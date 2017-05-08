IPL 2017 Live Score, SRH vs MI: Dhawan 50 Leads Hyderabad's Chase

OUT: SRH lose their third wicket of the innings as Lasith Malinga gets rid of Yuvraj Singh for 9. Yuvi tries to hit the ball out of the park but mistimes it and Pandya takes an easy catch on the boundary rope.
23:02(IST)
50: Brilliant display of batting from Dhawan as he notches up his third half-century of the season.
22:58(IST)
SIX: What a great shot by a batsman who is struggling to even stand in the middle. McClenaghan bowls short delivery and Yuvi pulls it for a huge six.
22:56(IST)
Yuvraj is not looking in good shape but he is still out there batting for his team.
OUT: McClenaghan does the trick as he gets David Warner's wicket off his first delivery. McClenaghan bowls a full delivery and Warner misses it and the ball crashes into his pads. Simple LBW decision for the umpire.
21:56(IST)
Mitchell McClenaghan to bowl the second over and Lasith Malinga is being held back by skipper Rohit Sharma.
21:55(IST)
Four: Warner now gets into the act as he cuts the ball for a boundary towards the point region. If Warner gets going, SRH will chase down the small target in record time.
21:54(IST)
Harbhajan Singh to bowl the first over and straightaway a huge shout by Parthiv Patel who claims for a stumping chance. Umpire says no as Warner never moved his foot.
21:53(IST)
The players are out on the pitch and SRH chase it about to begin.
Innings Over: McClaneghan scampers for two runs off the last ball as Hyderabad bowlers restrict Mumbai to 138/7 in 20 overs. Siddharth Kaul picks 3 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalps 2 for the defending champions. Mohammaed Nabi bowled a brilliant spell were he picked up 1 wicket and gave away just 13 runs in four overs. While as for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma stars with a well-made 67.
21:38(IST)
Out: Karn Sharma tries to cut a wide ball but it takes a faint edge and is easily caught by keeper Ojha.
21:35(IST)
Wicket-keeper Naman Ojha makes a mess of simple ball and the it goes behind him and the batsmen take two runs.
OUT: Pollard tries for a big shot but he could middle the low full-toss and Vijay Shankar takes an easy catch at long-on. Bhuvi gets his first wicket of the innings.
21:30(IST)
Four: Karn Sharma hits Siddharth Kaul for a boundary towards the third man on the last ball off the over.
21:28(IST)
OUT: Siddharth Kaul bowls a wide short delivery and Rohit goes for an extravagant pull shot, but the ball takes an inside edge and rattles the stumps. Crucial breakthrough for SRH as Rohit could have hurt them in the final two overs. The Mumbai skipper goes for 67.
Although, Rohit and Pandya have steadied the Mumbai ship after three blows, but they haven't been able to increase the scoring rate. After 12 overs, MI have only scored 72 runs at a Run Rate of 6 per over.
20:51(IST)
SIX: Rohit gets into position early and gets down on one knee and hits the ball straight over Rashid's head for a six off the last ball of the over.
Kaul bowls a short delivery and the ball hits 'something' and Rashid plucks the ball. Huge shout by SRH players but the Umpire says the ball hit the helmet of Rohit.
20:28(IST)
Out: David Warner takes a spectacular catch to dimiss Parthiv Patel as Kaul gets his second wickets of the innings. Parthiv's 23-run innings come to an end. Kaul bowled a slower ball and Pathiv hit it uppishly towards mid-off. Warner, who was fielding at long-on, came running inside and took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss the southpaw.
20:27(IST)
Six over gone and Mumbai are 36/2. Great bowling by Nadi who kept the scoring down in his three overs, in which he gave away just 10 runs.
20:25(IST)
Four: Nabi bowls a wide delivery and Parthiv gets down on his knee and slogs it over mid-on for a boundary. The ball went up in the air but landed in no man's land.
20:23(IST)
Nabi to bowl his third over now. The decision to play him as worked well so far.
OUT: A wicket in the second over for SRH as Mohammad Nabi castles Lendl Simmons. The West Indian tries to slog the ball but misses it completely and the ball rattles the stumps. Great start for the defending champions.
20:07(IST)
Mohammad Nabi to bowl the second over of the innings. Afghanistan's Nabi has been included in place of Kane Williamson.
20:02(IST)
Bhuvi starts with a typical good delivery but Simmons hits it on the leg side for the first run of the innings.
20:01(IST)
The outfield looks sluggish due to rain which stopped just before the match.
It's a good track, we still have to play what we have been playing. Don't want to tinker with the squad too much. We haven't batted much that's why the decision to bat first," says MI skipper Rohit Sharma.
TOSS: Mumbai have won the toss and Rohit Sharma has opted to bat first against David Warner's men.
19:28(IST)
Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the IPL play-off and the onus will be on Hyderabad to seek a positive result in their search for a place into the final four.
19:27(IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad.
Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will be desperate to win their final home match against top-placed Mumbai Indians in order to seal their play-offs berth of the cash-rich league.
Hyderabad have 13 points from 12 matches and are fourth in the points table. One more win will likely take them through to the play-offs and due to their superb home record, they will be eager to bag two points at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.