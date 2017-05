Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. Mumbai have already qualified for the play-offs while Punjab need a win in their last two matches and they hop SRH lose their match if Maxwell's men are to go into the play-offs.

You're going to need your gloves to catch a few of Pollard's big hits in the stands tonight. 😎 #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI pic.twitter.com/yEPLX5oShv

. @Wriddhipops scored 56 the last time we played away to Mumbai. Wouldn't mind a repeat performance today, would we sheron? #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/gc2IZuNA46

"None of us are in top wicket-taker or run-scorer's list. We have done well as a team." @Jaspritbumrah93 #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

. @shaunmarsh9 , with 412 runs, is the leading scorer in games between us & MI. How much more will he add to that? #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/K4GUidnQm3

The toss is now just minutes away and it will have a huge bearing on which team goes on to win the match.

TOSS: Mumbai Indians have won the toss and Rohit Sharma has opted to bowl first against Glenn Maxwell's Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium.

TOSS We have won the toss and #RohitSharma decides to bowl. #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

The two captains ahead of the toss. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/FDDCIcNC2F

The players are out on the field folks so get ready for a blockbuster clash. Martin Guptill and Wriddhiman Saha to open the innings for KXIP while Hardik Pandya will bowl the first over for Mumbai.

FOUR: Pandya bowls a wide delivery and Martin Guptill opens his arms and hits the bowl over point for his first boundary off the innings. Great start by KXIP.

Catch Drop: Half-chance for Harbhajan Singh but you have to take these if you want to win matches at this level. Pandya produces an edge and Bhajji tries to pluck it with one hand but can only manage to touch it. The ball goes for a boundary.

Four: Pandya again bowls a short delivery outside off-stump and this time Saha gets onto the act and hits it on the off-side for his first and Punjab's third boundary of the over.

1⃣3⃣/0⃣ after 1 over! That was an expensive start for us! Need some tight ones now. #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

Four: McClenaghan bowl a wide delivery now and Saha opens the face of the ball and guides the ball past the slip cordon for his second boundary of the innings.

Back to Back Fours: Two boundaries for Saha on the fourth and te fifth ball of the second over. The first one he hits straight over the bowlers head for a boundary towards long-on. While the second one was a perfect straight drive.

2⃣9⃣/0⃣ in 2 overs! We have leaked a few in the first 2! Slow the pace down, maybe? #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

So far Saha has hit four boundaries while Guptill has slammed two. Explosive start this by the Kings XI Punjab's batsmen.

Huge shout on the last ball of the Jasprit Bumrah over as Saha poked at a ball outside the off-stump and Parthiv took an easy catch. However, the umpire said there was no edge and gave not out.

3⃣2⃣/0⃣ in 3 overs! After a good over by Bumrah, here comes #Malinga . #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

Malinga introduced into the attack and Gutill welcomes him by hitting the ball straight over the pacers' head. But Rohit Sharma stops the ball from going over the line.

SIX and NO-BALL: Malinga bowls a huge no ball but Guptill even an even bigger six as the ball sails over the mid-off boundary.

#Malinga has conceded a six and oversteps. He needs to do well on the Free Hit now. #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

Back to Back Fours: Slower ball from Malinga and Saha waits for it and clears the in-field for a boundary through the covers. On the next ball, Saha swivels across and pulls the ball behind square on the on-side for his successive boundary.

5⃣1⃣/0⃣ in 4 overs! #Malinga finishes off his over with two consecutive dot balls. #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

Four: Bumrah bowls straight at the stumps but Guptill clears his legs and hits the ball through the covers for a boundary.

50 run partnership up in under four overs! Stunning start to the game! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/gQqWIaGOT4

Another good over as 9 runs comes off it. Score is 60/0 after 5 overs. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #MIvKXIP

Four and Four: Karn Sharma introduced into the attack and Guptill welcomes him by hitting boundaries off his first two deliveries.

OUT: Guptill pays for being greedy as he falls on the third ball of the over. After hitting two fours, the Kiwi tries to hit the ball for a six on the on-side but gives away an easy catch to Hardik Pandya who was fielding at long-on.

OUT! Fine bowling and what was even better was the catch by Hardik! That is a vital breakthrough! 👏 #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

Four: McClenaghan bowls a slower yorker and Saha paddle sweeps it for a boundary behind the wicketkeeper. Guptill has departed but Saha is continuing the onslaught.

Four: Great delivery by McClenaghan but the ball takes an outside edge and flies for a boundary behind the keeper. First boundary off the innings for Glenn Maxwell.

Sometimes, it is not a fair game for bowlers! An edge gives Maxwell a boundary. #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

Four: The last ball of the over also goes for a boundary as Saha guides the ball towards the third man region with comfortable ease.

With that, the strategic time out is called. Score is 85/1 with #GlennMaxwell (6) & @Wriddhipops (40) in the middle. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi

SIX: Straight after the time-out, Glenn Maxwell hits Karn Sharma for a huge six over long-on for his first six of the innings.

SIX: Maxwell comes dancing down the track and hits the ball inside out over the covers for his second six of this Karn Sharma over.

SIX and SIX: Harbhajan Singh introduced into the attack and Maxwell welcomes him by hitting him for a huge six on the on-side. But the second six was even better Maxwell flat bats it over the long-on boundary.

back-to-back sixes to welcome #Bhajji into the attack! #GlennMaxwell is on fire! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #MIvKXIP #KXIP

SIX: Bhajji tosses up the ball and Maxwell again slogs it on the leg-side for his third huge hit of the over. As this rate, KXIP will touch the 250 run mark.

1⃣2⃣1⃣/1⃣ in 9 overs! 21 runs off #Bhajji 's over! This is carnage, but on the other side. #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

21 runs off the 9th over. Score is 121/1 with @Gmaxi_32 & @Wriddhipops going all guns blazing. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #MIvKXIP #KXIP

It's a star-studded night at the Wankhede - both on and off the pitch. #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI pic.twitter.com/FL0QTRMZTp

Maxwell moves onto 41 off just 14 balls as the 50 run partnership is up with Wriddhiman Saha. Punjab are going all guns blazing towards a huge score.

Maxwell has already hit 5 sixes in the innings and with that he has most number of sixes to his name in IPL 10.

OUT: Jasprit Bumrah finally gives Mumbai something to cheer about as he castles for 47. Huge wicket this for KXIP as Maxwell was running away with the match.

Bumrah 🆚 Maxwell - 2 dismissals! We want to see the third tonight. C'MON BOOM! #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

SIX: Saha comes dancing down the track and hits a huges six over long-on to bring up his half-century. Brilliant batting this from the India wicket keeper.

That was hit straight back to Karn, but it was hit very hard too. Tough chance! #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

1st half century of the season for @Wriddhipops ! What an innings its been so far! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #MIvKXIP #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/p98DTDdDXm

SIX: Shaun Marsh gets into the act and slogs Harbhajan Singh for a huge six over deep mid-wicket. Bhajji is proving to be costly as he has given away 45 runs in 3 overs.

The Mumbai bowlers have pulled the match a bit in the last three overs. Still at this rate they will cross the 200-run mark with comfortable ease.

SIX and NO Ball: Slower delivery from McClenaghan and Marsh slogs it for a huge six over the deep mid-wicket boundary. And to add insult to injury, it is a no-ball.

OUT: In trying to score quick runs, Marsh departs as he hits the ball straight up in the air and Parthiv Patel takes a good running catch. Marsh goes for 25 off 16 balls.

Four: McClenaghan bowls a short delivery and Saha pulls it for his 10th boundary of the innings. It has been a brilliant decision to send Saha to open the innings.

1⃣9⃣0⃣/3⃣ in 16 overs! McClenaghan crawled back in that over after a rough start. #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

17 runs off that over! We race to 190/3 at the end of 16 overs. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #MIvKXIP #MIvKXIP

Four: There was no fielder at long off and Saha made use of it brilliantly by hitting the ball over mid-off for a boundary.

Punjab cross the 200 run mark in 17.1 overs, brilliant batting from the KXIP stars.

200 up with over two overs to go! Time for a big finish sheron! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #MIvKXIP #KXIP

2⃣0⃣7⃣/3⃣ in 18 overs! #Malinga completes his spell, conceding just 9 runs off his final over. #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

McClenaghan bowling the penultimate over of the innings and Saha is batting at 83.

Good diving effort from Nitish Rana at the boundary ropes and even had both his hands around the ball but fails to hold onto it. Axar survives as the batsmen scamper for 2 runs.

Priceless penultimate over from Mitchell McClenaghan as he gives away just seven runs from it and no boundaries.

Another fine ball by Mitch! Right where a batsman can't hit them hard. #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

SIX: Pandya comes onto bowl the final over and Saha guides it for a huge six on the on-side to get into the 90s. Excellent batting from Saha.

After that initial six, Pandya has come back into the over strongly and has given just 4 runs off the next 3 balls.

Last Ball of the Innings: Axar Patel finishes off the innings with a huge six straight down the ground. Punjab end innings at 230/3 in their 20 overs

Four: Lendl Simmons starts the Mumbai chase with a boundary on the first ball of the innings itself. Sandeep Sharma is not happy with the fielder.

The running needs to be just like that - hard, sharp and quick. #CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI

10 runs off the first over from Sandeep Sharma. great start by Mumbai Indians.

Hat-trick of Boundaries: Henry bowls a short delivery and Parthiv flat-bats it for a boundary towards the deep mid-wicket region. The second one Parthiv hits towards the covers while the third one goes on the off-side as well. Explosive start by Mumbai openers.

Ishant Sharma introduced into the attack by Glenn Maxwell now to stem the flow of runs.

Four: Ishant bowls a short delivery and Simmons plays an upper cut to bring up his second boundary off the innings.

BCCI Photo.

Catch all the live action of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium through our live blog.

Preview:

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians, the first team to secure a berth in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, take on a confident Kings XI Punjab.

Mumbai, sitting atop the IPL standings with nine wins and three losses, will be looking to shrug off their performance in the last match, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.