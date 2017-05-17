IPL 2017 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Slight Drizzle Back in Bengaluru

It is still raining in Bengaluru, but the super soppers are out and the groundsmen are trying their best to clear the water off the covers. The umpires can wait till 11.50 am to complete a full 20-over in the KKR innings
22:17(IST)
The officials can wait till 1.02 am to start a five over game. KKR will then be chasing a target of 41. A super over can be accommodated till 1.26 am. If play isn’t possible at all, Sunrisers Hyderabad will win on account of finishing higher on the points table after the group stage.
22:16(IST)
RAIN has delayed the start of the Kolkata Knight Riders innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is pouring there and things look bleak.
21:37(IST)
WICKET! Boult ends with a wicket as SRH end on 128/7. Ojha goes for 16. Just seven runs from the last over
21:32(IST)
Boult to bowl the last over here and Ojha on strike. SRH's score reads 121/6.
21:29(IST)
WICKET! Coulter-Nile sends back Jordan for a duck. Batsman tried to flick it on the on-side, but the ball took the outer edge and Coulter-Nile dives to take a good catch. SRH's score reads 119/6
21:28(IST)
WICKET! Coulter-Nile returns to the attack to send back Shankar for 22. Shankar tries to go big, but fails to clear Suryakumar Yadav at long-on. SRH's score reads 118/5
21:26(IST)
13 runs from the Boult over here as Sunrisers Hyderabad's score moves to 118/4 in 18 overs. 2 more overs to go with Shankar and Ojha at the crease
21:23(IST)
MAXIMUM! Ojha goes up and over straight into the sightscreen. Boult had bowled that right in the slot. SRH's score reads 116/4
21:22(IST)
Shankar starts the 18th over with a straight boundary. The long on fielder cannot get there. Four crucial runs here as SRH's score reads 109/4
21:20(IST)
Brilliant over here from Narine as the Hyderabad batsmen have managed to score just 2 runs off it. SRH's score reads 105/4 after 17 overs
21:18(IST)
5 runs from the 16th over as Hyderabad's score reads 103/4. Umesh bowls a really good over here. Shankar and Ojha at the crease.
21:13(IST)
WICKET! Umesh sends back Yuvraj for 9 as Sunrisers Hyderabad's score reads 99/4. Big blow for Hyderabad in the death overs
21:12(IST)
Umesh is back into the attack with the last five overs left in the Hyderabad innings. SRH's score reads 98/3 after 15 overs with Yuvraj and Shankar at the crease
21:09(IST)
MAXIMUM! Shankar takes a cue out of Yuvi's book and hits Chawla over the top and straight into the long-on stands. SRH's score reads 97/3
21:08(IST)
That was a bullet off Yuvraj's bat. He went straight and almost took Shankar's head with it as Chawla concedes a boundary in the first half of the over. SRH's score reads 90/3
21:06(IST)
5 runs off the Narine over and after 14 overs, Hyderabad's score reads 85/3 with Yuvraj and Shankar at the crease
21:04(IST)
Now a boundary for Shankar. Picks Narine off the toes and dispatches him wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder. SRH's score reads 84/3
21:02(IST)
Yuvraj gets a boundary off Chawla as the left-hander is looking to take the attack from the word go. SRH's score reads 80/3
20:59(IST)
WICKET! Now Chawla sends back Warner. That is two quick wickets for Kolkata here. Brings them right back in the game. Warner goes for 37 as SRH's score reads 75/3
20:57(IST)
WICKET! Williamson gone for 24. Coulter-Nile gets his man here as Williamson hits that straight to Suryakumar Yadav at covers. SRH's score reads 75/2
20:46(IST)
Williamson launches into Coulter-Nile here. First a boundary and then a huge six with a pull. SRH's score reads 59/1 after 9.3 overs
20:38(IST)
MAXIMUM! That was a half tracker from Chawla and Warner was quick to pounce on it. That sails into the mid-wicket stands. SRH's score reads 45/1
20:32(IST)
Boundary for Williamson off Yusuf's over as SRH manage to pick 7 runs from the 7th over. Hyderabad's score reads 37/1.
20:28(IST)
Just 3 runs from Narine's first over as Hyderabad have struggled to accelerate. SRH's score reads 30/1 after 6 overs
20:26(IST)
Narine into the attack with Williamson at the crease. Narine will look to send him back at the earliest. SRH's score reads 27/1 in the 6th over
20:21(IST)
WICKET! Dhawan is gone here. Umesh gets his man again. The first breakthrough of the night as Dhawan hit that right up in the air for Uthappa to complete a good catch. Dhawan goes for 11 as SRH's score reads 25/1
20:15(IST)
Three overs gone and Hyderabad's score reads 20/0 with Warner and Dhawan at the crease. Steady start here for Hyderabad.
20:01(IST)
Umesh Yadav to start proceedings for Kolkata with Warner taking strike for Hyderabad
A lot fo changes tonight. For SRH, Yuvraj Singh is back along with Kane Williamson, Chris Jordan and Bipul Sharma. Kolkata bring in Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Suryakumar Yadav.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Eliminator between KKR and SRH at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to get back to their winning ways when they take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.
The winner of of the match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians on May 19 in Qualifier 2, which will decide the second participant of the final on May 21.
KKR, who lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season, will have to play out of their skins to make it to the second qualifier.