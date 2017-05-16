IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs RPS: Rahane, Tiwary Steady Ship

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiants from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

TOSS NEWS: Mumbai Indians win the toss and Rohit Sharma says he will have a bowl first. Steve Smith wants to make the most of the opportunity and seal the final spot here. 1 change for Pune and 4 changes for Mumbai

WICKET! McClenaghan has done it. Sends back Tripathi for a duck. That one swung in after pitching and the gap between bad and pad was enough to shatter the stumps. Pune's score reads 6/1

Malinga bowling the second over and Pune looking to play slow and steady after losing Tripathi in the first over. Pune's score reads 9/1 after 1.4 overs

WICKET! Malinga sends back Smith for 1. That was on the legs and Smith closed the bat too early and the ball goes high up in the air for Hardik to complete the catch at point. Pune's score reads 9/2

Boundary for Rahane. McClenaghan bowled that in the slot and Rahane used the old fashioned hoick to send it into the mid-wicket boundary. Pune's score reads 13/2

BACK to BACK boundary for Rahane. This time it is a copybook cover drive off McClenaghan as the ball speeds away to the cover boundary. Pune's score reads 17/2

Another couple off the legs for Rahane as this has turned to be an expensive over for Mumbai. Pune's score reads 19/2

Jasprit Bumrah into the attack now. He will most likely bowl an over here and be kept away by Rohit Sharma for the death overs

Tiwary and Rahane running well here between the wickets. They are looking to rotate the strike if not get the bad deliveries to hit the boundaries. Pune's score reads 23/2

Karn Sharma into the attack now. Rohit looking to rotate the bowlers regularly so that the Pune batsmen do not get used to any bowler.

Beautiful boundary here for Rahane. Goes inside out past the short extra cover fielder for another boundary. Rahane looking in good form tonight as Pune's score reads 29/2

Malinga back into the attack again. The first ball stops on Tiwary. Looks like the ball is gripping on the wicket. Pune's score reads 31/2 after 5.1 overs

Just 2 runs from the Malinga over as Pune's score reads 33/2 after 6 overs. Rahane and Tiwary at the crease for Pune.

MAXIMUM! Tiwary has had enough of picking singles. Jumps down the track and hits Karn into the long-on stands. 77 metres that one from Tiwary. Pune's score reads 40/2

Time for the first strategic break as Pune's score reads 42/2 after 7 overs. Rahane batting on 26 and Tiwary unbeaten on 13.

Krunal Pandya into the attack now. With the wicket at Wankhede holding up, Rohit looking to use the spinners to tighten the screws on the Pune batsmen

Just 1 runs from the 8th over for Pune. A good over from Krunal here as the Pune batsmen found the going tough against the left-arm spinner. Pune's score reads 43/2 after 8 overs

MAXIMUM! Pure timing here from Rahane. Walks down the track and hits Hardik into the long-on stands. Welcomes him in style. Pune's score reads 49/2

Inside edge to the fine-leg boundary for Tiwary. That was lucky, but every run counts here as the wicket is not ideal for batting. Pune's score reads 56/2

5 runs from Krunal's over here. That is another good over from the left-arm spinner there. Rahane and Tiwary now need to start taking the attack to the bowlers as the score reads 63/2 after 10 overs

Boundary for Rahane as Malinga bowls that short outside the off-stump. Rahane cuts that past the point fielder as Pune's score reads 67/2

A couple here for Tiwary now as he pulls Malinga to the mid-wicket boundary. Rayudu half stops that and there is enough time for the batsmen to return for another run. Pune's score reads 70/2

9 off the Malinga over as Pune's score reads 72/2 after 11 overs. The batsmen are finding it easier to score off the pacers as compared to the spinners.

Boundary for Tiwary as he looks to take the attack to Krunal Pandya. That was in the slot and Tiwary needed no second invitation. Pune's score reads 77/2

Preview: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians will be itching to avenge their double defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant in the league stage when the two teams face-off in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians outplayed the Kolkata Night Riders in their last league match to secure the top spot. There is a lot at stake as the winning team goes straight into the final to be played in Hyderabad on May 21, while the loser gets another chance in the Qualifier 2, to be played on May 19 in Bengaluru.

Supergiant is the only team to have defeated Mumbai Indians twice in the league stage, both home and away and this fact would be playing on the minds of Mumbai players.