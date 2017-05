BCCI Photo.

Catch all the live action of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede Stadium through our live blog.

Preview:

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians, the first team to secure a berth in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, take on a confident Kings XI Punjab.

Mumbai, sitting atop the IPL standings with nine wins and three losses, will be looking to shrug off their performance in the last match, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.