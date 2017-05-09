IPL 2017 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR: Kuldeep Ends Maxwell's Blitz

Hello and welcome the live blog of match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders.

TOSS: Kolkata have won the toss and Gautam Gambhir has opted to bowl first against Glenn Maxwell's Punjab.

KKR have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. #KXIPvKKR #KXIP #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi

We win the toss and will chase. Uthappa & Kuldeep replace Sheldon & Piyush respectively. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/pMUknuMz4c

#DidYouKnow Our Knight, @SunilPNarine74 has taken 2⃣3⃣ wickets vs KXIP. It's the most by any bowler against them. #AmiKKR #KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/BeeHxm1JtB

Kolkata have been very successful against Punjab over the years in the league. In the last 8 encounters, KKR have beaten KXIP everytime. Glenn Maxwell's men have the odds stacked against them.

The players are out on the pitch and get ready for the blockbuster clash. Martin Guptill to open the innings along with Manan Vohra.

Guptill hits the first ball of the innings towards backward point and the batsmen run two to start the proceedings.

Four: Umesh aims the ball into Guptill's body and the Kiwi flicks it behind the keeper for the first boundary of the innings.

Colin de Grandhomme bowls a brilliant over as he gives away just 3 runs from it. Punjab 11/0 after 3 overs.

Edge: Umesh bowls a wide delivery and Vohra guides it behind the wicket-keeper for two runs. Vohra was lucky as the ball wasn't far from the first slip fielder.

It has been a cautious start by the KXIP openers as after 3 overs, they have put on just 19 runs. Also, there has been just one boundary so far in the innings.

Back to Back Four: Manan Vohra hits two fours off the bowling of Sunil Narine to get the KXIP innings going. Vohra hit a beautiful cover drive to hit the first four, while the second one was more cheeky as he cut the the ball through the third man region.

Four: An attempted slower delivery from Umesh Yadav on the pads of Vohra and the right hander slogs it on the leg side for his third four of the innings.

OUT: Umesh Yadav exacts his revenge after being hit for a few boundaries by Manan Vohra. The pacer bowls a short delivery and it take a faint edge and Uthappa takes an easy catch.

Wicket. Big appeal as @ImMananVohra edges one down the leg side to the keeper, and it's given out. 39/1 off 4.5 overs. #KXIPvKKR #KXIP

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Sunil Narine strikes. The West Indian dismisses Guptill for 12 who is adjudged LBW. However, the Kiwi is not looking happy as the ball may have pitched outside the off-stump.

Wicket. @Martyguptill misses a sweep shot and is given out LBW as @Wriddhipops comes to the crease. 41/2 off 5.5 overs. #KXIPvKKR #KXIP

. @SunilPNarine74 WICKET! KXIP - 4⃣1⃣ / 2⃣ #Narine gets Guptill for the 4th time in 8 innings. #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/AEJsZRfXKJ

Chris Woakes introduced into the attack by skipper Gautam Gambhir now.

The KKR bowlers have done a good job of keeping the KXIP big-hitters quiet so far. Apart from Vohra's brief blitz, none of the batsmen have been able to stamp their authority on the game so far.

Four: Unlucky for de Grandhomme as the ball takes an inside edge off the bat of Shaun Marsh and goes for boundary behind the keeper.

Four: What a shot! A classic straight drive from Marsh to bring up his second four of the over.

Then a 4⃣ straight down the ground to finish the over! 54/2 off 8 overs. #KXIPvKKR #KXIP #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi

OUT: Kings XI Punjab are in trouble now as Chris Woakes rattles Shaun Marsh's stumps and KXIP lose their third wicket of the innings.

Wicket. @shaunmarsh9 is bowled by a good ball from Woakes. Strategic Timeout take with the score 56/3 off 8.3 overs. #KXIPvKKR #KXIP

Woakes have bowled a good line and length so far as he has been duly rewarded with the wicket of Shuan Marsh.

Glenn Maxwell and Wriddhiman Saha are at the crease for KXIP and Punjab need a blinder of an innings from their skipper if they want to score big runs.

Chris Woakes has picked up eight wickets in the middle overs (7-15) which is the most by any bowler in this edition of the league.

SIX: It was inevitable! de Grandhomme bowls a half-volley and Maxwell hits the ball over the long-on boundary for his first six off the innings.

SIX: Another huge six from Glenn Maxwell, de Grandhomme bowls onto Maxwell's pads and the Big Show slogs the ball on the leg-side.

Another 6⃣ from #GlennMaxwell from a big pull shot! That's better boys! 84/3 off 11.5 overs. #KXIPvKKR #KXIP #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi

Four: Ankit Rajpoot bowls a short delivery and Saha tries to pull it. But the ball takes a top-edge and goes over wicket-keeper Robin Uthappa's head for a boundary.

Four: Rajpoot bowls a short delivery against and this time Maxwell pulls it for a boundary on the leg-side. KXIP are moving along nicely at the moment.

Strong pull shot from captain #GlennMaxwell again goes for 4⃣ more through mid-wicket! 96/3 off 12.5 overs. #KXIPvKKR #KXIP

Punjab cross the 100-run mark in 13.2 overs. Maxwell and Saha's running between the wicket has been sublime.

SIX: Maxwell has got rid of his helmet to announce his intentions and he starts off with a six. Kuldeep bowls a half-volley and Maxwell slogs it on the on-side for a maximum.

SIX: Same delivery and same result for Maxwell. The ball lands way back in the crowd as Maxwell gets his second six off the over.

OUT: In trying to up the ante, Maxwell gives away his wicket after two back to back sixes. He couldn't get hold of the ball properly and Woakes took a brilliant running catch at long-off.

Could be a crucial 44 off 25 balls from our captain though. Woakes takes the catch for KKR running around & diving to his left. #KXIPvKKR

Our bowlers have put up a good show in the middle overs this @IPL . https://t.co/XRBSC4y4Ad #DusKiDahaad #AmiKKR #KXIPvKKR pic.twitter.com/6aayFyYHg6

BCCI Photo

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

On a high after sealing a playoffs berth, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would aim for a top-two finish when they take on Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday.

KKR bounced back in resounding fashion from their back-to-back defeats when they scripted a facile six-wicket win over hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.