IPL 2017 Live Score, SRH vs RPS: Hyderabad Off to a Flier

OUT: Christian tries to go for a six but couldn't time the ball well and the catch was taken easily by Rashid Khan at long on. Kaul gets his second of the day,
17:18(IST)
Four: Dan Christian hits a classic cover drive for a boundary to open his account off the first ball that he faces.
17:16(IST)
Out: Smith won't be happy with himself with the shot that he played. The Pune skipper was trying to cut the ball towards the third man but it went straight into the hands of Bipul who was fielding at short third man. Smith gone for 34.
OUT: Bipul Sharma does the trick again, as he produces a top-edge off the bat of Rahane and Yuvraj Singh takes an easy catch by running inside from the leg side boundary ropes.
16:30(IST)
Unfortunately Nehra couldn't finish his over due to a hamstring problem and Henriques finished that over for him.
16:29(IST)
SIX: And to add insult to injury Rahane hits the next ball for a huge six over long-off for team's first maximum of the innings. David Warner won't be a happy man.
16:28(IST)
Missed Chance: Another chance missed by the the SRH fielders as this time Rahane gets a lifeline. Siddharth Kaul didn't move as the ball fell right in front of him after Rahane had hit the ball towards mid-on.
16:26(IST)
Surprisingly, there hasn't been a single four in the innings so far and we are into the sixth over of the innings.
The onus is on Steven Smith and Ajinkya Rahane to steady the Pune ship now. Currently, both are keeping the scoreboard ticking by rotating the strike. So far there has been no boundary in the RPS innings after the end of 3 overs.
OUT: Bad call by Rahane to first call for a run then send Tripathi back as he was in no man's land when Bipul Sharma hit the stumps. Tripathi is run-out for 1. Big blow for Pune as he was the in-form batsman for RPS.
16:05(IST)
Ashish Nehra introduced into the attack by David Warner. Nehra is making a comeback after missing few games due to injury.
16:04(IST)
First over gone and its a great start by Bhuvi who gives away just 3 runs to set the tone for SRH.
Rising Pune Supergiant (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (c), Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni (w), Ben Stokes, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
15:33(IST)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha (w), Rashid Khan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Ashish Nehra
15:33(IST)
TOSS: Hyderabad have won the toss and David Warner has opted to bowl first against Steven Smith's Pune.
15:32(IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant.
Back to their favourite hunting ground after their fourth away loss in the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to bounce back when they take on a resurgent Rising Pune Supergiant at home.
Pune swapped places with Hyderabad to be placed third in the league standings after registering three back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.