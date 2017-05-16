IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians Sweat It Out Before Qualifier Against Pune

BCCI Photo

New Delhi: Having topped the table going into the playoffs, Mumbai Indians take on second placed Rising Pune Supergiant in the first qualifier and the Mumbai boys are keeping no stones unturned as they want to win this one and qualify for the final in front of the home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians took to Twitter to post pictures of the players going through the grind. The post reads: “Final push ahead of the Qualifier at the Wankhede and our boys gave their all! More 👉.”

Final push ahead of the Qualifier at the Wankhede and our boys gave their all! More 👉 https://t.co/96IqUCWNlm#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/XY0Y2CVv7k — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 16, 2017

Mumbai will be wary of the challenge they face in the derby clash. Even though Pune did not have a smooth entry into the final like Mumbai, the former beat Mumbai in both their games in the group stages.

While Pune beat Mumbai by seven wickets in the first game, thanks to a brilliant captain’s knock by Steven Smith, Pune won by three runs in the second game.

Rohit Sharma and coach Mahela Jayawardene definitely are aware of what Pune is capable of, even though star all-rounder Ben Stokes has left for national duty.

First Published: May 16, 2017, 2:43 PM IST