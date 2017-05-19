IPL 2017: MI vs KKR - Top 5 Clashes Over the Years

Image credit: BCCI.

New Delhi: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would be eager to avenge their twin defeats in the league stage when they face old foes Mumbai Indians in the IPL Qualifer 2 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

These two sides have been two of the most successful teams in the history of the league, having lifted the title twice each. Over the years, Mumbai and Kolkata have played out some thrilling matches that really lit up the league.

Let's take a look at the top-5 clashes over the years -

1. IPL- 2, Match 23 : Zaheer Khan Breaks Kolkata Down

The second edition of the IPL was hosted South Africa and in this particular match, Kolkata bowlers restricted the high-profile batting line-up of Mumbai for just 148 runs at the Buffalo Park in East London. The likes of Sanath Jayasuriya and Sachin Tendulkar failed to shine as JP Duminy's half century was the only saving grace for MI.

However, a remarkable spell of fast bowling by Zaheer Khan simply turned the match on it's head. The Indian pacer starred with 3/31 as only two batsmen could score in double digits. Chris Gayle (7), Sourav Ganguly (0), Brendon McCullum (5) were sent back before they could trouble the scorers much. Brad Hogde scored a 60-ball 73 but still KKR fell short by 9 runs in a low scoring match.

2. IPL- 4, Match 70 : James Franklin's Last Over Heroics

This match is still as fresh in the hearts of Mumbai faithfuls like the match took place just yesterday. Batting first, KKR posted a commanding total of 175 runs at the Eden Gardens. Jacques Kallis starred with a half-century while Manoj Tiwary and Yusuf Pathan also played fine knocks of 35 and 36 respectively.

Mumbai batsmen faltered in the chase and at one point they were reeling at 96/4 in the 13th over. However, Kiwi all-rounder James Franklin completely changed the game with his sublime hitting. In the last over, MI needed 21 runs to record an unlikely win but Franklin did it with great aplomb. The southpaw hit four boundaries on the first four deliveries while Ambati Rayudu got Mumbai over the line by hitting a huge six off the last ball of the innings.

3. IPL- 4, Eliminator : Munaf Patel Bowls a Dreamy Spell

Munaf Patel produced a fine display of fast bowling as Mumbai edged out Kolkata by 4 wickets to enter the qualifier 2 in the fourth edition of the league. Patel wreaked havoc as he dismissed three top-order batsmen as KKR were restricted for just 147. Ryan ten Doeschate (70) provided some respectability to the Kolkata total as the the four top-order batsmen were dismissed in single-digits.

Mumbai's openers Aiden Blizzard and Sachin Tendulkar tore apart Kolkata's bowlers as they went towards the target with all guns blazing. But MI almost made a hash of the chase as Blizzard, Rohit and Sachin were dismissed in quick successions. James Franklin played a fine knock of 29 off 25 deliveries to take MI over the line with four balls to spare.

4. IPL- 6, Match 33 : Sunil Narine's Heroics Go in Vain

Batting first, the Knight Riders posted a fighting total of 159 runs in their designated 20 overs. Almost every batsman had starts but none of them could convert it into a big score. Yusuf Pathan (19), Gautam Gambhir (26), Jacques Kallis (37), Manoj Tiwary (33) and Eoin Morgan (31) gave their bowlers a decent total to defend against a strong Mumbai batting unit. Mitchell Johnson, Lasith Malinga and Pragyan Ojha picked two wickets each for MI.

Chasing the target, Mumbai's Dwayne Smith simply ripped apart Laxmipathi Balaji and Iqbal Abdulla early on. But once Sunil Narine was introduced into the attack, things changed for the worse as far as Mumbai were concerned. The West Indian got rid of Sachin, Karthik and Rohit to break the backbone of Mumbai batting line-up. Kieron Pollard played a brilliant hand of 33 off 26 deliveries as MI got close to the target.

10 runs were needed off the last Rajat Bhatia over. Harbhjan Singh started the assault with a six on the third ball while Ambati Rayudu finished it with a four on the penultimate ball of the over.

5. IPL- 8, Match 51 : KKR Couldn't Convert Yusuf's Brilliance into Victory

Batting first, Mumbai posted a commanding total of 171 for Kolkata to chase. Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard set the tone for MI with their respective innings but it was Hardik Pandya's late onlaught that garnered all the headlines. Pandya stuck a magnificent 45-ball 61 as Mumbai posted a strong target for Kolkata to chase.

Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir gave a flying start to KKR but after the right-hander was dismissed for the team score 45, Kolkata started to lose wickets at regular intervals. Yusuf Pathan held the innings from one end and hit a majestic 37-ball 52 to take the team closer to the target.

Kolkata needed 12 runs off the final 6 deliveries but calamity struck when Pollard dismissed Pathan on the first ball of the over. Umesh Yadav and Piyush Chawla failed to hit big shots as Gamhir's men fell short of the target by just 5 runs.

First Published: May 19, 2017, 3:25 PM IST