IPL 2017 Live Score, KKR vs MI: Yusuf Takes Attack to Mumbai

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

NEWS: Rain has delayed the start of the game. The covers are off and it looks like the match will start soon. The super sopper is already out and no need to worry for the fans

Good news! 😀 The covers are coming off at the Eden Gardens. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/yKyUuXSw17

Toss at Eden Gardens is delayed due to rain but that hasn't dampened the spirit of the #KnightRiders . #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/GdzaViOBfd

GOOD NEWS: The toss in 10 minutes and the match should start by 8:30pm. The groundsmen working really hard

Update: Toss will take place at 8.10 pm and the match will start at 8.30 pm. 😀 #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KKRvMI

TOSS NEWS: Gautam Gambhir wins the toss and Kolkata will bowl first. Boult in for Woakes for KKR. 5 changes for MI.

Here's our playing XI in the final league game in #IPL2017 at Eden Gardens. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/OOK2DhEuDB

Boult starts with the ball after Mahela Jayawardene rings the bell at the Eden Gardens. Lendl Simmons opening the batting with Saurabh Tiwary

Just 2 runs after the first over from Boult. That was a good over from the Kiwi bowler as Mumbai are looking to start steady. MI's score reads 2/0

Two boundaries for Tiwary in the second over from Grandhomme as Mumbai Indians' score reads 12/0 after 2 overs

WICKET! Lendl Simmons is gone here, caught by Sunil Narine off Boult's bowling. Fails to get the elevation required to clear mid-off. MI's score reads 12/1

Boundary for Mumbai Indians as Umesh drifts onto the pads. Rohit flicks that, ball takes the pads and Uthappa fails to stop that as MI's score reads 23/1

This time Rohit flicks that off his toes as the ball speeds away to the mid-wicket boundary. Vintage Rohit here as MI's score reads 27/1

Now Tiwary joins the party as he hits Umesh for a straight boundary. That is 3 boundaries in the over from Umesh. MI's score reads 32/1 after 4 overs

Boundary for Rohit here. Narine bowls it up and Rohit goes for the sweep into the vacant square-leg region. MI's score reads 36/1

Another boundary for Tiwary as he flashes hard at Umesh and gets a thick edge. Third-man had no chance as that one raced away into the boundary. MI's score reads 43/1

SIXXXX! Umesh bowls that in the slot and Rohit goes high and handsome into the long-on stands. That was a brilliant shot as MI's score reads 50/1

Rohit now looking to attack as he takes on Kuldeep with the sweep again. This one was pitched up and Rohit goes for the slog sweep again. MI's score reads 62/1

WICKET! Ankit Rajpoot sends back Rohit Sharma for 27 as Mumbai's score reads 69/2. That was on the stumps and good call from the umpire as the ball hit bat and pad, but it hit the pad before.

Boundary for Tiwary here as he goes straight against Rajpoot this time. He has looked to stand and deliver here. MI's score reads 84/2 after 10.3 overs

And again Tiwary looks to stand up and hit the ball without moving his feet too much. Luckily he escapes again as the ball goes to deep point and the batsmen pick up a single. MI's score reads 95/2

Rayudu looks to go straight and picks up two runs here as Umesh dives at long-on to save a boundary. Mumbai Indians' score reads 97/2

Rayudu picks up a boundary as he hits Narine wide of the long-on fielder. That is a good shot as MI's score reads 109/2

Beautiful shot here from Tiwary as he pulls Narine into the wide long-on boundary. That was off the middle of the bat and raced away to the boundary. MI's score reads 114/2

Back to Back boundaries! Tiwary brings up his 50 as he hits Narine down the ground for a one bounce four. MI's score reads 118/2

SIXXX! Rayudu picks the short one from Umesh early and launches into that one to send that into the mid-wicket stands. Too short and Rayudu compliments the boundary off the previous ball with a maximum. MI's score reads 130/2

WICKET! Rayudu hits it down on the turf and runs for a quick single. But Tiwary is not ready for it. Goes for the run half-heartedly and Umesh runs him out for 52. MI's score reads 130/3

Rayudu gets a boundary off the first ball of the over from Narine. Just waits for that one and cuts that past the third-man. MI's score reads 134/3

9 runs from Narine's over there as MI's score reads 139/3 after 17 overs. Rayudu and Pollard at the crease

Rayudu starts with another boundary here as he hits Boult over covers beautifully. That races away to the boundary as MI's score reads 143/3

SIX! That is a beautiful pick-up shot from Rayudu as Boult bowls on his legs. Brings up the 50 and also makes it 10 runs off the first two balls as MI's score reads 149/3

A maximum for Pollard now as Mumbai Indians are cashing in on Boult's over here. 17 runs so far off the 17th over. MI's score reads 156/3

MAXIMUM! After hitting a boundary off the first ball, he launches into the second one and hits that over the long-on fielder way back into the stands. MI's score reads 168/3

WICKET! 63 off 37 balls for Rayudu as Kuldeep has him stumped as the former looked to jump down the track again. MI's score reads 168/4

After two dot balls, Pollard goes straight and that ball was travelling at the rate of light, but Manish Pandey dives to stop that one. MI's score reads 170/4

WICKET! That was a wild slog from Pollard and Yusuf Pathan takes a good catch as Pollard's innings comes to an end on 13. MI's score reads 170/5

Just 5 runs from the last over from Boult as Mumbai Indians end on 173/5 in their 20 overs

WICKET! Narine gone for a duck. Southee gets his man as Narine looks to go over the top and gets it high, but not the distance. Hardik Pandya runs back to take the catch. KKR's score reads 0/1

. @GautamGambhir needs 30 to reach 3000 runs as our captain in @IPL #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/bMTMu401L6

First boundary off the innings and from the bat of Gambhir. Johnson bowls that short and Gambhir was waiting to pull that one to the mid-wicket boundary. KKR's score reads 7/1

Another short one and this one again goes to the boundary. This time Gambhir pulls it to the long-leg boundary. KKR's score reads 11/1

MAXIMUM! This time it is Lynn in the action. Southee bowls that in the slot and Lynn goes high and handsome. KKR's score reads 17/1

SIXXX! Southee pitches that in the slot again and even though it is a slower one, Lynn picks that up beautifully and sends that into the long-on stands. KKR's score reads 26/1

Lynn ends the over with a boundary as KKR's score reads 30/1. Lynn picked that off his toes as that was an expensive over from Southee

MAXIMUM! Gambhir goes for a hoick and that goes into the long-on stands. That was a slower ball from Johnson, but Gambhir goes with the flow. KKR's score reads 41/1

WICKET! Johnson has his man finally. Another short one and Gambhir goes for the pull, but that one takes the top-edge and Karn Sharma completes a good catch. Gambhir goes for 21 as KKR's score reads 41/2

Boundary for Lynn as Johnson bowls it short again and Lynn slaps that almost in front of square. KKR's score rmoves to 45/2

Lynn finishes with another boundary off Johnson as Kolkata Knight Riders's score reads 49/2. That was an expensive over for MI

WICKET! Karn gets Uthappa. Karn bowls it tight and Uthappa (2) looks to go over covers only to hit it straight to Rohit who doesn't miss too many. KKR's score reads 53/3

WICKET! Vinay Kumar sends back Lynn for 26. Lynn hits that one straight to Krunal Pandya at deep mid-wicket. KKR's score reads 53/4

Boundary for Manish Pandey. That was short from Karn and Manish just jumped on that one. Kolkata's score reads 66/4

MAXIMUM! In the slot and Yusuf Pathan just launched into that one and send that into the mid-wicket stands. KKR's score reads 74/4

Yusuf dealing in sixes here as he hits Karn for another one. That makes it 17 from Karn's over as Kolkata's score reads 80/4 after 8 overs

Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders find nemesis Mumbai Indians in their way for a top-two finish as the two heavyweights clash in the final round of the Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens, here on Saturday.

After a flying start to their respective campaigns, both the teams have started showing some wear and tear. Mumbai have suffered successive defeats while KKR have lost three of their last four matches.

A top-two finish will be up for grabs for both Mumbai (18 points) or Kolkata (16) as it will give them the privilege of getting two shots at making the final.