IPL 2017 Live Score, SRH vs RPS: Hyderabad Off to a Flier

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant.

TOSS: Hyderabad have won the toss and David Warner has opted to bowl first against Steven Smith's Pune.

#DavidWarner wins the toss and puts the Supergiants to bat first. It's time for revenge. #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvRPS

Rahul Tripathi is 48 runs short of becoming the 2nd player to score 400 runs in debut season! Is today the day?💪 #RangWahiJungNayi #SRHvRPS

Our fiery Playing XI for the day. @imDeepakHooda makes way for @sharmabipul27 and Nehra comes for Siraj. #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvRPS pic.twitter.com/lwHhCJu94b

The players are out on the field and everyone get ready for a thrilling ride.

Rahul Tripathi to open the innings with Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl the first over.

First over gone and its a great start by Bhuvi who gives away just 3 runs to set the tone for SRH.

Ashish Nehra introduced into the attack by David Warner. Nehra is making a comeback after missing few games due to injury.

OUT: Bad call by Rahane to first call for a run then send Tripathi back as he was in no man's land when Bipul Sharma hit the stumps. Tripathi is run-out for 1. Big blow for Pune as he was the in-form batsman for RPS.

What a breakthrough! @sharmabipul27 targets that on point 🎯. Tripathi, the man in form walks. #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvRPS

The onus is on Steven Smith and Ajinkya Rahane to steady the Pune ship now. Currently, both are keeping the scoreboard ticking by rotating the strike. So far there has been no boundary in the RPS innings after the end of 3 overs.

Catch Drop: Shocking fielding by Bipul Sharma as he drops a sitter and Steven Smith gets another lifeline. This might comeback to haunt SRH.

#Smithy put down by Bipul! 1 run off that too! #RangWahiJungNayi #SRHvRPS

Rashid Khan introduced into the attack and he is now slowing the game even further. Pune in a spot of bother a SRH bowlers have been on the mark right from the word go.

After 5 overs, #RPS 24/1. We need to fire in the last over of the powerplay! #RangWahiJungNayi #SRHvRPS

Surprisingly, there hasn't been a single four in the innings so far and we are into the sixth over of the innings.

Missed Chance: Another chance missed by the the SRH fielders as this time Rahane gets a lifeline. Siddharth Kaul didn't move as the ball fell right in front of him after Rahane had hit the ball towards mid-on.

SIX: And to add insult to injury Rahane hits the next ball for a huge six over long-off for team's first maximum of the innings. David Warner won't be a happy man.

Unfortunately Nehra couldn't finish his over due to a hamstring problem and Henriques finished that over for him.

OUT: Bipul Sharma does the trick again, as he produces a top-edge off the bat of Rahane and Yuvraj Singh takes an easy catch by running inside from the leg side boundary ropes.

#Rahane goes for another big one but gets caught by Yuvraj in the deep. #RPS 39/2. #RangWahiJungNayi #SRHvRPS

Pune are not able to score runs and after 8 overs, RPS have only score 43 runs and lost 2 wickets.

In the first 9 overs, there has been just that one Ajinkya Rahane six and no boundary other than that. Unbelievable!

The Pune batsmen will have to bat out of their skin to put up a huge score now.

50 up for the Pune team in 9.4 overs. The SRH bowlers have done a super job so far.

Catch Drop: Another chance goes a begging as Bhuvi drops Smith at short-fine leg. This is the second time that Smith has been dropped in that region today.

SIX: Bipul bowls a slower delivery and Stokes slog the ball over the mid-wicket boundary for his first six of the innings.

SIX: Same ball same result! Bipul again bowls a slow delivery and Stokes hits the ball over the mid-wicket region for his second six of the innings. Great hitting by the Englishman.

VVS Laxman says he would like SRH to chase somewhere in the region of 150 and so far his bowlers have done a good job as they have restricted RPS to 73/2 in 12 overs.

SIX: Stokes is targeting Bipul as he has now hit three sixes off the spinner's bowling. This time also he hits the ball over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

#Stokes is taking matters in his hands! Another glorious 6⃣! #RangWahiJungNayi #SRHvRPS pic.twitter.com/DhywhKOTzS

Four: Ben Stokes hits a reverse paddle sweep shot off the bowling of Siddharth Kaul for innings' first four, which comes in the 14th overs.

OUT: Rashid Khan finally gets the better of Ben Stokes as he rattles the Englishman's stumps. Stokes departs for 39.

The umpire says no, but @rashidkhan_19 says YES on the next! He gets Stokes clean. Afghan strikes! #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvRPS

A little confusion on one ball as #Stokes survives and the very next delivery he is bowled by Rashid!😔 #RPS 99/3 #RangWahiJungNayi #SRHvRPS

Out: Smith won't be happy with himself with the shot that he played. The Pune skipper was trying to cut the ball towards the third man but it went straight into the hands of Bipul who was fielding at short third man. Smith gone for 34.

Four: Dan Christian hits a classic cover drive for a boundary to open his account off the first ball that he faces.

OUT: Christian tries to go for a six but couldn't time the ball well and the catch was taken easily by Rashid Khan at long on. Kaul gets his second of the day,

Manoj Tiwary is the new batsman in the middle! #RangWahiJungNayi #SRHvRPS

Four: Manoj Tiwary hits a boundary off the last ball of the Bhuvi's over. Pune 116/5 in 17 overs.

Manoj Tiwary hits a 4⃣ to square third man to finish off the 17 over at 116/5. #RangWahiJungNayi #SRHvRPS

Till the time MS Dhoni is at the crease, RPS will hope they can end the innings with a flourish.

Four: Short delivery by Bhuvi and Dhoni pulls it for a boundary towards backward square leg.

SIX: What a blow that was from MS Dhoni. The former RPS skipper rolls back the years as he pulls Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six on the leg-side.

SIX: Another maximum from Dhoni as this time he hits a flat six over extra cover. Buvneshwar Kumar put under immense pressure by MSD.

#MSDhoni doing what he does best, finishing it off! SIIIIXXXX!!!! What a shot! 😍 #RangWahiJungNayi #SRHvRPS

OUT: Terrible mix-up between MS Dhoni and Manoj Tiwary and the latter is run-out. Tiwary departs for 9.

Four: Another boundary from Dhoni. Kaul bowls a delivery outside off-stump and Dhoni reaches it and hits it over point.

OUT: Dhoni's cameo ends as he is dismissed by Kaul on the third ball of the last over. In trying to score a boundary, Dhoni gives away an easy catch to Naman Ojha.

Innings Over: That's it then. A brilliant last over from Siddharth Kaul, where he picked up two wickets. Pune have score 148/8 in their designated 20 overs. Kaul stars with a 4-wicket haul for SRH.

The lowest total by the Supergiants batting first, 148. It's time our stars finish this in style. #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvRPS

Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner are out on the pitch and Jaidev Unadkat will bowl the first over of the innings.

Four: Great timing from Shikhar Dhawan as he hits a cover drive to hit the first boundary of the innings off the bowling of Unadkat.

Four: Dhawan comes dancing down the track and hits a swats the ball away for the second boundary off the over towards deep extra cover.

Great first over start, #Shikhar ends that with a 4. We're at 11/0. 🙌 #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvRPS

Back to their favourite hunting ground after their fourth away loss in the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to bounce back when they take on a resurgent Rising Pune Supergiant at home.

Pune swapped places with Hyderabad to be placed third in the league standings after registering three back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.