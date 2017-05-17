IPL 2017 Live Score, KKR vs SRH: Warner, Kane Steady Ship

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Eliminator between KKR and SRH at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

TOSS NEWS: Kolkata win the toss and Gautam Gambhir says KKR will bowl first. Warner is not too perturbed. Says he would have batted first anyway.

A lot fo changes tonight. For SRH, Yuvraj Singh is back along with Kane Williamson, Chris Jordan and Bipul Sharma. Kolkata bring in Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Suryakumar Yadav.

Three overs gone and Hyderabad's score reads 20/0 with Warner and Dhawan at the crease. Steady start here for Hyderabad.

WICKET! Dhawan is gone here. Umesh gets his man again. The first breakthrough of the night as Dhawan hit that right up in the air for Uthappa to complete a good catch. Dhawan goes for 11 as SRH's score reads 25/1

Narine into the attack with Williamson at the crease. Narine will look to send him back at the earliest. SRH's score reads 27/1 in the 6th over

Just 3 runs from Narine's first over as Hyderabad have struggled to accelerate. SRH's score reads 30/1 after 6 overs

Boundary for Williamson off Yusuf's over as SRH manage to pick 7 runs from the 7th over. Hyderabad's score reads 37/1.

MAXIMUM! That was a half tracker from Chawla and Warner was quick to pounce on it. That sails into the mid-wicket stands. SRH's score reads 45/1

Williamson launches into Coulter-Nile here. First a boundary and then a huge six with a pull. SRH's score reads 59/1 after 9.3 overs

Catch all the live action of the Eliminator in the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to get back to their winning ways when they take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The winner of of the match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians on May 19 in Qualifier 2, which will decide the second participant of the final on May 21.

KKR, who lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season, will have to play out of their skins to make it to the second qualifier.