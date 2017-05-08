IPL 2017 Live Score, SRH vs MI: Dhawan 50 Leads Hyderabad's Chase

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the IPL play-off and the onus will be on Hyderabad to seek a positive result in their search for a place into the final four.

TOSS: Mumbai have won the toss and Rohit Sharma has opted to bat first against David Warner's men.

NO CHANGES! We are playing the same XI that we fielded in Delhi! #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI

It's a good track, we still have to play what we have been playing. Don't want to tinker with the squad too much. We haven't batted much that's why the decision to bat first," says MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Unchanged! Paltan, here's your line-up for tonight. Tell us who will make the biggest impact using #MI . 💪 #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/VNYkNrMCQK

Get ready for the blockbuster clash! The players are out on the pitch. Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel to open for Mumbai while Bhuvi will start the proceedings for Hyderabad.

The stage is set, the leaders are ready for battle. May the best team win. #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/RSo8fzok9n

"We haven't batted first on many occasions." More exposure batting first, is what #RohitSharma wants. #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI

The outfield looks sluggish due to rain which stopped just before the match.

Bhuvi starts with a typical good delivery but Simmons hits it on the leg side for the first run of the innings.

Mohammad Nabi to bowl the second over of the innings. Afghanistan's Nabi has been included in place of Kane Williamson.

OUT: A wicket in the second over for SRH as Mohammad Nabi castles Lendl Simmons. The West Indian tries to slog the ball but misses it completely and the ball rattles the stumps. Great start for the defending champions.

Mohammad Siraj replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the attack. Siraj comes in place of Ashish Nehra who was ruled out due to hamstring injury.

SIX: Parthiv eases some pressure off Mumbai by hitting a huge six. Siraj bowls short and wide and Parthiv obliges by cutting it for a maximum towards point.

Four: Siraj again bowls wide and Nitish Rana cuts it and the ball goes between slip and gully fielder for his first boundary of the innings.

Four: Another four for Rana and Siraj is struggling to find good line and length to bowl. This time Rana hits a classic straight drive and the ball goes for boundary towards long-off.

2⃣0⃣/1⃣ in 3 overs! 16 runs off Siraj's first over. We are on track! #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI

Nabi is flighting the ball beautifully and it is causing problems for the batsmen. Brilliant bowling from the Afghan star.

OUT: Another blow for Mumbai as Siddharth Kaul strikes on the first ball itself. Rana tries to play a spectacular shot but the ball takes a top-edge and Bhuvi takes an easy catch at mid-off.

Tough luck! Rana looks to go for the early boundary in the over, but is caught at mid off. #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI

Catch Drop: Vijay Shankar drops a sitter at backward point and Parthiv Patel gets a second chance to shine. Kaul and Warner are not happy as this could hurt the team.

Unlucky Vijay drops Parthiv off @sidkaul22 's second ball. More opportunities are coming our way.Let's GO! #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvMI

Nabi to bowl his third over now. The decision to play him as worked well so far.

Four: Nabi bowls a wide delivery and Parthiv gets down on his knee and slogs it over mid-on for a boundary. The ball went up in the air but landed in no man's land.

Six over gone and Mumbai are 36/2. Great bowling by Nadi who kept the scoring down in his three overs, in which he gave away just 10 runs.

Out: David Warner takes a spectacular catch to dimiss Parthiv Patel as Kaul gets his second wickets of the innings. Parthiv's 23-run innings come to an end. Kaul bowled a slower ball and Pathiv hit it uppishly towards mid-off. Warner, who was fielding at long-on, came running inside and took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss the southpaw.

Kaul bowls a short delivery and the ball hits 'something' and Rashid plucks the ball. Huge shout by SRH players but the Umpire says the ball hit the helmet of Rohit.

Our skipper is living dangerously. Let's hope that his strategy pays off, soon. #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI

OOPS: That was an error by the umpire as replays and sneakometer showed that the ball had hit Rohit's bat first and then the helmet.

Excellent spell from Mohammad Nabi comes to an end. In his 4 overs, Nabi gives away just 13 runs and also claimed the prized wicket for Lendl Simmons. Great bowling by the Afghan star.

Four: Rohit Sharma cuts the ball behind the keeper to slam his first boundary of the innings. The ball trickled away towards the left of the short third man.

FOUR! Rohit eases the pressure slightly with a late cut that races away to the fence. #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI

After 10 overs Mumbai have only scored 59 runs, with the loss of three wickets. The SRH bowlers have bowled well in the first half of the innings.

5⃣9⃣/3⃣ in 10 overs! We will look to make the most of the 2nd half of the innings. #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI

SIX: Rohit gets into position early and gets down on one knee and hits the ball straight over Rashid's head for a six off the last ball of the over.

Although, Rohit and Pandya have steadied the Mumbai ship after three blows, but they haven't been able to increase the scoring rate. After 12 overs, MI have only scored 72 runs at a Run Rate of 6 per over.

Nabi showed us what impact means, with an astounding spell of 1 for 13. 👏 #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/xEgUBUgTRG

Four: The third man was up and Bhuvi bowls an uncharacteristic short wide ball and Rohit duly dispatched it for a boundary over backward point.

Four: Henriques bowls a half-volley outside off-stump and Rohit hits it over the covers for a brilliant boundary. The Mumbai skipper is increasing the scoring rate bit by bit.

Four: Another wide delivery from Henriques and Rohit comes onto the front foot and guides it towards the covers for his second boundary of the over.

Four: Third boundary off the over for Rohit Sharma as the skipper this time cuts the ball towards third man. Great batting this from the right-hander.

Team batting first has won 83.33% of games in RGIS. What are the odds? #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvMI

OUT: Hardik's vigil at the crease is finally ended by Rashid Khan. Hardik tries to play across the line but the ball takes a top-edge and Henriques takes an easy catch in the covers.

Hardik looks to free his shoulders, but doesn't hit the ball right off the middle. He is caught. #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI

Mumbai cross the 100-run mark in the 16th over of the match. Rohit now remains crucial if Mumbai want to score big runs in the final few overs.

50: Rohit Sharma playing a captain's innings and he has now notched up his third half-century of the season. Great batting by the Mumbai skipper in tough circumstances.

#RohitSharma has shown what he can do, even on a tough pitch - he has scored a crucial half-century. #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI

Four: Siraj bowls a short delivery and Rohit get out off the way and guides the ball over wicket-keeper Naman Ojha's head for yet another boundary. This is Rohit's sixth four of the innings.

SIX: Bhuvi bowls a short delivery and Rohit flat-bats it for a huge six over long-on. The MI skipper is seeing the ball like a football at the moment.

After 18 overs, MI are 125/4 with Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard at the crease for the table-toppers.

OUT: Siddharth Kaul bowls a wide short delivery and Rohit goes for an extravagant pull shot, but the ball takes an inside edge and rattles the stumps. Crucial breakthrough for SRH as Rohit could have hurt them in the final two overs. The Mumbai skipper goes for 67.

Four: Karn Sharma hits Siddharth Kaul for a boundary towards the third man on the last ball off the over.

OUT: Pollard tries for a big shot but he could middle the low full-toss and Vijay Shankar takes an easy catch at long-on. Bhuvi gets his first wicket of the innings.

#Pollard looks to find the crowd at mid-wicket, but finds the fielder. #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI

Wicket-keeper Naman Ojha makes a mess of simple ball and the it goes behind him and the batsmen take two runs.

Out: Karn Sharma tries to cut a wide ball but it takes a faint edge and is easily caught by keeper Ojha.

Innings Over: McClaneghan scampers for two runs off the last ball as Hyderabad bowlers restrict Mumbai to 138/7 in 20 overs. Siddharth Kaul picks 3 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalps 2 for the defending champions. Mohammaed Nabi bowled a brilliant spell were he picked up 1 wicket and gave away just 13 runs in four overs. While as for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma stars with a well-made 67.

We finish on 1⃣3⃣8⃣/7⃣ in our 20 overs! That is a competitive total on this surface. #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI pic.twitter.com/DSApNhqI0L

A great bowling effort by our troops. We've restricted the table toppers to just 138 after 20 overs. 👏 #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvMI

The players are out on the pitch and SRH chase it about to begin.

Harbhajan Singh to bowl the first over and straightaway a huge shout by Parthiv Patel who claims for a stumping chance. Umpire says no as Warner never moved his foot.

Four: Warner now gets into the act as he cuts the ball for a boundary towards the point region. If Warner gets going, SRH will chase down the small target in record time.

Mitchell McClenaghan to bowl the second over and Lasith Malinga is being held back by skipper Rohit Sharma.

OUT: McClenaghan does the trick as he gets David Warner's wicket off his first delivery. McClenaghan bowls a full delivery and Warner misses it and the ball crashes into his pads. Simple LBW decision for the umpire.

. @Mitch_Savage picks up a wicket off his first ball, once again! He has got the dangerous Warner. #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI pic.twitter.com/tdeXC38oPo

Our skipper falls. McCleneghan strikes to have him lbw. Not the start we were looking for, but we'll be back. #OrangeArmy #SRHvMI

Four: Beautiful cover drive from Shikhar Dhawan as he hits his first boundary of the innings off the bowling of Lasith Malinga. After 3 overs, SRH are 21/1.

It has been decent start so far with good cricket being played from both the teams.

Four:Good ball by Bumrah straight, aimed straight at the wickets but Henriques somehow hits it towards the cover region for a boundary.

Four: Bumrah bowls a short delivery but Dhawan rocks onto the backfoot and pulls it for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region. The two batsmen are starting to take the game away from Mumbai now.

Four: Again too much width provided to Henriques by McClenaghan and he obliges by hitting the ball towards backward point boundary for a four.

4⃣3⃣/1⃣ at the end of the Powerplay! We haven't let the SRH batsmen get away with the game. Good job boys! #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI

SIX: Dhawan comes dancing down the track and bludgeons the ball between the long-on and mid-wicket boundary for a huge six.

HUGE from our Gabbar #Shikhar ! He watches it sail into the crowd for a SIX! #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvMI

Hardik Pandya introduced into the attack by Rohit Sharma now as he looks to stem the flow of runs.

Four: Pandya bowls slightly short and Henriques swats his away for yet another boundary on the leg-side.

Four: Henriques seems to be in some sort of a hurry as he now cuts the ball for a boundary towards the point region. 13 runs coming off Hardik Pandya's overs.

Four: Karn Sharma pulls the length back and Shikhar Dhawan comes onto the frontfoot and sweeps the ball for a boundary. Mumbai bowlers are struggling at the moment.

Chance for stumping but replays showed that Dhawan never took his foot off the crease and third umpire says not-out.

SIX: Dhawan this time comes dancing down the track and hits the ball over Karn Sharma's head for a huge six.

Four: Dhawan goes for reverse sweep off the bowling of Bhajji and the ball takes a top edge but luckily it falls in between two fielder on the off-side.

What a let-off for Henriques as he mistimes a pull-shot but it lands just infront of Lasith Malinga.

Back to Back Boundaries: Malinga bowls a full toss and Henriques lobs it on the leg-side for the first boundary. Malinga then bowls a short delivery and Henriques this time pulls it for a four.

Catch Drop: Henriques hits the ball straight at the bowler but Bhajji couldn't reach it in time and the chance goes a begging.

OUT: Jasprit Bumrah finally dismisses Moises Henriques for 44. The ball takes a leading edge and Rohit Sharma takes an easy catch.

9⃣9⃣/2⃣ in 13 overs! Excellent over by Bumrah - 1 run and the wicket of Henriques! #CricketMeriJaan #SRHvMI #MI

Yuvraj is not looking in good shape but he is still out there batting for his team.

SIX: What a great shot by a batsman who is struggling to even stand in the middle. McClenaghan bowls short delivery and Yuvi pulls it for a huge six.

50: Brilliant display of batting from Dhawan as he notches up his third half-century of the season.

OUT: SRH lose their third wicket of the innings as Lasith Malinga gets rid of Yuvraj Singh for 9. Yuvi tries to hit the ball out of the park but mistimes it and Pandya takes an easy catch on the boundary rope.

Dhawan and Vijay Shankar are content with taking singles at the moment as they are within touching distance of their target.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will be desperate to win their final home match against top-placed Mumbai Indians in order to seal their play-offs berth of the cash-rich league.

Hyderabad have 13 points from 12 matches and are fourth in the points table. One more win will likely take them through to the play-offs and due to their superb home record, they will be eager to bag two points at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.