IPL 2017 Live Score, KXIP vs GL: Hashim Amla Slams Fifty
20:57(IST)
SIX! Amla ends Ankit Soni's over in style. He picks it up nicely and lofts this over the bowler's head. Excellent stuff from the South African batsman. KXIP 109/1 in 13 overs.
20:55(IST)
FIFTY! Hashim Amla brings up his fifty off 35 balls. KXIP 102/1 in 12.2 overs
20:49(IST)
FOUR: Faulkner bowls a full delivery outside the leg-stump and Marsh bludgeons it for a four towards the shot fine leg boundary. 9 runs coming off this over as GL have now scored 81 runs in 10 overs.
20:38(IST)
FOUR! Shaun Marsh plays this towards backward square leg. What a shot from him. KXIP 67/1, in 8.2 overs
20:29(IST)
FOUR! A beautiful wristy shot from Amla. He guides Faulkner towards mid wicket. KXIP 44/1 in 6 overs.
20:27(IST)
SIX! What a welcome for the bowler. Hashim Amla hammers this one towards long off region. Excellent placement from Amla. KXIP 38/1 in 5.3 overs.
20:12(IST)
FOUR! Amla flicks this towards deep mid wicket. What a classic shot from the South African cricketer.
20:04(IST)
WICKET!
19:40(IST)
Gujarat Lions XI : Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni
19:39(IST)
Kings XI Punjab XI : Hashim Amla, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Wriddhiman Saha (w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
19:38(IST)
TOSS: Gujarat have won the toss and Suresh Raina has opted to bowl first against Glenn Maxwell's Punjab.
18:00(IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions.
Catch all the live action of the blockbuster clash between Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions through our live blog.
Preview:
Desperate for a berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will aim to go for the kill when they face a down and out Gujarat Lions.
Kings XI find themselves at the fifth spot in the IPL standings after registering two consecutive wins — against Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets last Sunday and then a 19-run win against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Friday.