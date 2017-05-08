Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017 Live Score, SRH vs MI: Dhawan 50 Leads Hyderabad's Chase

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2017, 11:08 PM IST

Indian Premier League, 2017 Match 48, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 08 May, 2017

Highlights

23:11(IST)

Dhawan and Vijay Shankar are content with taking singles at the moment as they are within touching distance of their target.

23:04(IST)
23:04(IST)

OUT: SRH lose their third wicket of the innings as Lasith Malinga gets rid of Yuvraj Singh for 9. Yuvi tries to hit the ball out of the park but mistimes it and Pandya takes an easy catch on the boundary rope.

23:02(IST)

50: Brilliant display of batting from Dhawan as he notches up his third half-century of the season.

22:58(IST)

SIX: What a great shot by a batsman who is struggling to even stand in the middle. McClenaghan bowls short delivery and Yuvi pulls it for a huge six.

22:56(IST)

Yuvraj is not looking in good shape but he is still out there batting for his team.

22:54(IST)
22:54(IST)

OUT: Jasprit Bumrah finally dismisses Moises Henriques for 44.  The ball takes a leading edge and Rohit Sharma takes an easy catch.

22:45(IST)

Catch Drop: Henriques hits the ball straight at the bowler but Bhajji couldn't reach it in time and the chance goes a begging.

22:41(IST)

Back to Back Boundaries: Malinga bowls a full toss and Henriques lobs it on the leg-side for the first boundary. Malinga then bowls a short delivery and Henriques this time pulls it for a four.

22:40(IST)

What a let-off for Henriques as he mistimes a pull-shot but it lands just infront of Lasith Malinga.

22:35(IST)

Four: Dhawan goes for reverse sweep off the bowling of Bhajji and the ball takes a top edge but luckily it falls in between two fielder on the off-side.

22:32(IST)

SIX: Dhawan this time comes dancing down the track and hits the ball over Karn Sharma's head for a huge six. 

22:31(IST)

Chance for stumping but replays showed that Dhawan never took his foot off the crease and third umpire says not-out.

22:30(IST)

Four: Karn Sharma pulls the length back and Shikhar Dhawan comes onto the frontfoot and sweeps the ball for a boundary. Mumbai bowlers are struggling at the moment.

22:29(IST)

Four: Henriques seems to be in some sort of a hurry as he now cuts the ball for a boundary towards the point region. 13 runs coming off Hardik Pandya's overs.

22:28(IST)

Four: Pandya bowls slightly short and Henriques swats his away for yet another boundary on the leg-side.

22:26(IST)

Hardik Pandya introduced into the attack by Rohit Sharma now as he looks to stem the flow of runs.

22:23(IST)
22:23(IST)

SIX: Dhawan comes dancing down the track and bludgeons the ball between the long-on and mid-wicket boundary for a huge six.

22:21(IST)
22:17(IST)

Four: Again too much width provided to Henriques by McClenaghan and he obliges by hitting the ball towards backward point boundary for a four.

22:15(IST)

Four: Bumrah bowls a short delivery but Dhawan rocks onto the backfoot and pulls it for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region. The two batsmen are starting to take the game away from Mumbai now.

22:13(IST)

Four:Good ball by Bumrah straight, aimed straight at the wickets but Henriques somehow hits it towards the cover region for a boundary.

22:12(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah introduced into the attack by Rohit Sharma now.

22:11(IST)

It has been decent start so far with good cricket being played from both the teams. 

22:06(IST)

Four: Beautiful cover drive from Shikhar Dhawan as he hits his first boundary of the innings off the bowling of Lasith Malinga. After 3 overs, SRH are 21/1.

21:59(IST)
21:59(IST)
21:59(IST)

OUT: McClenaghan does the trick as he gets David Warner's wicket off his first delivery. McClenaghan bowls a full delivery and Warner misses it and the ball crashes into his pads. Simple LBW decision for the umpire.

21:56(IST)

Mitchell McClenaghan to bowl the second over and Lasith Malinga is being held back by skipper Rohit Sharma.

21:55(IST)

Four: Warner now gets into the act as he cuts the ball for a boundary towards the point region. If Warner gets going, SRH will chase down the small target in record time.

21:54(IST)

Harbhajan Singh to bowl the first over and straightaway a huge shout by Parthiv Patel who claims for a stumping chance. Umpire says no as Warner never moved his foot.

21:53(IST)

The players are out on the pitch and SRH chase it about to begin.

21:41(IST)
21:41(IST)
21:40(IST)

Innings Over: McClaneghan scampers for two runs off the last ball as Hyderabad bowlers restrict Mumbai to 138/7 in 20 overs. Siddharth Kaul picks 3 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalps 2 for the defending champions. Mohammaed Nabi bowled a brilliant spell were he picked up 1 wicket and gave away just 13 runs in four overs. While as for Mumbai, Rohit Sharma stars with a well-made 67.

21:38(IST)

Out: Karn Sharma tries to cut a wide ball but it takes a faint edge and is easily caught by keeper Ojha.

21:35(IST)

Wicket-keeper Naman Ojha makes a mess of simple ball and the it goes behind him and the batsmen take two runs.

21:32(IST)
21:32(IST)

OUT: Pollard tries for a big shot but he could middle the low full-toss and Vijay Shankar takes an easy catch at long-on. Bhuvi gets his first wicket of the innings.

21:30(IST)

Four: Karn Sharma hits Siddharth Kaul for a boundary towards the third man on the last ball off the over.

21:28(IST)

OUT: Siddharth Kaul bowls a wide short delivery and Rohit goes for an extravagant pull shot, but the ball takes an inside edge and rattles the stumps. Crucial breakthrough for SRH as Rohit could have hurt them in the final two overs. The Mumbai skipper goes for 67.

21:25(IST)
21:24(IST)

After 18 overs, MI are 125/4 with Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard at the crease for the table-toppers.

21:23(IST)
21:22(IST)

SIX: Bhuvi bowls a short delivery and Rohit flat-bats it for a huge six over long-on. The MI skipper is seeing the ball like a football at the moment. 

21:17(IST)

Four: Siraj bowls a short delivery and Rohit get out off the way and guides the ball over wicket-keeper Naman Ojha's head for yet another boundary. This is Rohit's sixth four of the innings.

21:16(IST)
21:15(IST)

50: Rohit Sharma playing a captain's innings and he has now notched up his third half-century of the season. Great batting by the Mumbai skipper in tough circumstances.

21:12(IST)

Mumbai cross the 100-run mark in the 16th over of the match. Rohit now remains crucial if Mumbai want to score big runs in the final few overs.

21:10(IST)
21:09(IST)

OUT: Hardik's vigil at the crease is finally ended by Rashid Khan. Hardik tries to play across the line but the ball takes a top-edge and Henriques takes an easy catch in the covers.

21:06(IST)
21:04(IST)

Four: Third boundary off the over for Rohit Sharma as the skipper this time cuts the ball towards third man. Great batting this from the right-hander.

21:02(IST)

Four: Another wide delivery from Henriques and Rohit comes onto the front foot and guides it towards the covers for his second boundary of the over.

21:01(IST)

Four: Henriques bowls a half-volley outside off-stump and Rohit hits it over the covers for a brilliant boundary. The Mumbai skipper is increasing the scoring rate bit by bit.

20:59(IST)

Four: The third man was up and Bhuvi bowls an uncharacteristic short wide ball and Rohit duly dispatched it for a boundary over backward point.

20:57(IST)
20:56(IST)

Although, Rohit and Pandya have steadied the Mumbai ship after three blows, but they haven't been able to increase the scoring rate. After 12 overs, MI have only scored 72 runs at a Run Rate of 6 per over.

20:51(IST)

SIX: Rohit gets into position early and gets down on one knee and hits the ball straight over Rashid's head for a six off the last ball of the over.

20:49(IST)
20:48(IST)

After 10 overs Mumbai have only scored 59 runs, with the loss of three wickets. The SRH bowlers have bowled well in the first half of the innings.

20:41(IST)
20:40(IST)

Four: Rohit Sharma cuts the ball behind the keeper to slam his first boundary of the innings. The ball trickled away towards the left of the short third man.

20:38(IST)

Rashid Khan introduced into the attack now by skipper David Warner.

20:37(IST)

Excellent spell from Mohammad Nabi comes to an end. In his 4 overs, Nabi gives away just 13 runs and also claimed the prized wicket for Lendl Simmons. Great bowling by the Afghan star.

20:36(IST)

OOPS: That was an error by the umpire as replays and sneakometer showed that the ball had hit Rohit's bat first and then the helmet.

20:33(IST)
20:32(IST)

Kaul bowls a short delivery and the ball hits 'something' and Rashid plucks the ball. Huge shout by SRH players but the Umpire says the ball hit the helmet of Rohit.

20:28(IST)

Out: David Warner takes a spectacular catch to dimiss Parthiv Patel as Kaul gets his second wickets of the innings. Parthiv's 23-run innings come to an end. Kaul bowled a slower ball and Pathiv hit it uppishly towards mid-off. Warner, who was fielding at long-on, came running inside and took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss the southpaw.

20:27(IST)

Six over gone and Mumbai are 36/2. Great bowling by Nadi who kept the scoring down in his three overs, in which he gave away just 10 runs.

20:25(IST)

Four: Nabi bowls a wide delivery and Parthiv gets down on his knee and slogs it over mid-on for a boundary. The ball went up in the air but landed in no man's land.

20:23(IST)

Nabi to bowl his third over now. The decision to play him as worked well so far.

20:22(IST)
20:21(IST)

Catch Drop: Vijay Shankar drops a sitter at backward point and Parthiv Patel gets a second chance to shine. Kaul and Warner are not happy as this could hurt the team.

20:20(IST)
20:20(IST)

OUT: Another blow for Mumbai as Siddharth Kaul strikes on the first ball itself. Rana tries to play a spectacular shot but the ball takes a top-edge and Bhuvi takes an easy catch at mid-off.

20:16(IST)

Nabi is flighting the ball beautifully and it is causing problems for the batsmen. Brilliant bowling from the Afghan star.

20:15(IST)
20:14(IST)

Four: Another four for Rana and Siraj is struggling to find good line and length to bowl. This time Rana hits a classic straight drive and the ball goes for boundary towards long-off.

20:13(IST)

Four: Siraj again bowls wide and Nitish Rana cuts it and the ball goes between slip and gully fielder for his first boundary of the innings.

20:12(IST)

SIX: Parthiv eases some pressure off Mumbai by hitting a huge six. Siraj bowls short and wide and Parthiv obliges by cutting it for a maximum towards point.

20:10(IST)

Mohammad Siraj replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the attack. Siraj comes in place of Ashish Nehra who was ruled out due to hamstring injury.

20:09(IST)
20:08(IST)

OUT: A wicket in the second over for SRH as Mohammad Nabi castles Lendl Simmons. The West Indian tries to slog the ball but misses it completely and the ball rattles the stumps. Great start for the defending champions.

20:07(IST)

Mohammad Nabi to bowl the second over of the innings. Afghanistan's Nabi has been included in place of Kane Williamson.

20:02(IST)

Bhuvi starts with a typical good delivery but Simmons hits it on the leg side for the first run of the innings.

20:01(IST)

The outfield looks sluggish due to rain which stopped just before the match.

20:00(IST)
20:00(IST)
19:59(IST)

Get ready for the blockbuster clash! The players are out on the pitch. Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel to open for Mumbai while Bhuvi will start the proceedings for Hyderabad.

19:38(IST)

Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj

19:37(IST)

Mumbai Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel(w), Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma(c), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

19:36(IST)
19:36(IST)

It's a good track, we still have to play what we have been playing. Don't want to tinker with the squad too much. We haven't batted much that's why the decision to bat first," says MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

19:34(IST)
19:33(IST)
19:33(IST)

TOSS: Mumbai have won the toss and Rohit Sharma has opted to bat first against David Warner's men.

19:28(IST)

Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the IPL play-off and the onus will be on Hyderabad to seek a positive result in their search for a place into the final four.

19:27(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad.

(BCCI Photo)

For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will be desperate to win their final home match against top-placed Mumbai Indians in order to seal their play-offs berth of the cash-rich league.

Hyderabad have 13 points from 12 matches and are fourth in the points table. One more win will likely take them through to the play-offs and due to their superb home record, they will be eager to bag two points at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

