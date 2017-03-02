IPL 2017 Live Streaming: Where to Watch the 10th Edition of League

Image credit: Indian Premier League.
The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on April 5, and the opening ceremony of the cash-rich league will be held in the den of the defending champions — Sunrisers Hyderabad.
In the first match of the tournament, Hyderabad will lock horns against Virat Kohli's much-fancied Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
All the matches of IPL 2017 will be broadcasted live on Sony Six network while the live streaming of the matches can be caught live on Sony Liv. Sony Six and Sony Six HD will broadcast the matches in English commentary, while Sony Max and Sony Max HD will be broadcasting in Hindi commentary.
A total of 60 matches will be played in the tournament which will be spread over a span of 47 days, with the final also scheduled to be played in Hyderabad on May 21.