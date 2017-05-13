IPL 2017 Live Score, KKR vs MI: Rohit & Tiwary Steady Ship

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

NEWS: Rain has delayed the start of the game. The covers are off and it looks like the match will start soon. The super sopper is already out and no need to worry for the fans

Good news! 😀 The covers are coming off at the Eden Gardens. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/yKyUuXSw17

Toss at Eden Gardens is delayed due to rain but that hasn't dampened the spirit of the #KnightRiders . #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/GdzaViOBfd

GOOD NEWS: The toss in 10 minutes and the match should start by 8:30pm. The groundsmen working really hard

Update: Toss will take place at 8.10 pm and the match will start at 8.30 pm. 😀 #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KKRvMI

TOSS NEWS: Gautam Gambhir wins the toss and Kolkata will bowl first. Boult in for Woakes for KKR. 5 changes for MI.

Here's our playing XI in the final league game in #IPL2017 at Eden Gardens. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/OOK2DhEuDB

Boult starts with the ball after Mahela Jayawardene rings the bell at the Eden Gardens. Lendl Simmons opening the batting with Saurabh Tiwary

Just 2 runs after the first over from Boult. That was a good over from the Kiwi bowler as Mumbai are looking to start steady. MI's score reads 2/0

Two boundaries for Tiwary in the second over from Grandhomme as Mumbai Indians' score reads 12/0 after 2 overs

WICKET! Lendl Simmons is gone here, caught by Sunil Narine off Boult's bowling. Fails to get the elevation required to clear mid-off. MI's score reads 12/1

Boundary for Mumbai Indians as Umesh drifts onto the pads. Rohit flicks that, ball takes the pads and Uthappa fails to stop that as MI's score reads 23/1

This time Rohit flicks that off his toes as the ball speeds away to the mid-wicket boundary. Vintage Rohit here as MI's score reads 27/1

Now Tiwary joins the party as he hits Umesh for a straight boundary. That is 3 boundaries in the over from Umesh. MI's score reads 32/1 after 4 overs

Boundary for Rohit here. Narine bowls it up and Rohit goes for the sweep into the vacant square-leg region. MI's score reads 36/1

BCCI Photo

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders find nemesis Mumbai Indians in their way for a top-two finish as the two heavyweights clash in the final round of the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, here on Saturday.

After a flying start to their respective campaigns, both the teams have started showing some wear and tear. Mumbai have suffered successive defeats while KKR have lost three of their last four matches.

A top-two finish will be up for grabs for both Mumbai (18 points) or Kolkata (16) as it will give them the privilege of getting two shots at making the final.