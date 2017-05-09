IPL 2017 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR: Kuldeep Ends Maxwell's Blitz
21:16(IST)
OUT: In trying to up the ante, Maxwell gives away his wicket after two back to back sixes. He couldn't get hold of the ball properly and Woakes took a brilliant running catch at long-off.
21:13(IST)
SIX: Same delivery and same result for Maxwell. The ball lands way back in the crowd as Maxwell gets his second six off the over.
21:12(IST)
SIX: Maxwell has got rid of his helmet to announce his intentions and he starts off with a six. Kuldeep bowls a half-volley and Maxwell slogs it on the on-side for a maximum.
20:59(IST)
Four: Rajpoot bowls a short delivery against and this time Maxwell pulls it for a boundary on the leg-side. KXIP are moving along nicely at the moment.
20:57(IST)
Four: Ankit Rajpoot bowls a short delivery and Saha tries to pull it. But the ball takes a top-edge and goes over wicket-keeper Robin Uthappa's head for a boundary.
20:55(IST)
SIX: Another huge six from Glenn Maxwell, de Grandhomme bowls onto Maxwell's pads and the Big Show slogs the ball on the leg-side.
20:53(IST)
SIX: It was inevitable! de Grandhomme bowls a half-volley and Maxwell hits the ball over the long-on boundary for his first six off the innings.
20:37(IST)
OUT: Kings XI Punjab are in trouble now as Chris Woakes rattles Shaun Marsh's stumps and KXIP lose their third wicket of the innings.
20:35(IST)
Four: What a shot! A classic straight drive from Marsh to bring up his second four of the over.
20:34(IST)
Four: Unlucky for de Grandhomme as the ball takes an inside edge off the bat of Shaun Marsh and goes for boundary behind the keeper.
20:26(IST)
OUT: Another one bites the dust as Sunil Narine strikes. The West Indian dismisses Guptill for 12 who is adjudged LBW. However, the Kiwi is not looking happy as the ball may have pitched outside the off-stump.
20:22(IST)
OUT: Umesh Yadav exacts his revenge after being hit for a few boundaries by Manan Vohra. The pacer bowls a short delivery and it take a faint edge and Uthappa takes an easy catch.
20:18(IST)
Four: An attempted slower delivery from Umesh Yadav on the pads of Vohra and the right hander slogs it on the leg side for his third four of the innings.
20:16(IST)
Back to Back Four: Manan Vohra hits two fours off the bowling of Sunil Narine to get the KXIP innings going. Vohra hit a beautiful cover drive to hit the first four, while the second one was more cheeky as he cut the the ball through the third man region.
20:10(IST)
Edge: Umesh bowls a wide delivery and Vohra guides it behind the wicket-keeper for two runs. Vohra was lucky as the ball wasn't far from the first slip fielder.
20:04(IST)
Four: Umesh aims the ball into Guptill's body and the Kiwi flicks it behind the keeper for the first boundary of the innings.
19:37(IST)
Kings XI Punjab : Manan Vohra, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell(c), Wriddhiman Saha (w), Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Matt Henry, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Swapnil Singh
19:36(IST)
Kolkata Knight Riders XI : Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir (c), Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa (w), Manish Pandey, Colin de Grandhomme, Yusuf Pathan, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot
19:32(IST)
TOSS: Kolkata have won the toss and Gautam Gambhir has opted to bowl first against Glenn Maxwell's Punjab.
19:31(IST)
Hello and welcome the live blog of match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders.
On a high after sealing a playoffs berth, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would aim for a top-two finish when they take on Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday.
KKR bounced back in resounding fashion from their back-to-back defeats when they scripted a facile six-wicket win over hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.