IPL 2017: MI vs KKR - Turning Point of the Match - Giving Bumrah the New Ball

(BCCI Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah has been a great asset for Mumbai Indians throughout this season of the Indian Premier League, but his main role has been of a death bowler. Bumrah in fact has made a name for himself in the international arena too as a death overs specialist.

But with Mitchell McClenaghan missing out the second qualifier against Kolkata Knight Riders due to injury, Rohit Sharma decided to hand the new ball to Bumrah along side the experienced Mitchell Johnson.

And the results were great for the blue brigade. Bumrah picked up the wicket of Chris Lynn in his very first over to peg the Knight Riders back. He though was removed from the attack by Rohit Sharma after bowling just one over, which was the second over of KKR's innings.

He was brought back into the attack in the sixth over and Bumrah trapped Robin Uthappa in front of the wicket to put paid to any chance of a fightback by Kolkata's top order.

Bumrah's sharp bowling not only produced wickets but also put the KKR batsmen under pressure, which resulted in wickets at the other end for Karn Sharma too.

While his performance with the new ball was great, Bumrah did the job at the death too as he removed the well-set Suryakumar Yadav in the 18th over to ensure that Kolkata Knight Riders would not score more than 110 runs.

Introducing him early was surely a master-stroke from the Mumbai Indians think tank and they reaped rich rewards for the gamble.

First Published: May 20, 2017, 12:23 AM IST