suryakumar, de Grandhomme, Piyush Chawla, Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rajpoot, Coulter-Nile

19:38(IST)

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Simmons, Parthiv, Rohit, Rayudu, Hardik, Krunal, Mitchell Johnson, Karn Sharma Bumrah, Malinga

 

19:35(IST)

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Qualifier 2,

TOSS: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders

 

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders through our live blog.

Preview:

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would be eager to avenge their twin defeats in the league stage when they face old foes Mumbai Indians in the IPL Qualifer 2.

KKR have an abysmal 5-15 head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians, who notched up twin victories over their rivals in the league stage of the tournament this year.

Teams (From):

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Lendl Simmons, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Karn Sharma and Vinay Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (C), Darren Bravo, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Ishank Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Uthappa and Umesh Yadav.

