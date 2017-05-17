IPL 2017 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Slight Drizzle Back in Bengaluru

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Eliminator between KKR and SRH at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Just an hour to go! The troops are pumped. RT if you're ready to witness this epic battle. #RiseOfOrange #OrangeArmy #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/YlFbTjGB17

The big one! 😎 We take on @SunRisers in #IPL2017 eliminator. Let's hear it for the #Knights .👏 #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/LvNWiAjuBk

Tonight is the time for the SunRisers to rise. It's now or never! #JioDhanDhanaDhan @SunRisers #IPL2017 #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/9RnaLhYgSG

TOSS NEWS: Kolkata win the toss and Gautam Gambhir says KKR will bowl first. Warner is not too perturbed. Says he would have batted first anyway.

The @SunRisers are all set to take on the @KKRiders in the #IPL Eliminator #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/hO19ySLo7B

A lot fo changes tonight. For SRH, Yuvraj Singh is back along with Kane Williamson, Chris Jordan and Bipul Sharma. Kolkata bring in Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Suryakumar Yadav.

We have won the toss and elect to bowl first. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #SRHvKKR #3For3 #IPL2017 pic.twitter.com/JwFF0s8tya

Three overs gone and Hyderabad's score reads 20/0 with Warner and Dhawan at the crease. Steady start here for Hyderabad.

WICKET! Dhawan is gone here. Umesh gets his man again. The first breakthrough of the night as Dhawan hit that right up in the air for Uthappa to complete a good catch. Dhawan goes for 11 as SRH's score reads 25/1

Narine into the attack with Williamson at the crease. Narine will look to send him back at the earliest. SRH's score reads 27/1 in the 6th over

Just 3 runs from Narine's first over as Hyderabad have struggled to accelerate. SRH's score reads 30/1 after 6 overs

Boundary for Williamson off Yusuf's over as SRH manage to pick 7 runs from the 7th over. Hyderabad's score reads 37/1.

MAXIMUM! That was a half tracker from Chawla and Warner was quick to pounce on it. That sails into the mid-wicket stands. SRH's score reads 45/1

Williamson launches into Coulter-Nile here. First a boundary and then a huge six with a pull. SRH's score reads 59/1 after 9.3 overs

WICKET! Williamson gone for 24. Coulter-Nile gets his man here as Williamson hits that straight to Suryakumar Yadav at covers. SRH's score reads 75/2

WICKET! Now Chawla sends back Warner. That is two quick wickets for Kolkata here. Brings them right back in the game. Warner goes for 37 as SRH's score reads 75/3

Yuvraj gets a boundary off Chawla as the left-hander is looking to take the attack from the word go. SRH's score reads 80/3

Now a boundary for Shankar. Picks Narine off the toes and dispatches him wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder. SRH's score reads 84/3

5 runs off the Narine over and after 14 overs, Hyderabad's score reads 85/3 with Yuvraj and Shankar at the crease

That was a bullet off Yuvraj's bat. He went straight and almost took Shankar's head with it as Chawla concedes a boundary in the first half of the over. SRH's score reads 90/3

MAXIMUM! Shankar takes a cue out of Yuvi's book and hits Chawla over the top and straight into the long-on stands. SRH's score reads 97/3

Umesh is back into the attack with the last five overs left in the Hyderabad innings. SRH's score reads 98/3 after 15 overs with Yuvraj and Shankar at the crease

WICKET! Umesh sends back Yuvraj for 9 as Sunrisers Hyderabad's score reads 99/4. Big blow for Hyderabad in the death overs

5 runs from the 16th over as Hyderabad's score reads 103/4. Umesh bowls a really good over here. Shankar and Ojha at the crease.

Brilliant over here from Narine as the Hyderabad batsmen have managed to score just 2 runs off it. SRH's score reads 105/4 after 17 overs

Shankar starts the 18th over with a straight boundary. The long on fielder cannot get there. Four crucial runs here as SRH's score reads 109/4

MAXIMUM! Ojha goes up and over straight into the sightscreen. Boult had bowled that right in the slot. SRH's score reads 116/4

13 runs from the Boult over here as Sunrisers Hyderabad's score moves to 118/4 in 18 overs. 2 more overs to go with Shankar and Ojha at the crease

WICKET! Coulter-Nile returns to the attack to send back Shankar for 22. Shankar tries to go big, but fails to clear Suryakumar Yadav at long-on. SRH's score reads 118/5

WICKET! Coulter-Nile sends back Jordan for a duck. Batsman tried to flick it on the on-side, but the ball took the outer edge and Coulter-Nile dives to take a good catch. SRH's score reads 119/6

Boult to bowl the last over here and Ojha on strike. SRH's score reads 121/6.

WICKET! Boult ends with a wicket as SRH end on 128/7. Ojha goes for 16. Just seven runs from the last over

RAIN has delayed the start of the Kolkata Knight Riders innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is pouring there and things look bleak.

The officials can wait till 1.02 am to start a five over game. KKR will then be chasing a target of 41. A super over can be accommodated till 1.26 am. If play isn’t possible at all, Sunrisers Hyderabad will win on account of finishing higher on the points table after the group stage.

It is still raining in Bengaluru, but the super soppers are out and the groundsmen are trying their best to clear the water off the covers. The umpires can wait till 11.50 am to complete a full 20-over in the KKR innings

The RAIN has reduced considerably and the umpires are doing their rounds across the covers. Still some time left for Kolkata to get their full 20 overs.

GOOD NEWS! Play to resume at 11:25pm and Kolkata will get their full quota of 20 overs to chase down SRH's total of 128

UPDATE: Play to resume at 11.25 IST #IPL #SRHvKKR . There will be no reduction in overs

Good news! 😃 The play will resume at 11.25 pm IST, with no reduction in the number of overs. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #SRHvKKR #3For3

BAD NEWS! The covers are back again as there is a slight drizzle in Bengaluru. The square has been covered again and the super soppers are at work.

Indians love all sorts of cuisines! So what is our bowling coach, Balaji's favourite cheat meal? Watch - https://t.co/5PYaoPcjfD #GioneeKKR pic.twitter.com/l0pugaT90V

A lot fo changes tonight. For SRH, Yuvraj Singh is back along with Kane Williamson, Chris Jordan and Bipul Sharma.

BCCI Photo

Catch all the live action of the Eliminator in the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to get back to their winning ways when they take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The winner of of the match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians on May 19 in Qualifier 2, which will decide the second participant of the final on May 21.

KKR, who lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season, will have to play out of their skins to make it to the second qualifier.