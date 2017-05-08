Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017 Live Score, SRH vs MI: Nabi Castles Lendl Simmons

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2017, 8:08 PM IST

Indian Premier League, 2017 Match 48, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 08 May, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Mumbai Indians (decided to bat)

20:12(IST)

SIX: Parthiv eases some pressure off Mumbai by hitting a huge six. Siraj bowls short and wide and Parthiv obliges by cutting it for a maximum towards point.

20:10(IST)

Mohammad Siraj replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the attack. Siraj comes in place of Ashish Nehra who was ruled out due to hamstring injury.

20:09(IST)
20:08(IST)

OUT: A wicket in the second over for SRH as Mohammad Nabi castles Lendl Simmons. The West Indian tries to slog the ball but misses it completely and the ball rattles the stumps. Great start for the defending champions.

20:07(IST)

Mohammad Nabi to bowl the second over of the innings. Afghanistan's Nabi has been included in place of Kane Williamson.

20:02(IST)

Bhuvi starts with a typical good delivery but Simmons hits it on the leg side for the first run of the innings.

20:01(IST)

The outfield looks sluggish due to rain which stopped just before the match.

20:00(IST)
20:00(IST)
19:59(IST)

Get ready for the blockbuster clash! The players are out on the pitch. Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel to open for Mumbai while Bhuvi will start the proceedings for Hyderabad.

19:38(IST)

Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj

19:37(IST)

Mumbai Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel(w), Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma(c), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

19:36(IST)
19:36(IST)

It's a good track, we still have to play what we have been playing. Don't want to tinker with the squad too much. We haven't batted much that's why the decision to bat first," says MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

19:34(IST)
19:33(IST)
19:33(IST)

TOSS: Mumbai have won the toss and Rohit Sharma has opted to bat first against David Warner's men.

19:28(IST)

Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the IPL play-off and the onus will be on Hyderabad to seek a positive result in their search for a place into the final four.

19:27(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium in Hyderabad.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will be desperate to win their final home match against top-placed Mumbai Indians in order to seal their play-offs berth of the cash-rich league.

Hyderabad have 13 points from 12 matches and are fourth in the points table. One more win will likely take them through to the play-offs and due to their superb home record, they will be eager to bag two points at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

