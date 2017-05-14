IPL 2017 Live Score, RPS vs KXIP: Christian Picks Second, Axar Gone
17:05(IST)
Swapnil and Mohit looking to pick the singles as Punjab have lost more than half their side. Kings XI Punjab's score reads 69/7 after 13 overs.
17:00(IST)
WICKET! Axar drives and that takes the edge as Dhoni completes a regulation catch. Axar goes for 22 as Christian picks another wicket. KXIP's score reads 62/7
16:56(IST)
Axar Patel looking to keep the scoreboard moving as Swapnil joins him in the middle. KXIP's score reads 58/6 after 10.4 overs
16:50(IST)
WICKET! Christian sends back Saha. Saha goes for 13 as Dhoni picks a good catch low to his right. Kings XI Punjab's score reads 51/6
16:46(IST)
11 runs off the Zampa over as Kings XI Punjab reach the 50-run mark in the 9th over. Saha and Axar looking to re-build the innings.
16:44(IST)
Zampa into the bowling attack now. Axar welcomes him to the crease with a maximum. That was short and Axar pulls that into the wide long-on stands. KXIP's score reads 47/5
16:42(IST)
Kings XI Punjab's score reads 39/5 after 8 overs with Saha and Axar in the middle. Pune all over Punjab here in the virtual qualifier for the playoffs.
16:39(IST)
Streaky boundary for Axar. Drives hard off Shardul and the ball goes between the keeper and second slip. KXIP's sxore reads 38/5
16:35(IST)
Axar Patel joins Saha in the middle. Punjab in trouble here with the score reading 32/5 in the sixth over
16:32(IST)
WICKET! Maxwell gone now. Flicks Shardul straight to Rahane at deep mid-wicket. Maxwell goes for a duck as KXIP's score reads 32/5
16:29(IST)
WICKET! Unadkat at it again. This time picks a brilliant catch at short fine-leg to send Tewatia back for 4. Shardul Thakur is elated. KXIP's sxore reads 31/4
16:26(IST)
Tewatia hits a boundary now. That was in the slot from Stokes and Tewatia pierces the field and sends it to the cover boundary. KXIP's score reads 29/3
16:23(IST)
WICKET! RUN OUT! Eoin Morgan is gone now. Brilliant direct hit from Unadkat as Morgan is short of the crease in trying to snatch a quick single. KXIP's score reads 24/3 in 4.3 overs
16:22(IST)
Ben Stokes into the attack now. He has been the man of the season for Pune. Can he get another wicket here to put KXIP on the backfoot?
16:18(IST)
WICKET: Shardul Thakur now gets into the act and dismisses danger-man Shaun Marsh for 10. Good catch by Smith at mid-off. KXIP's score reads 19/2
16:13(IST)
SIX! Saha makes Unadkat pay for the dropped catch as he flicks this one into the square-leg stands. KXIP's score reads 19/1
16:12(IST)
DROPPED! Saha is dropped on 2 by Dhoni. That was bowled wide by Unadkat and Saha slashes hard and Dhoni fails to hold on to that one. Saha picks a single as KXIP's score reads 13/1
16:10(IST)
A single to end the over for Saha as he guides that to the third-man boundary. KXIP's score reads 11/1 after 2 overs
16:08(IST)
Thakur bowls on Marsh's legs and he flicks that past the mid-wicket fielder for another boundary. Marsh looks in good form here as the score reads 9/1
16:07(IST)
Marsh starts off with a boundary. That was up in the slot from Unadkat and Marsh meets it on the rise. Through the covers in the air as KXIP's score reads 4/1
16:05(IST)
WICKET! Unadkat gets Guptill with the first ball of the game. What a start for Pune. Great catch from Manoj Tiwary at short cover as the score reads 0/1
15:33(IST)
TOSS NEWS: Steve Smith wins the toss and Pune will have a bowl first. Pune go in unchanged and a couple of changes for Kings XI Punjab
15:25(IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Catch all the live action of the Indian Premier League match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Preview: There could not be a more exciting end to the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will take on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in a virtual knock out clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.
Fifth-placed Punjab are on a roll lately and will be a tough nut to crack for Pune, who are currently on 16 points from 13 games with a net run rate of -0.083. Punjab are on 14 points from an equal number of matches but have a comparatively better run rate of +0.296.