IPL 2017 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Preview: Ben Stokes-inspired Rising Pune Supergiant will pull out all stops in their bid to consolidate the play-offs spot when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) face-off at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Stokes, the most expensive player in the 10th edition of the cash-rich league, smashed an unbeaten 63-ball 103 to pull Pune out of a hole at 10/3 chasing 162 for victory and help script a five-wicket win over Gujarat Lions on Monday.

KKR, on the other hand, have all but made the play-offs sitting pretty at the second spot having 14 points from 10 games. Mumbai Indians are top of the tree with 16 points while Sunrisers Hyderabad are third raking up 13 points from 10 matches.