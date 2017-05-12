IPL 2017: MI vs KXIP - Star of the Match - Wriddhiman Saha

BCCI Photo

Wriddhiman Saha slammed a 55-ball 93* as Kings XI Punjab scored their highest total in the Indian Premier League to win the match against Mumbai Indians by seven runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night.

The decision to send Saha to open the innings along with Martin Guptill worked wonders as the duo took the Mumbai bowlers to the cleaners.

Saha carried his bat through the innings and build crucial partnerships with Guptill, Maxwell and Marsh to superbly anchor the innings and guided Punjab to a humongous score.

Saha's incredible innings included 11 boundaries and three huge sixes and he hit runs at a healthy strike rate of 169.09. This is also Saha's highest score in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

Skipper Glenn Maxwell heaped praise on Saha in the post match press-conference, where he said that Saha got his reward for playing fearless cricket.

"We played fearless cricket. Hashim led the way for us, today (Thursday) for Saha to get the reward was superb. We've thrown him up and down the order, been a little harsh on him, but he's been superb," said Maxwell.

First Published: May 12, 2017, 12:55 AM IST